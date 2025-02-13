rawpixel
The Governor's Palace, Williamsburg, Va. The capitol of the Virginia colony during the 18th century which was reconstructed…
Editable microbus mockup design
The capitol of the Virginia colony during the 18th century, which was reconstructed and restored to its original state by…
3D family going on vacation editable remix
Rita Rodriguey,
Sign mockup, editable design
Transfusion donor bottles, Baxter Lab., Glenview, Ill.
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
War Department Building at 21st and Virginia Avenue, N.W., Washington, D.C.
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
A mating operation on a transport plane just before it comes to the pre-assembly line at the Consolidated Aircraft…
Aesthetic farm collage png, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Oyida Peaks riveting as part of her NYA training to become a mechanic at the Naval Air Base, in the Assembly and Repair…
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Lucile Mazurek, age 29, ex-housewife, husband going into the service. Working on black-out lamps to be used on the gasoline…
Old manor background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
War production workers at the Vilter Manufacturing Company making M5 and M7 guns for the U.S. Army, Milwaukee, Wis. Ex-stage…
Van Gogh's collage desktop wallpaper, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
Drilling a wing bulkhead for a transport plane at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth, Texas
Editable blurred modern house backdrop
War production worker at the Vilter Manufacturing Company making M5 and M7 guns for the U.S. Army, Milwaukee, Wis. Ex…
Editable blurred modern house backdrop
Loading new transport planes at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth, Texas
Happy women's day poster template
Drilling a wing bulkhead for a transport plane at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth, Texas
Back to school, education editable remix
War production workers at the Vilter Manufacturing Company making M5 and M7 guns for the U.S. Army, Milwaukee, Wis. Ex…
Editable blurred agricultural farm backdrop
Learning to work a cutting machine, these two NYA employees receive training to fit them for important work, Corpus Christi…
3D farm girl holding little pig editable remix
"Women in white" doctor Navy planes (motors) at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas. Mildred Webb, an NYA trainee at…
First home Instagram post template, editable text
Frances Eggleston, aged 23, came from Oklahoma, used to do office work. Removing paper from pilot's window(), Consolidated…
Medieval life Instagram post template, editable text
Drilling a wing bulkhead for a transport plane at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth, Texas
Vintage house element set, editable design
Mrs. Doris Duke, who is 26 and a mother of one child, Corpus Christi, Texas. Mrs. Duke is a civil service worker in the…
Summer quote Instagram story template
Higgins Industries, Inc., New Orleans, La., makes torpedo boats and other boats for the Navy
Editable blurred modern house backdrop
Formerly a sociology major at the University of Southern California, Mrs. Eloise J. Ellis (right) now "keeps 'em flyin'" at…
