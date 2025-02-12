Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageairplanepersonbeachvintageworld warpublic domainclothingadultWomen at work on C-47 Douglas cargo transport, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 957 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7397 x 9276 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarD-Day invasion poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640374/d-day-invasion-poster-templateView licenseThe careful hands of women are trained in precise aircraft engine installation duties at Douglas Aircraft Company, Long…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503836/photo-image-hands-airplane-personFree Image from public domain licenseD-day anniversary poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640176/d-day-anniversary-poster-templateView licenseWomen are trained to do precise and vital engine installation detail in Douglas Aircraft Company plants, Long Beach, Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503352/photo-image-plants-person-beachFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639784/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseWomen are trained as engine mechanics in thorough Douglas training methods, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505255/photo-image-construction-person-beachFree Image from public domain licenseStop war Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640328/stop-war-instagram-post-templateView licenseWomen become skilled shop technicians after careful training in the school at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant, Long…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503789/photo-image-plant-plane-personFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641405/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseAn A-20 bomber being riveted by a woman worker at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant at Long Beach, Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506771/photo-image-construction-plant-faceFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day heroes poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641433/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView licenseWoman machinist, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506810/woman-machinist-douglas-aircraft-company-long-beach-califFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day invasion Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639736/d-day-invasion-instagram-post-templateView licenseWomen workers install fixtures and assemblies to a tail fuselage section of a B-17F bomber at the Douglas Aircraft Company…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503749/photo-image-face-person-beachFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640849/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseWoman at work on motor, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506678/woman-work-motor-douglas-aircraft-company-long-beach-califFree Image from public domain licenseSay No to war poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641615/say-war-poster-templateView licenseMen and women make efficient operating teams on riveting and other jobs at the Douglas Aircraft plant, Long Beach, Calif.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506202/photo-image-construction-plant-planeFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day heroes Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640315/d-day-heroes-instagram-post-templateView licenseWoman working on an airplane motor at North American Aviation, Inc., plant in Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503597/photo-image-plant-airplane-faceFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day anniversary festival Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640777/d-day-anniversary-festival-instagram-post-templateView licenseFlexible performance of C-47 transport planes is due in part to their two 1,200 horsepower radial engines and to their three…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503630/photo-image-planes-sky-personFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641346/d-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseRiveter at work at the Douglas Aircraft Corporation plant in Long Beach, Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505566/riveter-work-the-douglas-aircraft-corporation-plant-long-beach-califFree Image from public domain licenseNo to war Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943961/war-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePart of the cowling for one of the motors for a B-25 bomber is assembled in the engine department of North American…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502132/photo-image-plant-airplane-personFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day & Normandy battle Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640534/d-day-normandy-battle-instagram-post-templateView licenseAmerican mothers and sisters, like these women at the Douglas Aircraft Company, give important help in producing dependable…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508629/photo-image-hand-plant-planeFree Image from public domain licenseNo to war blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038938/war-blog-banner-templateView licenseWorking with the electric wiring at Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504090/photo-image-person-beach-manFree Image from public domain licenseD-day anniversary Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640504/d-day-anniversary-instagram-post-templateView licenseWomen workers install fixtures and assemblies to a tail fuselage section of a B-17 bomber at the Douglas Aircraft Company…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503199/photo-image-construction-plant-faceFree Image from public domain licenseBeach party Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571496/beach-party-instagram-post-templateView licenseSwitch boxes on the firewalls of B-25 bombers are assembled by women workers at North American Aviation, Inc.'s Inglewood…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506327/photo-image-plant-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseSummer party Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571574/summer-party-instagram-post-templateView licenseRiveting team working on the cockpit shell of a B-25 i.e. C-47 bomber at the plant of North American Aviation, Inc.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505632/photo-image-construction-plant-airplaneFree Image from public domain licenseWorking women poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640962/working-women-poster-templateView licenseP-51 ("Mustang") fighter plane in construction, North American Aviation, Inc., Los Angeles, Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7507055/photo-image-construction-plane-personFree Image from public domain licenseNo to war poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11954904/war-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMounting motor on a Fairfax B-25 bomber, at North American Aviation, Inc., plant in Inglewood, Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503736/photo-image-plant-airplane-personFree Image from public domain license