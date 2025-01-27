Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImageconstructionplantplanepersonbuildingdarkvintagetechnologyFitting the tail of a transport plane to the wing center section in the fuselage mating fixture at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth, TexasView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 974 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 9064 x 7356 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarCargo delivery, freight shipping photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903521/cargo-delivery-freight-shipping-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseLowering an engine in place in assembling a transport plane in a Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506690/photo-image-plant-plane-personFree Image 