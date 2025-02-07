rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Rice in a lunch of a sugar worker on a plantation, vicinity of Guanica, Puerto Rico
Save
Edit Image
handsvintagenaturepublic domainfoodusafilmfarm
Organic farm vintage logo template, editable design
Organic farm vintage logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575853/organic-farm-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView license
Rice and papaya in the lunch of a sugar worker on a plantation, vicinity of Guanica, Puerto Rico
Rice and papaya in the lunch of a sugar worker on a plantation, vicinity of Guanica, Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502457/photo-image-hands-person-manFree Image from public domain license
Organic farm green logo template, editable design
Organic farm green logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11778028/organic-farm-green-logo-template-editable-designView license
Rice and papaya in the lunch of a sugar worker on a plantation, vicinity of Guanica, Puerto Rico
Rice and papaya in the lunch of a sugar worker on a plantation, vicinity of Guanica, Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503363/photo-image-plant-wood-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Organic farm beige logo template, editable design
Organic farm beige logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11343953/organic-farm-beige-logo-template-editable-designView license
Lunch of a sugar worker on a plantation, vicinity of Puerto Rico
Lunch of a sugar worker on a plantation, vicinity of Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503649/lunch-sugar-worker-plantation-vicinity-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain license
Sustainable fishing poster template, editable text and design
Sustainable fishing poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11969308/sustainable-fishing-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
FSA borrower and participant in the sugar cane cooperative, Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
FSA borrower and participant in the sugar cane cooperative, Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506022/photo-image-plants-person-manFree Image from public domain license
Organic produce poster template, editable text and design
Organic produce poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11909424/organic-produce-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Sugar cane worker in the rich field, vicinity of Guanica, Puerto Rico
Sugar cane worker in the rich field, vicinity of Guanica, Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503141/sugar-cane-worker-the-rich-field-vicinity-guanica-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain license
Restaurant feast ad Instagram post template, editable text
Restaurant feast ad Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11930395/restaurant-feast-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Crane at a "central" sugar cane gathering place, San Sebastian vicinity, Puerto Rico
Crane at a "central" sugar cane gathering place, San Sebastian vicinity, Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502833/photo-image-construction-sky-personFree Image from public domain license
Restaurant feast ad Instagram post template, editable text
Restaurant feast ad Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956338/restaurant-feast-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Farm Security Administration farmers working in a sugar cane field, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico. This is part of an…
Farm Security Administration farmers working in a sugar cane field, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico. This is part of an…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503445/photo-image-dog-animal-plantsFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Son of one of the FSA farmers on the Rio Piedras project who brought lunch to his father, working in the sugar cane field…
Son of one of the FSA farmers on the Rio Piedras project who brought lunch to his father, working in the sugar cane field…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503080/photo-image-background-grass-faceFree Image from public domain license
Smart farming Instagram post template, editable text
Smart farming Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9814612/smart-farming-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Farm Security Administration borrowers harvesting sugar cane cooperatively on a farm, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
Farm Security Administration borrowers harvesting sugar cane cooperatively on a farm, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505663/photo-image-cow-animal-plantsFree Image from public domain license
Fresh dairy Instagram post template, editable social media design
Fresh dairy Instagram post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11070217/fresh-dairy-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Harvesting sugar cane in a burned field, vicinity of Guanica, Puerto Rico. Burning the sugar cane gets rid of the dense…
Harvesting sugar cane in a burned field, vicinity of Guanica, Puerto Rico. Burning the sugar cane gets rid of the dense…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502568/photo-image-cow-animals-leavesFree Image from public domain license
Organic farm vintage logo template, customizable design
Organic farm vintage logo template, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574561/organic-farm-vintage-logo-template-customizable-designView license
Sugar cane workers resting, Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
Sugar cane workers resting, Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501728/sugar-cane-workers-resting-rio-piedras-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain license
Organic produce blog banner template, editable text
Organic produce blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11909423/organic-produce-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
FSA borrower and participant in the sugar cane cooperative, Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
FSA borrower and participant in the sugar cane cooperative, Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503071/photo-image-plant-person-manFree Image from public domain license
Cheese poster template, editable text and design
Cheese poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11765961/cheese-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Burning a field of sugar cane, vicinity of Guanica. This destroys the leaves and makes it easier to cut the cane
Burning a field of sugar cane, vicinity of Guanica. This destroys the leaves and makes it easier to cut the cane
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503299/photo-image-cloud-scenery-leavesFree Image from public domain license
Smart farming Instagram post template, editable text
Smart farming Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11965721/smart-farming-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Sugar cane workers resting, Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
Sugar cane workers resting, Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503470/sugar-cane-workers-resting-rio-piedras-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain license
Fresh dairy products Instagram post template, editable text
Fresh dairy products Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11059779/fresh-dairy-products-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Man in a sugar cane field during harvest, Puerto Rico
Man in a sugar cane field during harvest, Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505577/man-sugar-cane-field-during-harvest-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain license
Fresh dairy products Instagram post template, editable text
Fresh dairy products Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11013016/fresh-dairy-products-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
FSA borrower who is a member of a sugar cooperative, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
FSA borrower who is a member of a sugar cooperative, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503121/photo-image-plant-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Fresh dairy Facebook post template
Fresh dairy Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13903041/fresh-dairy-facebook-post-templateView license
Sugar cane workers, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
Sugar cane workers, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503336/sugar-cane-workers-vicinity-rio-piedras-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain license
Fresh dairy Instagram post template
Fresh dairy Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14457453/fresh-dairy-instagram-post-templateView license
FSA borrower who is a member of a sugar cooperative, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
FSA borrower who is a member of a sugar cooperative, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503116/photo-image-face-shadow-personFree Image from public domain license
Sustainable fishing Instagram post template, editable text
Sustainable fishing Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11731233/sustainable-fishing-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Man in a sugar-cane field during harvest, vicinity of Rio Piedras Puerto Rico
Man in a sugar-cane field during harvest, vicinity of Rio Piedras Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501741/man-sugar-cane-field-during-harvest-vicinity-rio-piedras-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain license
Photography workshop poster template
Photography workshop poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14600278/photography-workshop-poster-templateView license
FSA borrower and member of Yauco tomato cooperative, planting tomatoes on his farm in the hills, vicinity of Yauco, Puerto…
FSA borrower and member of Yauco tomato cooperative, planting tomatoes on his farm in the hills, vicinity of Yauco, Puerto…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503607/photo-image-plant-person-manFree Image from public domain license