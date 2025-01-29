rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
As an NYA trainee working inside the nose of a PBY, Elmer J. Pace is learning the construction of Navy planes, Corpus…
Save
Edit Image
constructionplanesfacepersonhousebuildingdarkvintage
Editable poster mockup, house plan design
Editable poster mockup, house plan design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203347/editable-poster-mockup-house-plan-designView license
Working inside the nose of a PBY, Elmer J. Pace is learning the construction of Navy planes, Corpus Christi, Texas. As an…
Working inside the nose of a PBY, Elmer J. Pace is learning the construction of Navy planes, Corpus Christi, Texas. As an…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503143/photo-image-construction-hand-planesFree Image from public domain license
People renovating the house concept remix
People renovating the house concept remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927212/people-renovating-the-house-concept-remixView license
Mrs. Virginia Davis, a riveter in the assembly and repair department of the Naval air base, supervises Chas. Potter, a NYA…
Mrs. Virginia Davis, a riveter in the assembly and repair department of the Naval air base, supervises Chas. Potter, a NYA…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508865/photo-image-plane-face-personFree Image from public domain license
People renovating the house concept remix
People renovating the house concept remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927000/people-renovating-the-house-concept-remixView license
Bowen and Olsen, a riveter and her supervisor, in the Assembly and Repair Dept. at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
Bowen and Olsen, a riveter and her supervisor, in the Assembly and Repair Dept. at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504213/photo-image-clouds-airplane-skyFree Image from public domain license
People renovating the house concept remix
People renovating the house concept remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926894/people-renovating-the-house-concept-remixView license
Women are contributing their skills to the nation's needs by keeping our country's planes in top-notch fighting condition…
Women are contributing their skills to the nation's needs by keeping our country's planes in top-notch fighting condition…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508086/photo-image-planes-face-personFree Image from public domain license
People renovating the house concept remix
People renovating the house concept remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926923/people-renovating-the-house-concept-remixView license
Mrs. Virginia Davis, a riveter in the assembly and repair department of the Naval Air Base, supervises Chas. Potter, a NYA…
Mrs. Virginia Davis, a riveter in the assembly and repair department of the Naval Air Base, supervises Chas. Potter, a NYA…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506383/photo-image-face-people-manFree Image from public domain license
Professional construction poster template, editable text and design
Professional construction poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12003748/professional-construction-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Bowen, a riveter, and Olsen, her supervisor, in the Assembly and Repair Dept. at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
Bowen, a riveter, and Olsen, her supervisor, in the Assembly and Repair Dept. at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506443/photo-image-airplane-person-manFree Image from public domain license
People renovating the house concept remix
People renovating the house concept remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927035/people-renovating-the-house-concept-remixView license
Oyida Peaks riveting as part of her NYA training to become a mechanic in the Assembly and Repair Department at the Naval Air…
Oyida Peaks riveting as part of her NYA training to become a mechanic in the Assembly and Repair Department at the Naval Air…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508135/photo-image-face-person-vintageFree Image from public domain license
People renovating the house concept remix
People renovating the house concept remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926857/people-renovating-the-house-concept-remixView license
Oyida Peaks riveting as part of her NYA training to become a mechanic at the Naval Air Base, in the Assembly and Repair…
Oyida Peaks riveting as part of her NYA training to become a mechanic at the Naval Air Base, in the Assembly and Repair…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502278/photo-image-face-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
People renovating the house concept remix
People renovating the house concept remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926839/people-renovating-the-house-concept-remixView license
Sailor mechanic fueling a plane at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
Sailor mechanic fueling a plane at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506714/sailor-mechanic-fueling-plane-the-naval-air-base-corpus-christi-texasFree Image from public domain license
People renovating the house concept remix
People renovating the house concept remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926806/people-renovating-the-house-concept-remixView license
Fueling a plane at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
Fueling a plane at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505667/fueling-plane-the-naval-air-base-corpus-christi-texasFree Image from public domain license
People renovating the house concept remix
People renovating the house concept remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926907/people-renovating-the-house-concept-remixView license
Fueling a plane at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
Fueling a plane at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508068/fueling-plane-the-naval-air-base-corpus-christi-texasFree Image from public domain license
People renovating the house concept remix
People renovating the house concept remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926925/people-renovating-the-house-concept-remixView license
Lorena Craig is a cowler under civil service at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
Lorena Craig is a cowler under civil service at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503325/photo-image-face-person-vintageFree Image from public domain license
People renovating the house concept remix
People renovating the house concept remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926867/people-renovating-the-house-concept-remixView license
Working on a plane at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
Working on a plane at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504872/working-plane-the-naval-air-base-corpus-christi-texasFree Image from public domain license
People renovating the house concept remix
People renovating the house concept remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926847/people-renovating-the-house-concept-remixView license
Mrs. Eloise J. Ellis, senior supervisor in the Assembly and Repairs Dept. of the Naval Air Base, talking with one of the…
Mrs. Eloise J. Ellis, senior supervisor in the Assembly and Repairs Dept. of the Naval Air Base, talking with one of the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502233/photo-image-airplane-person-manFree Image from public domain license
People renovating the house concept remix
People renovating the house concept remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926888/people-renovating-the-house-concept-remixView license
Mrs. Cora Ann Bowen (left) works as a cowler at the Naval Air Base; Mrs. Eloise J. Ellis is a senior supervisor in the…
Mrs. Cora Ann Bowen (left) works as a cowler at the Naval Air Base; Mrs. Eloise J. Ellis is a senior supervisor in the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505067/photo-image-face-person-vintageFree Image from public domain license
People renovating the house concept remix
People renovating the house concept remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926935/people-renovating-the-house-concept-remixView license
This sailor mechanic is inspecting a PBY plane at the Naval Air Base in Corpus Christi, Texas. The ship had been…
This sailor mechanic is inspecting a PBY plane at the Naval Air Base in Corpus Christi, Texas. The ship had been…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508060/photo-image-plane-sky-personFree Image from public domain license
People renovating the house concept remix
People renovating the house concept remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926903/people-renovating-the-house-concept-remixView license
Lorena Craig is cowler under civil service at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
Lorena Craig is cowler under civil service at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505945/photo-image-face-person-vintageFree Image from public domain license
People renovating the house concept remix
People renovating the house concept remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926871/people-renovating-the-house-concept-remixView license
Feeding an SNC advanced training plane its essential supply of gasoline is done by sailor mechanics at the Naval Air Base…
Feeding an SNC advanced training plane its essential supply of gasoline is done by sailor mechanics at the Naval Air Base…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505262/photo-image-plane-face-skyFree Image from public domain license
People renovating the house concept remix
People renovating the house concept remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926813/people-renovating-the-house-concept-remixView license
Answering the nation's need for womanpower, Mrs. Virginia Davis made arrangement for the care of her two children during the…
Answering the nation's need for womanpower, Mrs. Virginia Davis made arrangement for the care of her two children during the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508262/photo-image-hand-face-personFree Image from public domain license
People renovating the house concept remix
People renovating the house concept remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926920/people-renovating-the-house-concept-remixView license
Aviation cadet in training at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
Aviation cadet in training at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506661/aviation-cadet-training-the-naval-air-base-corpus-christi-texasFree Image from public domain license