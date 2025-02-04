Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagecloudsskyseabuildingvintagenaturefactorywaterPuerto Rico, Dec. 1941, San JuanView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 929 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7708 x 5970 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSwimming turtle environment desktop wallpaper, polluted water remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8917801/png-aesthetic-collage-elements-air-pollutionView licensePuerto Rico, San Juanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503636/puerto-rico-san-juanFree Image from public domain licenseSwimming turtle environment background, polluted water remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8917792/swimming-turtle-environment-background-polluted-water-remix-editable-designView licenseStreet in San Juan, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505296/street-san-juan-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain license3D sailing ship on the ocean editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458649/sailing-ship-the-ocean-editable-remixView licenseApartment houses near the cathedral in old part of the city, San Juanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503133/apartment-houses-near-the-cathedral-old-part-the-city-san-juanFree Image from public domain licenseSwimming turtle environment background, polluted water remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8917781/swimming-turtle-environment-background-polluted-water-remix-editable-designView licenseStreet in San Juan, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508212/street-san-juan-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain licensePollution quote Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631772/pollution-quote-facebook-post-templateView licenseMalaria poster in small hotel, Puerto Rico ... San Juanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506073/malaria-poster-small-hotel-puerto-rico-san-juanFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic Japan travel background, dark night designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8527004/aesthetic-japan-travel-background-dark-night-designView licenseChildren in a company housing settlement, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503565/children-company-housing-settlement-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain licenseDoor to death background, horror designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8519334/door-death-background-horror-designView licenseA town in Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502938/town-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain licenseDoor to death background, horror designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8519025/door-death-background-horror-designView licensePuerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505603/puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic Japan travel background, dark night designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8525840/aesthetic-japan-travel-background-dark-night-designView licenseAmarillo, Texas, general view, Santa Fe R.R. triphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508194/amarillo-texas-general-view-santa-rr-tripFree Image from public domain licenseSwimming turtle environment background, polluted water remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8917796/swimming-turtle-environment-background-polluted-water-remix-editable-designView licenseSan Juan National Historic Site, San Juan, Puerto Rico, 11-13-2022https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655270/photo-image-public-domain-wallFree Image from public domain licenseStars mobile wallpaper template, dark aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18610594/stars-mobile-wallpaper-template-dark-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseOn the coast of Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502504/the-coast-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain licenseClimate change quote Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631734/climate-change-quote-facebook-post-templateView licenseFactory buildings in Lowell, Mass.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506452/factory-buildings-lowell-massFree Image from public domain license3D cruise ship, travel editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397550/cruise-ship-travel-editable-remixView licenseA land and utility municipal housing project, Ponce, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503505/land-and-utility-municipal-housing-project-ponce-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain licenseSun protection Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14427788/sun-protection-facebook-post-templateView licenseHistoric coastal view with flag.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18081271/historic-coastal-view-with-flagView licenseCustomizable aesthetic grid photo collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12441657/customizable-aesthetic-grid-photo-collageView licenseFederal housing project on the outskirts of the town of Yauco, Puerto Rico. About an acre of land for gardens is provided…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503292/photo-image-clouds-scenery-skyFree Image from public domain licenseSmell the sea social media post template, editable aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20190267/smell-the-sea-social-media-post-template-editable-aesthetic-designView licenseA land and utility municipal housing project, Ponce, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503281/land-and-utility-municipal-housing-project-ponce-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain licenseInternational photo contest Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443145/international-photo-contest-facebook-story-templateView licenseA land and utility municipal housing project, Ponce, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502484/land-and-utility-municipal-housing-project-ponce-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain licenseBeach resort Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12518785/beach-resort-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCrane at a "central" sugar cane gathering place, San Sebastian vicinity, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502833/photo-image-construction-sky-personFree Image from public domain licenseAir pollution, global warming, digital remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589979/air-pollution-global-warming-digital-remix-editable-designView licenseFederal housing project on the outskirts of the town of Yauco, Puerto Rico. About an acre of land for gardens is provided…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506536/photo-image-scenery-sky-housesFree Image from public domain licenseGreeenhouse gas emission Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486869/greeenhouse-gas-emission-instagram-post-templateView licenseA town in Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503561/town-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain license