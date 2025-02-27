rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Man in a sugar cane field during harvest, Puerto Rico
Save
Edit Image
cowanimalfaceshadowpersonmanvintagepublic domain
Abstract education background, cow-headed student remixed media
Abstract education background, cow-headed student remixed media
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7606059/abstract-education-background-cow-headed-student-remixed-mediaView license
Man in a sugar-cane field during harvest, vicinity of Rio Piedras Puerto Rico
Man in a sugar-cane field during harvest, vicinity of Rio Piedras Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501741/man-sugar-cane-field-during-harvest-vicinity-rio-piedras-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain license
Education sticker, mixed media design with editable word
Education sticker, mixed media design with editable word
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7712544/education-sticker-mixed-media-design-with-editable-wordView license
Sugar cane workers, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
Sugar cane workers, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503336/sugar-cane-workers-vicinity-rio-piedras-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain license
Be creative sticker, mixed media design with editable word
Be creative sticker, mixed media design with editable word
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7712594/creative-sticker-mixed-media-design-with-editable-wordView license
Farm Security Administration borrowers harvesting sugar cane cooperatively on a farm, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
Farm Security Administration borrowers harvesting sugar cane cooperatively on a farm, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505663/photo-image-cow-animal-plantsFree Image from public domain license
College sticker, mixed media design with editable word
College sticker, mixed media design with editable word
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7712600/college-sticker-mixed-media-design-with-editable-wordView license
FSA borrower and participant in the sugar cane cooperative, Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
FSA borrower and participant in the sugar cane cooperative, Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503071/photo-image-plant-person-manFree Image from public domain license
Tutoring sticker, mixed media design with editable word
Tutoring sticker, mixed media design with editable word
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7712631/tutoring-sticker-mixed-media-design-with-editable-wordView license
Sugar cane workers resting, Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
Sugar cane workers resting, Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503470/sugar-cane-workers-resting-rio-piedras-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain license
Teacher sticker, mixed media design with editable word
Teacher sticker, mixed media design with editable word
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7712629/teacher-sticker-mixed-media-design-with-editable-wordView license
Harvesting sugar cane in a burned field, vicinity of Guanica, Puerto Rico. Burning the sugar cane gets rid of the dense…
Harvesting sugar cane in a burned field, vicinity of Guanica, Puerto Rico. Burning the sugar cane gets rid of the dense…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502568/photo-image-cow-animals-leavesFree Image from public domain license
Calf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Calf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830666/png-1932-agriculture-animalView license
Small farms in the southwest, Puerto Rico
Small farms in the southwest, Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505975/small-farms-the-southwest-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain license
Calf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Calf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830686/png-agriculture-animal-artView license
FSA borrower and participant in the sugar cane cooperative, Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
FSA borrower and participant in the sugar cane cooperative, Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506022/photo-image-plants-person-manFree Image from public domain license
Calf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Calf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12630155/image-agriculture-animal-artView license
Farm Security Administration borrowers harvesting sugar cane cooperatively on a farm, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
Farm Security Administration borrowers harvesting sugar cane cooperatively on a farm, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505373/photo-image-dog-blue-sky-grassFree Image from public domain license
Farmer's lifestyle png, agriculture editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Farmer's lifestyle png, agriculture editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9390914/farmers-lifestyle-png-agriculture-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Farm Security Administration farmers working in a sugar cane field, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico. This is part of an…
Farm Security Administration farmers working in a sugar cane field, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico. This is part of an…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503445/photo-image-dog-animal-plantsFree Image from public domain license
3D farmer in a barn with animals, agriculture editable remix
3D farmer in a barn with animals, agriculture editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458301/farmer-barn-with-animals-agriculture-editable-remixView license
Crane at a "central" sugar cane gathering place, San Sebastian vicinity, Puerto Rico
Crane at a "central" sugar cane gathering place, San Sebastian vicinity, Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502833/photo-image-construction-sky-personFree Image from public domain license
Murder mystery book cover template
Murder mystery book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14333600/murder-mystery-book-cover-templateView license
Sugar cane worker in the rich field, vicinity of Guanica, Puerto Rico
Sugar cane worker in the rich field, vicinity of Guanica, Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503141/sugar-cane-worker-the-rich-field-vicinity-guanica-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain license
3D farmer and dairy cow, agriculture editable remix
3D farmer and dairy cow, agriculture editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397202/farmer-and-dairy-cow-agriculture-editable-remixView license
Crane at a "central" gathering place for sugar cane crop, vicinity of San Sebastian, Puerto Rico
Crane at a "central" gathering place for sugar cane crop, vicinity of San Sebastian, Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506161/photo-image-construction-wood-personFree Image from public domain license
3D farmer and dairy cow, agriculture editable remix
3D farmer and dairy cow, agriculture editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458712/farmer-and-dairy-cow-agriculture-editable-remixView license
Sugar cane workers resting, Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
Sugar cane workers resting, Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501728/sugar-cane-workers-resting-rio-piedras-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain license
Cow reading png sticker, mixed media editable design
Cow reading png sticker, mixed media editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8707294/cow-reading-png-sticker-mixed-media-editable-designView license
FSA borrower who is a member of a sugar cooperative, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
FSA borrower who is a member of a sugar cooperative, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503116/photo-image-face-shadow-personFree Image from public domain license
3D farmer with cow, agriculture editable remix
3D farmer with cow, agriculture editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12398200/farmer-with-cow-agriculture-editable-remixView license
FSA borrower and member of Yauco tomato cooperative, planting tomatoes on his farm in the hills, vicinity of Yauco, Puerto…
FSA borrower and member of Yauco tomato cooperative, planting tomatoes on his farm in the hills, vicinity of Yauco, Puerto…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503607/photo-image-plant-person-manFree Image from public domain license
Abstract education background, cow-headed student remixed media
Abstract education background, cow-headed student remixed media
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7606008/abstract-education-background-cow-headed-student-remixed-mediaView license
Japanese-American camp, war emergency evacuation, Tule Lake Relocation Center, Newell, Calif.
Japanese-American camp, war emergency evacuation, Tule Lake Relocation Center, Newell, Calif.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508697/photo-image-plant-people-manFree Image from public domain license
Abstract education background, cow-headed student remixed media
Abstract education background, cow-headed student remixed media
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7606066/abstract-education-background-cow-headed-student-remixed-mediaView license
Farm Security Administration borrower, vicinity of Frederiksted, St. Croix, Virgin Islands
Farm Security Administration borrower, vicinity of Frederiksted, St. Croix, Virgin Islands
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503573/photo-image-clouds-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Editable men's t-shirt mockup, Summer fashion design
Editable men's t-shirt mockup, Summer fashion design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12778545/editable-mens-t-shirt-mockup-summer-fashion-designView license
Children gathering potatoes on a large farm, vicinity of Caribou, Aroostook County, Me. Schools do not open until the…
Children gathering potatoes on a large farm, vicinity of Caribou, Aroostook County, Me. Schools do not open until the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503489/photo-image-person-vintage-natureFree Image from public domain license
Reading png sticker, mixed media editable design
Reading png sticker, mixed media editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8707302/reading-png-sticker-mixed-media-editable-designView license
Sugar cane workers, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
Sugar cane workers, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505688/sugar-cane-workers-vicinity-rio-piedras-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain license