Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagewoodforestvintagenaturepublic domainusafilmfarmTruck load of ponderosa pine, Edward Hines Lumber Co. operations in Malheur National Forest, Grant County, OregonView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 931 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7829 x 6071 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarForest restoration Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444353/forest-restoration-instagram-post-templateView licenseStand of virgin ponderosa pine, Malheur National Forest, Grant County, Oregonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506551/stand-virgin-ponderosa-pine-malheur-national-forest-grant-county-oregonFree Image from public domain licensePhoto contest Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9749906/photo-contest-instagram-post-templateView licenseGrant County, Oregon. Malheur National Forest. Caterpillar tractors bringing logs to central point for loading on trucks by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12152434/image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseForest vibes Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759329/forest-vibes-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGrant County, Oregon. Malheur National Forest. Loading logs onto trucks by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12145166/image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseStop deforestation Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444322/stop-deforestation-instagram-post-templateView licenseGrant County, Oregon. Malheur National Forest. Logs by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12152167/image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHome fragrance blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11728691/home-fragrance-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseGrant County, Oregon. Malheur National Forest. Logs being loaded onto trucks by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12144867/image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWinter snow festival blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11728020/winter-snow-festival-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseGrant County, Oregon. Malheur National Forest. Diesel caterpillar tractor snaking logs out of woods by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12152173/image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseForest trails Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11694558/forest-trails-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseGrant County, Oregon. Malheur National Forest. Caterpillar tractors bringing logs to central point for loading on trucks by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12151149/image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn plan poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11593979/autumn-plan-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseGrant County, Oregon. Malheur National Forest. Loading logs on flatcar by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12152439/image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseTree planting poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038222/tree-planting-poster-templateView licenseGrant County, Oregon. Malheur National Forest. Caterpillar tractors snaking logs to the place where they are loaded onto…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12151097/image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Film Grain Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696509/vintage-film-grain-effectView licenseLoading logs onto truck for transportation to mill. Gyppo logging operations, Tillamook County, Oregon. The small…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12167349/image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePhotography workshop poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14600278/photography-workshop-poster-templateView licenseGrant County, Oregon. Malheur National Forest. Caterpillar tractors snaking logs to the place where they are loaded onto…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12152438/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseRainforest hiking nature Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11743857/rainforest-hiking-nature-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Grant County, Oregon. Malheur National Forest. Diesel caterpillar tractor snaking logs…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12152200/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038663/inspirational-quote-poster-templateView license[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Grant County, Oregon. Malheur National Forest. Caterpillar tractor and logs] by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12152164/image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMagical forest Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9814120/magical-forest-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGrant County, Oregon. Malheur National Forest. Caterpillar tractor and logs by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12151146/image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFilm festival Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13127253/film-festival-instagram-post-templateView licenseGrant County, Oregon. Malheur National Forest. Caterpillar tractor operator in logging operations by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12152189/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePhotography workshop poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14600417/photography-workshop-poster-templateView licenseGrant County, Oregon. Malheur National Forest. Lumberjack putting hook into log which will be loaded onto flatcar by Russell…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12109190/image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn plan Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9599734/autumn-plan-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Grant County, Oregon. Malheur National Forest. Diesel caterpillar tractor, log truck…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12151168/image-cow-plant-personFree Image from public domain licensePeaceful mind poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11978208/peaceful-mind-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGrant County, Oregon. Malheur National Forest. Lumberjacks and truckload of logs by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12151341/image-plant-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn parks Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10713068/autumn-parks-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMt Hood National Forest, timber harvest operations. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4073055/photo-image-public-domain-wood-forestFree Image from public domain licenseForest trails Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9822267/forest-trails-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseGrant County, Oregon. Malheur National Forest. Diesel caterpillar tractor snaking logs out of woods by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12152432/image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain license