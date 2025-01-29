Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagebackgroundconstructionpersonbuildingvintageworld warpublic domainlandscapeEarly stage of construction work at the TVA's Douglas Dam, Tenn. In the background is a log coffer damView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 965 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 9256 x 7447 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarConstruction services Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10759474/construction-services-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseExcavating within the log cofferdam during an early stage of construction, Douglas Dam, Tenn.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503375/photo-image-construction-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction safety first Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12504866/construction-safety-first-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseConstruction at TVA's Douglas Dam, Tenn.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502138/construction-tvas-douglas-dam-tennFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction safety first blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467386/construction-safety-first-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseConstruction work at the TVA's Douglas Dam, Tenn.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506841/construction-work-the-tvas-douglas-dam-tennFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction safety first Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12504871/construction-safety-first-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseEarly stages of construction work at the TVA's Douglas Dam, Tenn.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7507047/early-stages-construction-work-the-tvas-douglas-dam-tennFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction safety first poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12504869/construction-safety-first-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseConstruction work at the TVA's Douglas Dam, Tenn.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7507082/construction-work-the-tvas-douglas-dam-tennFree Image from public domain licenseHistory & inspirational quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630909/history-inspirational-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseConstruction at Douglas Dam (TVA), Tenn.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506738/construction-douglas-dam-tva-tennFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641405/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView license"Big Pete" Ramagos, rigger at work on dam (TVA) Douglas Dam, Tenn.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506782/big-pete-ramagos-rigger-work-dam-tva-douglas-dam-tennFree Image from public domain licenseWorking women poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640962/working-women-poster-templateView licenseConstruction of Douglas Dam, TVAhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503997/construction-douglas-dam-tvaFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640659/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseWelder at work on Douglas Dam, Tenn. (TVA)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505715/welder-work-douglas-dam-tenn-tvaFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day heroes poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640953/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView licenseCentral tower from which cable buckets carry materials used in the construction of Shasta dam, Californiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503149/photo-image-construction-sky-buildingFree Image from public domain licensePoetry quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631455/poetry-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseChecking the alignment of a turbine shaft at the top of the guide bearing in TVA's hydroelectric plant, Watts Bar Dam, Tenn.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503329/photo-image-construction-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction & building Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13507384/construction-building-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe countryside near the TVA site of the Douglas Dam, Tenn.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505573/the-countryside-near-the-tva-site-the-douglas-dam-tennFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641346/d-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseAn A-20 bomber being riveted by a woman worker at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant at Long Beach, Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506771/photo-image-construction-plant-faceFree Image from public domain licenseAnzac day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640325/anzac-day-poster-templateView licenseCarpenter at work on Douglas Dam, Tennessee (TVA)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505619/carpenter-work-douglas-dam-tennessee-tvaFree Image from public domain licenseWelcome home Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10112149/welcome-home-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseA carpenter at the TVA's new Douglas dam on the French Broad River, Tenn. This dam will be 161 feet high and 1,682 feet ong…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506260/photo-image-background-clouds-blue-skyFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day invasion poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641208/d-day-invasion-poster-templateView licenseAbove the construction work, the aggregate storage pile which provides crushed stone and sand, Fort Loudon i.e., Loudoun…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502154/photo-image-clouds-construction-skyFree Image from public domain licenseViolence kills peace grows quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630807/violence-kills-peace-grows-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseCountryside near the TVA site of the Douglas dam, Tenn.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503446/countryside-near-the-tva-site-the-douglas-dam-tennFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction & building blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14436706/construction-building-blog-banner-templateView licenseTVA chemical plant, where elemental phosphorus is made, vicinity of Muscle Shoals, Alabamahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503359/photo-image-plant-building-smokeFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction safety first poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874026/construction-safety-first-poster-templateView licenseThe countryside near the Tennessee Valley Authority dam site, Douglas Dam vicinity, Tenn.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504131/photo-image-cloud-grass-plantFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction & building Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13499063/construction-building-instagram-post-templateView licenseTransmission towers in the switchyard of TVA's Chickamauga Dam, near Chattanooga, Tenn.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503307/photo-image-cloud-grid-skyFree Image from public domain license