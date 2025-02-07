Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefirevintageworld warpublic domainlakesfireplacetowerunited statesHanna furnaces of the Great Lakes Steel Corporation, Detroit, Mich. Coke being pushed into a quenching car, Hanna furnaces of the Great Lakes Steel Corporation, Detroit, Mich.
Hanna furnaces of the Great Lakes Steel Corporation, Detroit, Mich. Cleaning out loose coke after removing a door…
Hanna furnaces of the Great Lakes Steel Corporation, Detroit, Mich. Coal tower atop coal ovens
Coal feeders on tip of coke ovens, Hanna furnaces of the Great Lakes Steel Corporation, Detroit, Mich.
Hanna furnaces of the Great Lakes Steel Corporation, Detroit, Mich. General view showing tank which stores gas from the coke…
Hanna furnaces of the Great Lakes Steel Corporation, Detroit, Mich. Coal pusher apparatus with coal storage
Hanna furnaces of the Great Lakes Steel Coporation, stock pile of coal and iron ore, Detroit, Mich.
A scene in a steel mill, Republic Steel, Youngstown, Ohio. Molten iron is blown in an Eastern Bessemer converter to change… Bessemer converter (iron into steel), Allegheny Ludlum Steele Corp., Brackenridge, Pa.
Slag run-off from open hearth furnace, Republic Steel Corp., Youngstown, Ohio
Looking east toward Rackham Building, Detroit, Mich.
A battery of 1,000 and 2,000 pound furnaces roaring threats to the Axis. These are rotary, oil-fired melting furnaces at… Shovel with coal for the fire pit
Looking west from the Maccabees Building
Molten metal pouring art
Molten metal pouring art mobile wallpaper
Shovel with coal for the fire pit
Molten metal fiery art wallpaper.
Molten metal fiery art mobile wallpaper
Owens-Corning Fiberglas Corp., Toledo, Ohio. Intense heat is needed to melt the inorganic ingredients of the batch from…