Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagefacewoodenpersonbeachvintageworld warpublic domainportraitAnnette del Sur publicizing salvage campaign in yard of Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 967 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7447 x 9245 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639784/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseAnnette del Sur publicizing salvage campaign in yard of Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505840/photo-image-face-wooden-personFree Image from public domain licenseStop war Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640328/stop-war-instagram-post-templateView licenseAnnette del Sur publicizing salvage campaign in yard of Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508238/photo-image-background-face-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day heroes poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641433/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView licenseAnnette del Sur publicizing salvage campaign in yard of Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503467/photo-image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day invasion Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639736/d-day-invasion-instagram-post-templateView licenseAnnette del Sur publicizing salvage campaign in yard of Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505469/photo-image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day invasion poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640374/d-day-invasion-poster-templateView licenseAnnette del Sur publicizing salvage campaign in yard of Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506213/photo-image-face-people-beachFree Image from public domain licenseSay No to war poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641615/say-war-poster-templateView licenseA noontime rest for a full-fledged assembly worker at the Long Beach, Calif., plant of Douglas Aircraft Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508473/photo-image-plant-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseD-day anniversary poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640176/d-day-anniversary-poster-templateView licenseGirl worker at lunch also absorbing California sunshine, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502126/photo-image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day heroes Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640315/d-day-heroes-instagram-post-templateView licenseLunchtime brings a few minutes of rest for these women workers of the assembly line at Douglas Aircraft Company's plant…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503262/photo-image-background-plant-planeFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day & Normandy battle Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640534/d-day-normandy-battle-instagram-post-templateView licenseA noontime rest for a full-fledged assembly worker at the Long Beach, Calif., plant of Douglas Aircraft Company. Nacelle…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506742/photo-image-background-plant-airplaneFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640849/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseWoman at work on motor, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506678/woman-work-motor-douglas-aircraft-company-long-beach-califFree Image from public domain licenseViolence kills peace grows quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630807/violence-kills-peace-grows-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseTwo assembly line workers at the Long Beach, Calif., plant of Douglas Aircraft Company enjoy a well-earned lunch period…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503773/photo-image-background-plant-faceFree Image from public domain licenseD-day anniversary Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640504/d-day-anniversary-instagram-post-templateView licenseWoman machinist, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506810/woman-machinist-douglas-aircraft-company-long-beach-califFree Image from public domain licenseHistory & inspirational quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630803/history-inspirational-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseAn A-20 bomber being riveted by a woman worker at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant at Long Beach, Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506771/photo-image-construction-plant-faceFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day anniversary festival Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640777/d-day-anniversary-festival-instagram-post-templateView licenseMen and women make efficient operating teams on riveting and other jobs at the Douglas Aircraft plant, Long Beach, Calif.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506202/photo-image-construction-plant-planeFree Image from public domain licenseWorking women poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640962/working-women-poster-templateView licenseWomen become skilled shop technicians after careful training in the school at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant, Long…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503789/photo-image-plant-plane-personFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640659/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseWomen at work on C-47 Douglas cargo transport, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505567/photo-image-airplane-person-beachFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day heroes poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640953/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView licenseGirl inspectors at the Long Beach, Calif., plant of Douglas Aircraft Company make a careful check of center wings for C-47…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504639/photo-image-plant-planes-personFree Image from public domain licensePoetry quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631455/poetry-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseThe careful hands of women are trained in precise aircraft engine installation duties at Douglas Aircraft Company, Long…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503836/photo-image-hands-airplane-personFree Image from public domain licenseThanks for serving Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640984/thanks-for-serving-instagram-post-templateView licenseWorking with the electric wiring at Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504090/photo-image-person-beach-manFree Image from public domain licenseAnzac day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640325/anzac-day-poster-templateView licenseGirl inspector confers with a worker as she makes a a careful check of center wings for C-47 transport planes, Douglas…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502570/photo-image-planes-face-bookFree Image from public domain license