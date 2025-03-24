rawpixel
Mr. Leatherman, homesteader, coming out of his dugout home, Pie Town, New Mexico
Editable man in living room, Japanese remixed design
Dugout house of Faro Caudill, homesteader with Mt. Allegro in the background, Pie Town, New Mexico
Fire Safety poster template, editable text and design
Garden adjacent to the dugout home of Jack Whinery, homesteader, Pie Town, New Mexico
Vintage elite life illustration editable design, community remix
Home of Jim Norris, homesteader, Pie Town, New Mexico
Winter insurance Instagram post template, editable text
Mr. Leatherman, homesteader, with his work burros in front of his barn, Pie Town, New Mexico
Editable 3D handyman building a house cartoon illustration
Group of homesteaders in front of the bean house which was used for exhibit hall at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fair
Christmas Instagram post template, editable text
Church at Pie Town, New Mexico. This building was a cooperative community enterprise
Ponte Vecchio, Florence background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Children playing in front of dugout. Pie Town, New Mexico by Russell Lee
Study in Australia, education photo collage, editable design
Faro Caudill, homesteader, coming up out of his dugout. Pie Town, New Mexico by Russell Lee
3D diverse students, university editable remix
Faro Caudill taking household articles into shed for storage while he moves his dugout. Pie Town, New Mexico by Russell Lee
Study in Australia, education photo collage, editable design
Mr. Leatherman, homesteader, shooting hawks which have been carrying away his chickens, Pie Town, New Mexico
3D man running away with dog editable remix
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Faro Caudill, homesteader, coming up out of his dugout. Pie Town, New Mexico] by…
Delivery service Instagram post template, editable text
Mr. and Mrs. Faro Caudill bringing a table from their dugout. They are rebuilding their dugout nearer their water well…
Charity Instagram post template, editable text
Mr. and Mrs. Caudill moving furniture from their dugout. Pie Town, New Mexico by Russell Lee
Aesthetic minimal TV unit editable mockup, living room interior
Pie Town, New Mexico. A community settled by about 200 migrant Texas and Oklahoma farmers who filed homestead claims. Faro…
Delivery service Facebook post template, editable design
Mot Tucker in front of corncrib home showing sleeping quarters. Antioch, Mississippi by Russell Lee
Santa Claus sleigh, Christmas night, editable paper craft collage
Fruit wagon at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fair
3D delivery man on scooter editable remix
Home of a fruit tree rancher, Delta County, Colo.
Express delivery blog banner template, editable text
Harvesting corn, Pie Town, New Mexico
PNG element study in Australia, education photo collage, editable design
Mr. Leatherman, homesteader, tying up cauliflower, Pie Town, New Mexico
Old manor background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
An old tenant house with a mud chimney and cotton growing up to its door, which is occupied by Mulattoes, Melrose, La.
