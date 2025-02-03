rawpixel
Carpenter at work on Douglas Dam, Tennessee (TVA)
Construction safety first Instagram post template, editable text
A carpenter at the TVA's new Douglas dam on the French Broad River, Tenn. This dam will be 161 feet high and 1,682 feet ong…
History quote Facebook story template
"Big Pete" Ramagos, rigger at work on dam (TVA) Douglas Dam, Tenn.
Construction safety first blog banner template, editable text
Welder at work on Douglas Dam, Tenn. (TVA)
Construction safety first Instagram story template, editable text
Checking the alignment of a turbine shaft at the top of the guide bearing in TVA's hydroelectric plant, Watts Bar Dam, Tenn.…
Construction safety first poster template, editable text and design
Construction of Douglas Dam, TVA
Construction services Instagram post template, editable text
Construction work at the TVA's Douglas Dam, Tenn.
Make love not war Instagram post template
This husky member of a construction crew building a new 33,000-volt electric power line into Fort Knox is performing an…
No to war blog banner template
Construction at TVA's Douglas Dam, Tenn.
Regret quote Facebook story template
Construction work at the TVA's Douglas Dam, Tenn.
Poverty poster template
Excavating within the log cofferdam during an early stage of construction, Douglas Dam, Tenn.
Call for peace Instagram post template
Early stages of construction work at the TVA's Douglas Dam, Tenn.
Memorial day Instagram post template
Construction at Douglas Dam (TVA), Tenn.
Construction safety first poster template
A girl riveting machine operator at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant joins sections of wing ribs to reinforce the inner…
Safety vest mockup, editable design
Early stage of construction work at the TVA's Douglas Dam, Tenn. In the background is a log coffer dam
Construction & building Instagram post template
Drill press operator, Allegheny Ludlum Steele Corp., Brackenridge, Pa.
Hiring Instagram story template, editable text
Crane operator at TVA's Douglas Dam, Tennessee
Hiring poster template, editable text and design
Gas welding a joint in a line of spiral pipe at the TVA's new Douglas Dam on the French Broad River, Tenn. This dam will be…
D-Day anniversary festival Instagram post template
Truck driver at TVA's Douglas Dam, Tennessee
D-Day invasion poster template
Operating a hand drill at Vultee-Nashville, woman is working on a "Vengeance" dive bomber, Tennessee
Construction & building blog banner template
This husky member of a construction crew building a new 33,000-volt electric power line into Fort Knox is performing an…
