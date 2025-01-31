rawpixel
Riveter at work at the Douglas Aircraft Corporation plant in Long Beach, Calif.
Carpentry service poster template
Women are trained as engine mechanics in thorough Douglas training methods, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.
Construction services poster template, editable text and design
An A-20 bomber being riveted by a woman worker at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant at Long Beach, Calif.
Men and women make efficient operating teams on riveting and other jobs at the Douglas Aircraft plant, Long Beach, Calif.…
Women workers install fixtures and assemblies to a tail fuselage section of a B-17 bomber at the Douglas Aircraft Company…
Riveting team working on the cockpit shell of a B-25 i.e. C-47 bomber at the plant of North American Aviation, Inc.…
Woman machinist, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.
Women become skilled shop technicians after careful training in the school at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant, Long…
Women workers install fixtures and assemblies to a tail fuselage section of a B-17F bomber at the Douglas Aircraft Company…
American mothers and sisters, like these women at the Douglas Aircraft Company, give important help in producing dependable…
The careful hands of women are trained in precise aircraft engine installation duties at Douglas Aircraft Company, Long…
Women are trained to do precise and vital engine installation detail in Douglas Aircraft Company plants, Long Beach, Calif.
Women at work on C-47 Douglas cargo transport, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.
A girl riveting machine operator at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant joins sections of wing ribs to reinforce the inner…
Cowling and control rods are added to motors for North American B-25 bombers as they move down the assembly line, North…
Sheet metal parts are numbered with this pneumatic numbering machine in North American's sheet metal department, North…
Huge drop hammers work day and night forming sheet metal parts for United Nations bombers and fighters at the North American…
Carefully trained women inspectors check and inspect cargo transport innerwings before they are assembled on the fuselage…
Two assembly line workers at the Long Beach, Calif., plant of Douglas Aircraft Company enjoy a well-earned lunch period…
Working with the electric wiring at Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.
Cowling and control rods are added to motors for North American B-25 bombers as they move down the assembly line, North…
