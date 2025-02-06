Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageleafplantstreewoodenpersonvintagenaturepublic domainMr. Leatherman, homesteader, tying up cauliflower, Pie Town, New MexicoView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 849 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4832 x 3417 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFresh air png, hand presenting leaf & cloud editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346769/png-aesthetic-air-botanicalView licenseJim Norris, homesteader, cutting a head of cabbage, Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501692/jim-norris-homesteader-cutting-head-cabbage-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseHand holding leaf png, editable clean air collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341581/hand-holding-leaf-png-editable-clean-air-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBill Stagg turning up his beans, Pie Town, New Mexico. He will next pile them for curinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501550/photo-image-plants-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseHand holding leaf, editable clean air collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346800/hand-holding-leaf-editable-clean-air-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSon of Jim Norris, homesteader, tying corn into bundles, Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503057/son-jim-norris-homesteader-tying-corn-into-bundles-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseWooden frame with vintage ornament floral imagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6381278/wooden-frame-with-vintage-ornament-floral-imageView licenseMrs. Norris with homegrown cabbage, one of the many vegetables which the homesteaders grow in abundance, Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503109/photo-image-plant-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseFresh air, cloud and leaf editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346678/fresh-air-cloud-and-leaf-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJack Whinery and Jim Norris, homesteaders, looking at roots of stalk of corn, Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501790/photo-image-plants-person-menFree Image from public domain licenseOutdoors wooden sign editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12118195/outdoors-wooden-sign-editable-mockupView licenseMrs. Jim Norris with homegrown cabbage, one of the many vegetables which the homesteaders grow in abundance, Pie Town, New…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502572/photo-image-plants-sky-personFree Image from public domain licenseFresh air, hand presenting leaf & cloud editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346717/fresh-air-hand-presenting-leaf-cloud-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBill Stagg, homesteader, with pinto beans, Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505950/bill-stagg-homesteader-with-pinto-beans-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable card envelope, stationery mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12709291/editable-card-envelope-stationery-mockupView licensePinto beans, main crop at Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502732/pinto-beans-main-crop-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal bathroom with bath tub editable mockup, home interiorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12683146/minimal-bathroom-with-bath-tub-editable-mockup-home-interiorView licenseJim Norris, homesteader, Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506057/jim-norris-homesteader-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseFresh air, cloud and leaf editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346784/fresh-air-cloud-and-leaf-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMr. Leatherman, homesteader, shooting hawks which have been carrying away his chickens, Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505893/photo-image-horse-trees-skyFree Image from public domain licenseOpen book page editable mockup, realistic vintage design, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11497511/open-book-page-editable-mockup-realistic-vintage-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseField of beans and farmstead of Bill Stagg, homesteader, Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501588/field-beans-and-farmstead-bill-stagg-homesteader-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseFresh air, hand presenting leaf & cloud editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9362253/fresh-air-hand-presenting-leaf-cloud-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHarvesting new corn from the field of Jim Norris, Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501567/harvesting-new-corn-from-the-field-jim-norris-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseOpen book page editable mockup, realistichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11534608/open-book-page-editable-mockup-realisticView licenseBill Stagg turning up pinto beans, Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501707/bill-stagg-turning-pinto-beans-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable woodland design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15367463/editable-woodland-design-element-setView licenseMr. Leatherman, homesteader, with his work burros in front of his barn, Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502048/photo-image-dog-horse-animalsFree Image from public domain licenseBook cover editable mockup, packaginghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12638831/book-cover-editable-mockup-packagingView licenseGarden adjacent to the dugout home of Jack Whinery, homesteader, Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506084/photo-image-plant-tree-skyFree Image from public domain licenseFresh air, hand presenting leaf & cloud editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9362185/fresh-air-hand-presenting-leaf-cloud-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMr. Leatherman, homesteader, coming out of his dugout home, Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505426/photo-image-trees-sky-woodenFree Image from public domain licenseEditable woodland design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15368203/editable-woodland-design-element-setView licenseHarvesting corn, Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501562/harvesting-corn-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseGarden therapy Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13104408/garden-therapy-instagram-post-templateView licenseHarvesting new corn from the field of Jim Norris, Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508085/harvesting-new-corn-from-the-field-jim-norris-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn forest walk Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12470850/autumn-forest-walk-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFSA borrower in a sugar-cane field, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506065/fsa-borrower-sugar-cane-field-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain licenseHands of God and Adam background, vintage illustration by Michelangelo Buonarroti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775171/image-adult-art-close-upView licenseJack Whinery, homesteader, repairing fence which he built with slabs, Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506288/photo-image-construction-trees-faceFree Image from public domain license