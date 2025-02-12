rawpixel
View of the B-25 final assembly line at North American Aviation's Inglewood, California, plant
Print factory poster template, editable text and design
Cowling and control rods are added to motors for North American B-25 bombers as they move down the assembly line, North…
Stop air pollution, American, environment collage, editable design
Another North American B-25 bomber rolls off the final assembly line to join other ships on the outdoor assembly line, North
Manufacturing industry poster template, editable text and design
Another North American B-25 bomber rolls off the final assembly line to join other ships on the outdoor assembly line, North…
Now all together poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Cowling and control rods are added to motors for North American B-25 bombers as they move down the assembly line, North…
No to war Instagram post template, editable text
Huge drop hammers work day and night forming sheet metal parts for United Nations bombers and fighters at the North American…
History quote Facebook story template
Making wiring assemblies at a junction box on the fire wall for the right engine of a B-25 bomber, North American Aviation…
Hiring Instagram story template, editable text
Assembling B-25 bombers at North American Aviation, Kansas City, Kansas
Hiring poster template, editable text and design
Part of the cowling for one of the motors for a B-25 bomber is assembled in the engine department of North American…
PNG element stop air pollution, American, environment collage, editable design
Employees at North American Aviation, Incorporated, assembling the cowling on Allison motors for the P-51 fighter planes…
Print factory Facebook post template, editable design
Riveting team working on the cockpit shell of a B-25 i.e. C-47 bomber at the plant of North American Aviation, Inc.…
Hiring blog banner template, editable text
Switch boxes on the firewalls of B-25 bombers are assembled by women workers at North American Aviation, Inc.'s Inglewood…
D-Day anniversary festival poster template
Women are trained as engine mechanics in thorough Douglas training methods, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.
Vote now Instagram poster template, editable text and design
Mounting motor on a Fairfax B-25 bomber, at North American Aviation, Inc., plant in Inglewood, Calif.
Hiring Instagram post template, editable text
Two women workers are shown capping and inspecting tubing which goes into the manufacture of the "Vengeance" (A-31) dive…
Military service Instagram post template, editable text
Sheet metal parts are numbered with this pneumatic numbering machine in North American's sheet metal department, North…
History quote Facebook story template
Employees on the "Sunshine" assembly line at North American's plant put the finishing touches on another B-25 bomber…
Memorial day Instagram post template
North American B-25 bomber is prepared for painting on the outside assembly line, North American Aviation, Inc., Inglewood…
Manufacturing industry Instagram story template, editable text
Bomb bay gasoline tanks for long flights of B-25 bombers await assembly in the plant of North American Aviation, Inc.…
Manufacturing industry blog banner template, editable text
A wing brace assembly for a B-25 bomber is prepared for the assembly line of an aircraft plant, North American Aviation…
President's day Instagram story template, editable text
An A-20 bomber being riveted by a woman worker at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant at Long Beach, Calif.
