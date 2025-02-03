rawpixel
Welder making boilers for a ship, Combustion Engineering Co., Chattanooga, Tenn.
Welder making boilers for a ship, Combustion Engineering Co., Chattanooga, Tenn.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506301/photo-image-fire-person-manFree Image from public domain license
Welders making boilers for a ship, Combustion Engineering Co., Chattanooga, Tenn.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508549/photo-image-face-people-manFree Image from public domain license
Welder making boilers for a ship, Combustion Engineering Co., Chattanooga, Tenn.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503443/photo-image-person-smoke-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Welder making boilers for a ship, Combustion Engineering Co., Chattanooga, Tenn.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502805/photo-image-person-vintage-world-warFree Image from public domain license
Mechanical operator on boiler parts, Combustion Engineering Co., Chattanooga, Tenn.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503827/photo-image-face-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Maintenance mechanic in largest coal press in world, Combustion Engineering Co., Chattanooga, Tenn.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508032/photo-image-person-building-manFree Image from public domain license
Maintenance man at the Combustion Engineering Co. working at the largest cold steel hydraulic press in the world…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508174/photo-image-person-building-manFree Image from public domain license
Welder making boilers for a ship, Combustion Engineering Co., Chattanooga, Tenn.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718485/photo-image-smokes-public-domain-maskFree Image from public domain license
"Big Pete" Ramagos, rigger at work on dam (TVA) Douglas Dam, Tenn.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506782/big-pete-ramagos-rigger-work-dam-tva-douglas-dam-tennFree Image from public domain license
A young woman employee of North American Aviation, Incorporated, working over the landing gear mechanism of a P-51 fighter…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505686/photo-image-plane-person-darkFree Image from public domain license
Capping and inspecting tubing: two women are shown capping and inspecting tubing which goes into the manufacture of the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503427/photo-image-plane-people-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Two women workers are shown capping and inspecting tubing which goes into the manufacture of the "Vengeance" (A-31) dive…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503900/photo-image-plane-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Punching rivet holes in a frame member for a B-25 bomber, the plant of North American Aviation, Inc., Calif.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508653/photo-image-plant-face-frameFree Image from public domain license
Smoke stacks
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506233/smoke-stacksFree Image from public domain license
This sheet of synthetic rubber coming off the rolling mill at the plant is now ready for drying, B.F. Goodrich Co., Akron…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504271/photo-image-plant-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Girl inspectors at the Long Beach, Calif., plant of Douglas Aircraft Company make a careful check of center wings for C-47…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504639/photo-image-plant-planes-personFree Image from public domain license
Iron ore piles and blast furnaces, Carnegie-Illinois Steel Corporation mill in Etna, Pennsylvania
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505764/photo-image-blue-sky-plantFree Image from public domain license
Electric phosphate smelting furnace used to make elemental phosphorus in a TVA chemical plant in the vicinity of Muscle…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508838/photo-image-plant-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Servicing an A-20 bomber, Langley Field, Va.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508254/servicing-a-20-bomber-langley-field-vaFree Image from public domain license
Girl inspector confers with a worker as she makes a a careful check of center wings for C-47 transport planes, Douglas…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502570/photo-image-planes-face-bookFree Image from public domain license