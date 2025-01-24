Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagecloudsskypersonchurchbuildingvintagenaturepublic domainSt. John's Anglican Church, King Street, St. Croix, Virgin IslandsView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 843 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5530 x 3885 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWatercolor building entrance, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203165/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView licenseChristiansted, Saint Croix, Virgin Islands. Catholic i.e. Anglican Churchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502931/christiansted-saint-croix-virgin-islands-catholic-ie-anglican-churchFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10197496/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView licenseOne of the steep streets on the hillsides, Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas Island, Virgin Islandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506087/photo-image-house-buildings-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10352610/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView licenseOne of the steep streets on the hillsides, Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas Island, Virgin Islandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502562/photo-image-person-houses-buildingsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10378754/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView licenseChristiansted, St. Croix Virgin Islandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505315/christiansted-st-croix-virgin-islandsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11444606/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseHouses in Saint Croix island, city of Christiansted, Virgin Islands. Catholic i.e. Anglican church in the backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503571/photo-image-background-clouds-plantFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11444573/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseOne of the steep hillside streets, Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas Virgin Islandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503452/one-the-steep-hillside-streets-charlotte-amalie-st-thomas-virgin-islandsFree Image from public domain licenseChurch Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13013851/church-instagram-post-templateView licenseOne of the steep streets on the hillsides, Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, Virgin Islandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502790/photo-image-building-vintage-mountainFree Image from public domain licenseYouth bible school Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459872/youth-bible-school-instagram-post-templateView licenseStreet in Christiansted, St. Croix Virgin Islandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501652/street-christiansted-st-croix-virgin-islandsFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas eve mass Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459868/christmas-eve-mass-instagram-post-templateView licenseA street in a town of the Virgin Islands, Christiansted, Saint Croixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502972/street-town-the-virgin-islands-christiansted-saint-croixFree Image from public domain licenseChristian community poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710063/christian-community-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseIn the old fort built by the French, Frederiksted, Saint Croix, Virgin Islandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503239/the-old-fort-built-the-french-frederiksted-saint-croix-virgin-islandsFree Image from public domain licenseSunday worship poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12714585/sunday-worship-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseView down the main street from the Grand Hotel, Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas Island, Virgin Islandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506517/photo-image-person-house-buildingsFree Image from public domain licenseSpain poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748465/spain-poster-template-editable-designView licenseView down the main street from the Grand Hotel, Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, Virgin Islandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503115/photo-image-blue-sky-sceneryFree Image from public domain licenseChristening poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537112/christening-poster-templateView licenseStreet in Christiansted, St. Croix Virgin Islandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505422/street-christiansted-st-croix-virgin-islandsFree Image from public domain licenseHand holding leaf, editable clean air collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346800/hand-holding-leaf-editable-clean-air-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCharlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, (capitol)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503034/charlotte-amalie-st-thomas-virgin-islands-capitolFree Image from public domain licenseSunday Service Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13014400/sunday-service-instagram-post-templateView licensePrince Street, Christiansted, St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506045/prince-street-christiansted-st-croix-us-virgin-islandsFree Image from public domain licenseBuilding entrance mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10378771/building-entrance-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseFrederiksted, Saint Croix, Virgin Islands ... churchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502864/frederiksted-saint-croix-virgin-islands-churchFree Image from public domain licenseBuilding entrance mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10352621/building-entrance-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseStreet in Christiansted, St. Croix, Virgin Islandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502548/street-christiansted-st-croix-virgin-islandsFree Image from public domain licenseFloating building, editable vintage balloons. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9342099/floating-building-editable-vintage-balloons-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe main shopping street, Christiansted, Saint Croix, Virgin Islandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502551/the-main-shopping-street-christiansted-saint-croix-virgin-islandsFree Image from public domain licenseChristian community Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11496656/christian-community-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStreet in Christiansted, Saint Croix, Virgin Islandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502770/street-christiansted-saint-croix-virgin-islandsFree Image from public domain licenseChristian community Facebook story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710091/christian-community-facebook-story-template-editable-designView licenseStreet in a town in the Virgin Islands, Christiansted, St. Croixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506023/street-town-the-virgin-islands-christiansted-st-croixFree Image from public domain license