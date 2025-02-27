rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
North American Aviation's B-25 medium bomber, Inglewood, Calif.
Save
Edit Image
planeskyvintageworld warpublic domainlandscapeunited statesaircraft
Now all together poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Now all together poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738633/png-7th-war-loan-now-all-together-1945-vintage-poster-cc-beall-america-americanView license
North American's P-51 Mustang Fighter is in service with Britain's Royal Air Force, North American Aviation, Inc.…
North American's P-51 Mustang Fighter is in service with Britain's Royal Air Force, North American Aviation, Inc.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505786/photo-image-clouds-animal-planeFree Image from public domain license
USA travel, plane tourism collage illustration, editable design
USA travel, plane tourism collage illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11909991/usa-travel-plane-tourism-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
P-51 "Mustang" fighter in flight, Inglewood, Calif. The "Mustang", built by North American Aviation, Incorporated, is the…
P-51 "Mustang" fighter in flight, Inglewood, Calif. The "Mustang", built by North American Aviation, Incorporated, is the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7507998/photo-image-plane-sky-vintageFree Image from public domain license
USA travel, plane tourism collage illustration, editable design
USA travel, plane tourism collage illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11915851/usa-travel-plane-tourism-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
On North American's outdoor assembly line, employees rush a B-25 to completion, North American Aviation, Inglewood, Calif.
On North American's outdoor assembly line, employees rush a B-25 to completion, North American Aviation, Inglewood, Calif.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508117/photo-image-airplane-people-vintageFree Image from public domain license
No to war Instagram post template, editable text
No to war Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908969/war-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
P-51 ("Mustang") fighter planes being prepared for test flight at the field of the North American Aviation, Inc., plant in…
P-51 ("Mustang") fighter planes being prepared for test flight at the field of the North American Aviation, Inc., plant in…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504952/photo-image-plant-planes-personFree Image from public domain license
History quote Facebook story template
History quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631285/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Another North American B-25 bomber rolls off the final assembly line to join other ships on the outdoor assembly line, North…
Another North American B-25 bomber rolls off the final assembly line to join other ships on the outdoor assembly line, North…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506153/photo-image-plane-person-vintageFree Image from public domain license
USA travel, plane tourism collage illustration, editable design
USA travel, plane tourism collage illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11915843/usa-travel-plane-tourism-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
New B-25 bombers lined up for final inspection and tests at the flying field of an aircraft plant, North American Aviation…
New B-25 bombers lined up for final inspection and tests at the flying field of an aircraft plant, North American Aviation…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508516/photo-image-plant-plane-skyFree Image from public domain license
Hiring Instagram story template, editable text
Hiring Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508553/hiring-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
P-51 ("Mustang") fighter planes being prepared for test flight at the field of North American Aviation, Inc., plant in…
P-51 ("Mustang") fighter planes being prepared for test flight at the field of North American Aviation, Inc., plant in…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503816/photo-image-plant-planes-personFree Image from public domain license
Hiring poster template, editable text and design
Hiring poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508521/hiring-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Another North American B-25 bomber rolls off the final assembly line to join other ships on the outdoor assembly line, North
Another North American B-25 bomber rolls off the final assembly line to join other ships on the outdoor assembly line, North
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506716/photo-image-airplane-person-vintageFree Image from public domain license
PNG element USA travel, plane tourism collage illustration, editable design
PNG element USA travel, plane tourism collage illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11864077/png-element-usa-travel-plane-tourism-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Part of the cowling for one of the motors for a B-25 bomber is assembled in the engine department of North American…
Part of the cowling for one of the motors for a B-25 bomber is assembled in the engine department of North American…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502132/photo-image-plant-airplane-personFree Image from public domain license
Hiring blog banner template, editable text
Hiring blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508477/hiring-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Riveting team working on the cockpit shell of a B-25 i.e. C-47 bomber at the plant of North American Aviation, Inc.…
Riveting team working on the cockpit shell of a B-25 i.e. C-47 bomber at the plant of North American Aviation, Inc.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505632/photo-image-construction-plant-airplaneFree Image from public domain license
Vote now Instagram poster template, editable text and design
Vote now Instagram poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587479/vote-now-instagram-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
On North American's outdoor assembly line, a painter cleans the tail section of a P-51 fighter prior to spraying the olive…
On North American's outdoor assembly line, a painter cleans the tail section of a P-51 fighter prior to spraying the olive…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508669/photo-image-airplane-person-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Hiring Instagram post template, editable text
Hiring Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11926857/hiring-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
B-25 bombers lined up at North American Aviation, Incorporated, almost ready for their first test flight, Kansas City, Kansas
B-25 bombers lined up at North American Aviation, Incorporated, almost ready for their first test flight, Kansas City, Kansas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506120/photo-image-plane-person-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Military service Instagram post template, editable text
Military service Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11849287/military-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Employees on the "Sunshine" assembly line at North American's plant put the finishing touches on another B-25 bomber…
Employees on the "Sunshine" assembly line at North American's plant put the finishing touches on another B-25 bomber…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503340/photo-image-plant-plane-personFree Image from public domain license
USA travel, plane tourism collage illustration, editable design
USA travel, plane tourism collage illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11910028/usa-travel-plane-tourism-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
An experimental scale model of the B-25 plane is prepared for wind tunnel tests in the plant of North American Aviation…
An experimental scale model of the B-25 plane is prepared for wind tunnel tests in the plant of North American Aviation…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504949/photo-image-construction-plant-planeFree Image from public domain license
History quote Facebook story template
History quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631292/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
North American B-25 bomber is prepared for painting on the outside assembly line, North American Aviation, Inc., Inglewood…
North American B-25 bomber is prepared for painting on the outside assembly line, North American Aviation, Inc., Inglewood…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504239/photo-image-airplane-sky-personFree Image from public domain license
Memorial day Instagram post template
Memorial day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640659/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView license
A nose wheel and landing gear assembly for a B-25 bomber under construction in a western aircraft plant, North American…
A nose wheel and landing gear assembly for a B-25 bomber under construction in a western aircraft plant, North American…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502148/photo-image-background-construction-plantFree Image from public domain license
Jobs Instagram post template, editable text
Jobs Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9814472/jobs-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
An experimental scale model of the B-25 plane is prepared for wind tunnel tests in the plant of the North American Aviation…
An experimental scale model of the B-25 plane is prepared for wind tunnel tests in the plant of the North American Aviation…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506780/photo-image-plant-plane-woodenFree Image from public domain license
PNG element USA travel, plane tourism collage illustration, editable design
PNG element USA travel, plane tourism collage illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11852732/png-element-usa-travel-plane-tourism-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
B-25 bombers on the outdoor assembly line at North American Aviation, Incorporated, almost ready for their first test…
B-25 bombers on the outdoor assembly line at North American Aviation, Incorporated, almost ready for their first test…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7507087/photo-image-plane-sky-personFree Image from public domain license
President's day Instagram story template, editable text
President's day Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11916775/presidents-day-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Woman working on an airplane motor at North American Aviation, Inc., plant in Calif.
Woman working on an airplane motor at North American Aviation, Inc., plant in Calif.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503597/photo-image-plant-airplane-faceFree Image from public domain license
Prevent global warming poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Prevent global warming poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8754736/png-america-architecture-artView license
Punching rivet holes in a frame member for a B-25 bomber, the plant of North American Aviation, Inc., Calif.
Punching rivet holes in a frame member for a B-25 bomber, the plant of North American Aviation, Inc., Calif.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508653/photo-image-plant-face-frameFree Image from public domain license