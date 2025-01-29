rawpixel
Early stage of construction work at the TVA's Douglas Dam, Tenn. In the background is a log coffer dam
Construction services Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10759474/construction-services-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Excavating within the log cofferdam during an early stage of construction, Douglas Dam, Tenn.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503375/photo-image-construction-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Construction safety first Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12504866/construction-safety-first-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Construction at TVA's Douglas Dam, Tenn.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502138/construction-tvas-douglas-dam-tennFree Image from public domain license
Construction safety first blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467386/construction-safety-first-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Construction work at the TVA's Douglas Dam, Tenn.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506841/construction-work-the-tvas-douglas-dam-tennFree Image from public domain license
Construction safety first Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12504871/construction-safety-first-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Early stages of construction work at the TVA's Douglas Dam, Tenn.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7507047/early-stages-construction-work-the-tvas-douglas-dam-tennFree Image from public domain license
Construction safety first poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12504869/construction-safety-first-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Construction work at the TVA's Douglas Dam, Tenn.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7507082/construction-work-the-tvas-douglas-dam-tennFree Image from public domain license
History & inspirational quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630909/history-inspirational-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Construction at Douglas Dam (TVA), Tenn.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506738/construction-douglas-dam-tva-tennFree Image from public domain license
Memorial day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641405/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView license
"Big Pete" Ramagos, rigger at work on dam (TVA) Douglas Dam, Tenn.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506782/big-pete-ramagos-rigger-work-dam-tva-douglas-dam-tennFree Image from public domain license
Working women poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640962/working-women-poster-templateView license
Construction of Douglas Dam, TVA
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503997/construction-douglas-dam-tvaFree Image from public domain license
Memorial day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640659/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Welder at work on Douglas Dam, Tenn. (TVA)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505715/welder-work-douglas-dam-tenn-tvaFree Image from public domain license
D-Day heroes poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640953/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView license
Central tower from which cable buckets carry materials used in the construction of Shasta dam, California
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503149/photo-image-construction-sky-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Poetry quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631455/poetry-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Checking the alignment of a turbine shaft at the top of the guide bearing in TVA's hydroelectric plant, Watts Bar Dam, Tenn.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503329/photo-image-construction-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Construction & building Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13507384/construction-building-instagram-post-templateView license
The countryside near the TVA site of the Douglas Dam, Tenn.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505573/the-countryside-near-the-tva-site-the-douglas-dam-tennFree Image from public domain license
D-Day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641346/d-day-instagram-post-templateView license
An A-20 bomber being riveted by a woman worker at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant at Long Beach, Calif.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506771/photo-image-construction-plant-faceFree Image from public domain license
Anzac day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640325/anzac-day-poster-templateView license
Carpenter at work on Douglas Dam, Tennessee (TVA)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505619/carpenter-work-douglas-dam-tennessee-tvaFree Image from public domain license
Welcome home Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10112149/welcome-home-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
A carpenter at the TVA's new Douglas dam on the French Broad River, Tenn. This dam will be 161 feet high and 1,682 feet ong…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506260/photo-image-background-clouds-blue-skyFree Image from public domain license
D-Day invasion poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641208/d-day-invasion-poster-templateView license
Above the construction work, the aggregate storage pile which provides crushed stone and sand, Fort Loudon i.e., Loudoun…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502154/photo-image-clouds-construction-skyFree Image from public domain license
Violence kills peace grows quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630807/violence-kills-peace-grows-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Countryside near the TVA site of the Douglas dam, Tenn.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503446/countryside-near-the-tva-site-the-douglas-dam-tennFree Image from public domain license
Construction & building blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14436706/construction-building-blog-banner-templateView license
TVA chemical plant, where elemental phosphorus is made, vicinity of Muscle Shoals, Alabama
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503359/photo-image-plant-building-smokeFree Image from public domain license
Construction safety first poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874026/construction-safety-first-poster-templateView license
The countryside near the Tennessee Valley Authority dam site, Douglas Dam vicinity, Tenn.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504131/photo-image-cloud-grass-plantFree Image from public domain license
Construction & building Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13499063/construction-building-instagram-post-templateView license
Transmission towers in the switchyard of TVA's Chickamauga Dam, near Chattanooga, Tenn.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503307/photo-image-cloud-grid-skyFree Image from public domain license