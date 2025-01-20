rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
M-3 and M4 tank company at bivouac, Ft. Knox, Ky.
Save
Edit Image
cloudsskypersonvintageworld warpublic domaingroundbag
Camping ground blog banner template, editable design
Camping ground blog banner template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12415535/camping-ground-blog-banner-template-editable-designView license
Parade of M-4 (General Sherman) and M-3 (General Grant) tanks in training maneuvers, Ft. Knox, Ky. Note the lower design of…
Parade of M-4 (General Sherman) and M-3 (General Grant) tanks in training maneuvers, Ft. Knox, Ky. Note the lower design of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506244/photo-image-vintage-design-world-warFree Image from public domain license
Black demonic knight fantasy remix, editable design
Black demonic knight fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663671/black-demonic-knight-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
M-3 tank, Ft. Knox, Ky.
M-3 tank, Ft. Knox, Ky.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508196/m-3-tank-ft-knox-kyFree Image from public domain license
Black demonic knight fantasy remix, editable design
Black demonic knight fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663681/black-demonic-knight-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
M-3 tanks and crews, Ft. Knox, Ky.
M-3 tanks and crews, Ft. Knox, Ky.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503835/m-3-tanks-and-crews-ft-knox-kyFree Image from public domain license
No to war blog banner template
No to war blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038938/war-blog-banner-templateView license
M-3 tank and crew using small arms, Ft. Knox, Ky.
M-3 tank and crew using small arms, Ft. Knox, Ky.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508560/m-3-tank-and-crew-using-small-arms-ft-knox-kyFree Image from public domain license
Now all together poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Now all together poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738633/png-7th-war-loan-now-all-together-1945-vintage-poster-cc-beall-america-americanView license
M-4 tank line, Ft. Knox, Ky.
M-4 tank line, Ft. Knox, Ky.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503221/m-4-tank-line-ft-knox-kyFree Image from public domain license
Working women poster template
Working women poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640962/working-women-poster-templateView license
M-4 tank, Ft. Knox, Ky.
M-4 tank, Ft. Knox, Ky.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502128/m-4-tank-ft-knox-kyFree Image from public domain license
Memorial day Instagram post template
Memorial day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640659/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView license
M-3 tanks in action, Ft. Knox, Ky.
M-3 tanks in action, Ft. Knox, Ky.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508672/m-3-tanks-action-ft-knox-kyFree Image from public domain license
D-Day heroes poster template
D-Day heroes poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640953/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView license
Light tanks, Fort Knox, Ky.
Light tanks, Fort Knox, Ky.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505717/light-tanks-fort-knox-kyFree Image from public domain license
Poetry quote Facebook story template
Poetry quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631455/poetry-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
M-3 tanks in action, Ft. Knox, Ky.
M-3 tanks in action, Ft. Knox, Ky.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505614/m-3-tanks-action-ft-knox-kyFree Image from public domain license
Anzac day poster template
Anzac day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640325/anzac-day-poster-templateView license
The crew of an M-3 tank learn all the ways of causing trouble for the Axis with a 75-mm. gun, a 37-mm. gun and four machine…
The crew of an M-3 tank learn all the ways of causing trouble for the Axis with a 75-mm. gun, a 37-mm. gun and four machine…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506250/photo-image-background-clouds-skyFree Image from public domain license
D-Day invasion poster template
D-Day invasion poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641208/d-day-invasion-poster-templateView license
Tank commander, Ft. Knox, Ky.
Tank commander, Ft. Knox, Ky.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504148/tank-commander-ft-knox-kyFree Image from public domain license
Violence kills peace grows quote Facebook story template
Violence kills peace grows quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630807/violence-kills-peace-grows-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
M-3 tanks in action, Ft. Knox, Ky.
M-3 tanks in action, Ft. Knox, Ky.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505520/m-3-tanks-action-ft-knox-kyFree Image from public domain license
No to war poster template, editable text and design
No to war poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11994590/war-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
M-3 tanks in action, Ft. Knox., Ky.
M-3 tanks in action, Ft. Knox., Ky.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505602/m-3-tanks-action-ft-knox-kyFree Image from public domain license
D-Day heroes poster template
D-Day heroes poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640701/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView license
A young soldier of the armored forces holds and sights his Garand rifle like an old timer, Fort Knox, Ky. He likes the piece…
A young soldier of the armored forces holds and sights his Garand rifle like an old timer, Fort Knox, Ky. He likes the piece…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503322/photo-image-person-vintage-world-warFree Image from public domain license
Anzac day poster template
Anzac day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640702/anzac-day-poster-templateView license
An M-3 tank in action, Ft. Knox, Ky.
An M-3 tank in action, Ft. Knox, Ky.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508153/m-3-tank-action-ft-knox-kyFree Image from public domain license
No to war Instagram post template, editable text
No to war Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11911095/war-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
M-3 tanks in action, Ft. Knox, Ky.
M-3 tanks in action, Ft. Knox, Ky.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505468/m-3-tanks-action-ft-knox-kyFree Image from public domain license
Astronaut & dreamy world surreal remix, editable design
Astronaut & dreamy world surreal remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663739/astronaut-dreamy-world-surreal-remix-editable-designView license
Tank commander, Ft. Knox, Ky.
Tank commander, Ft. Knox, Ky.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505565/tank-commander-ft-knox-kyFree Image from public domain license
History & inspirational quote Facebook story template
History & inspirational quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630803/history-inspirational-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Tank crew standing in front of an M-4 tank, Ft. Knox, Ky.
Tank crew standing in front of an M-4 tank, Ft. Knox, Ky.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506778/tank-crew-standing-front-m-4-tank-ft-knox-kyFree Image from public domain license
Memorial day Instagram post template
Memorial day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639999/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Tank crew standing in front of M-4 tank, Ft. Knox, Ky.
Tank crew standing in front of M-4 tank, Ft. Knox, Ky.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502130/tank-crew-standing-front-m-4-tank-ft-knox-kyFree Image from public domain license
Shopping time Instagram post template, editable text
Shopping time Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723802/shopping-time-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Tank commander, Ft. Knox, Ky.
Tank commander, Ft. Knox, Ky.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503813/tank-commander-ft-knox-kyFree Image from public domain license