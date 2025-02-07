rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Hanna furnaces of the Great Lakes Steel Corporation, Detroit, Mich. Coal tower atop coke ovens
Save
Edit Image
firevintageworld warpublic domainlakesfireplacetowerunited states
Disaster relief Instagram post template
Disaster relief Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777363/disaster-relief-instagram-post-templateView license
Coke being pushed into a quenching car, Hanna furnaces of the Great Lakes Steel Corporation, Detroit, Mich.
Coke being pushed into a quenching car, Hanna furnaces of the Great Lakes Steel Corporation, Detroit, Mich.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7509110/photo-image-fire-smoke-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Disaster relief Instagram post template
Disaster relief Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777361/disaster-relief-instagram-post-templateView license
Hanna furnaces of the Great Lakes Steel Corporation, Detroit, Mich. Cleaning out loose coke after removing a door…
Hanna furnaces of the Great Lakes Steel Corporation, Detroit, Mich. Cleaning out loose coke after removing a door…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504936/photo-image-dark-vintage-natureFree Image from public domain license
Now all together poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Now all together poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738633/png-7th-war-loan-now-all-together-1945-vintage-poster-cc-beall-america-americanView license
Hanna furnaces of the Great Lakes Steel Corporation, Detroit, Mich. Coal tower atop coal ovens
Hanna furnaces of the Great Lakes Steel Corporation, Detroit, Mich. Coal tower atop coal ovens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508163/photo-image-person-building-vintageFree Image from public domain license
No to war Instagram post template, editable text
No to war Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908969/war-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Coal feeders on tip of coke ovens, Hanna furnaces of the Great Lakes Steel Corporation, Detroit, Mich.
Coal feeders on tip of coke ovens, Hanna furnaces of the Great Lakes Steel Corporation, Detroit, Mich.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504955/photo-image-building-vintage-factoryFree Image from public domain license
History quote Facebook story template
History quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631285/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Hanna furnaces of the Great Lakes Steel Corporation, Detroit, Mich. General view showing tank which stores gas from the coke…
Hanna furnaces of the Great Lakes Steel Corporation, Detroit, Mich. General view showing tank which stores gas from the coke…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504514/photo-image-plant-building-smokeFree Image from public domain license
Hiring Instagram story template, editable text
Hiring Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508553/hiring-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Hanna furnaces of the Great Lakes Steel Corporation, Detroit, Mich. Coal pusher apparatus with coal storage
Hanna furnaces of the Great Lakes Steel Corporation, Detroit, Mich. Coal pusher apparatus with coal storage
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508843/photo-image-plant-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Hiring poster template, editable text and design
Hiring poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508521/hiring-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Hanna furnaces of the Great Lakes Steel Coporation, stock pile of coal and iron ore, Detroit, Mich.
Hanna furnaces of the Great Lakes Steel Coporation, stock pile of coal and iron ore, Detroit, Mich.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502223/photo-image-smoke-vintage-waterFree Image from public domain license
Hiring blog banner template, editable text
Hiring blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508477/hiring-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
A scene in a steel mill, Republic Steel, Youngstown, Ohio. Molten iron is blown in an Eastern Bessemer converter to change…
A scene in a steel mill, Republic Steel, Youngstown, Ohio. Molten iron is blown in an Eastern Bessemer converter to change…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505740/photo-image-fire-vintage-factoryFree Image from public domain license
D-Day anniversary festival poster template
D-Day anniversary festival poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640594/d-day-anniversary-festival-poster-templateView license
Bessemer converter (iron into steel), Allegheny Ludlum Steele Corp., Brackenridge, Pa.
Bessemer converter (iron into steel), Allegheny Ludlum Steele Corp., Brackenridge, Pa.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504456/photo-image-fire-building-darkFree Image from public domain license
Vote now Instagram poster template, editable text and design
Vote now Instagram poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587479/vote-now-instagram-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Slag run-off from open hearth furnace, Republic Steel Corp., Youngstown, Ohio
Slag run-off from open hearth furnace, Republic Steel Corp., Youngstown, Ohio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506136/slag-run-off-from-open-hearth-furnace-republic-steel-corp-youngstown-ohioFree Image from public domain license
Hiring Instagram post template, editable text
Hiring Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11926857/hiring-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Looking east toward Rackham Building, Detroit, Mich.
Looking east toward Rackham Building, Detroit, Mich.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7509024/looking-east-toward-rackham-building-detroit-michFree Image from public domain license
Military service Instagram post template, editable text
Military service Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11849287/military-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
A battery of 1,000 and 2,000 pound furnaces roaring threats to the Axis. These are rotary, oil-fired melting furnaces at…
A battery of 1,000 and 2,000 pound furnaces roaring threats to the Axis. These are rotary, oil-fired melting furnaces at…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506718/photo-image-fire-building-darkFree Image from public domain license
History quote Facebook story template
History quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631292/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Shovel with coal for the fire pit
Shovel with coal for the fire pit
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2255478/premium-photo-image-antique-black-burnView license
Memorial day Instagram post template
Memorial day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640659/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Molten metal pouring art
Molten metal pouring art
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21084638/molten-metal-pouring-artView license
President's day Instagram story template, editable text
President's day Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11916775/presidents-day-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Looking west from the Maccabees Building
Looking west from the Maccabees Building
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502231/looking-west-from-the-maccabees-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Jobs Instagram post template, editable text
Jobs Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9814472/jobs-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Molten metal pouring art mobile wallpaper
Molten metal pouring art mobile wallpaper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/19538875/molten-metal-pouring-art-mobile-wallpaperView license
Prevent global warming poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Prevent global warming poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8754736/png-america-architecture-artView license
Shovel with coal for the fire pit
Shovel with coal for the fire pit
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2254072/premium-photo-image-fireplace-iron-coalView license
New York Facebook story template
New York Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14875011/new-york-facebook-story-templateView license
Molten metal fiery art wallpaper.
Molten metal fiery art wallpaper.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21084982/molten-metal-fiery-art-wallpaperView license
Veterans day, USA poster template
Veterans day, USA poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640634/veterans-day-usa-poster-templateView license
Molten metal fiery art mobile wallpaper
Molten metal fiery art mobile wallpaper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/19538951/molten-metal-fiery-art-mobile-wallpaperView license
Vote now Instagram Instagram post template, editable text
Vote now Instagram Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587427/vote-now-instagram-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Owens-Corning Fiberglas Corp., Toledo, Ohio. Intense heat is needed to melt the inorganic ingredients of the batch from…
Owens-Corning Fiberglas Corp., Toledo, Ohio. Intense heat is needed to melt the inorganic ingredients of the batch from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506706/photo-image-light-building-darkFree Image from public domain license