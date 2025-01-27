rawpixel
Fitting the tail of a transport plane to the wing center section in the fuselage mating fixture at the Consolidated Aircraft…
Cargo delivery, freight shipping photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903521/cargo-delivery-freight-shipping-photo-collage-editable-designView license
Lowering an engine in place in assembling a transport plane in a Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth, Texas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506690/photo-image-plant-plane-personFree Image from public domain license
People renovating the house concept remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927035/people-renovating-the-house-concept-remixView license
Installing structural parts of a C-87 transport plane in the tunnel of a tail fuselage section at the Consolidated Aircraft…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504506/photo-image-construction-plant-planeFree Image from public domain license
Cargo delivery, freight shipping photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11918998/cargo-delivery-freight-shipping-photo-collage-editable-designView license
Putting the nose section of a mighty transport plane in place in the fuselage mating fixture at the Consolidated Aircraft…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503728/photo-image-construction-plant-planeFree Image from public domain license
PNG element cargo delivery, freight shipping photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11898244/png-element-cargo-delivery-freight-shipping-photo-collage-editable-designView license
Installing oxygen flask racks above the flight deck of a C-87 transport at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505677/photo-image-construction-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Woman engineer wearing helmet, editable aesthetic illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12527050/woman-engineer-wearing-helmet-editable-aesthetic-illustrationView license
Getting a nose door ready to put on a C-87 transport plane at the end of the assembly line at the Consolidated Aircraft…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503528/photo-image-plant-plane-personFree Image from public domain license
Man engineer wearing helmet, editable aesthetic illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12527053/man-engineer-wearing-helmet-editable-aesthetic-illustrationView license
Working on wing of Consolidated Liberator Bomber, Consolidated Aircraft Corp. plant, Fort Worth, Texas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503626/photo-image-plant-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Construction Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14819364/construction-instagram-post-templateView license
Putting the nose section of a mighty transport plane in place in the fuselage mating fixture at the Consolidated Aircraft…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503880/photo-image-plant-plane-personFree Image from public domain license
Best service Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14819370/best-service-instagram-post-templateView license
A mating operation on a transport plane just before it comes to the pre-assembly line at the Consolidated Aircraft…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508236/photo-image-construction-plant-planeFree Image from public domain license
Construction service Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11609062/construction-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Riveters at work on fuselage of Liberator Bomber, Consolidated Aircraft Corp., Fort Worth, Texas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503309/photo-image-space-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Engineering Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14435527/engineering-instagram-post-templateView license
Assembling Liberator Bomber, Consolidated Aircraft Corp., Fort Worth, Texas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503976/assembling-liberator-bomber-consolidated-aircraft-corp-fort-worth-texasFree Image from public domain license
Construction services poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11897059/construction-services-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Drilling a wing bulkhead for a transport plane at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth, Texas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502150/photo-image-plant-plane-faceFree Image from public domain license
Smart city poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12660925/smart-city-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Helen Bray, who left school to become a mechanic at a western aircraft plant, is making an emplanage section on a new…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508520/photo-image-construction-plant-planeFree Image from public domain license
Professional services Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11609533/professional-services-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Drilling a wing bulkhead for a transport plane at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth, Texas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504394/photo-image-hospital-plant-planeFree Image from public domain license
Smart city Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12660924/smart-city-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
A hydraulic mechanic greasing the landing gear of a transport, before the plane leaves the last station on the assembly line…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502134/photo-image-leaves-plant-planeFree Image from public domain license
Professional services Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14876112/professional-services-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Working on the wing center section at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth, Texas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508003/photo-image-plant-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Smart city blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467424/smart-city-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Production of B-24 bombers and C-87 transports, Consolidated Aircraft Corp., Fort Worth, Texas. Cabbie Coleman, former…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506605/photo-image-construction-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Editable smart city, editable wireframe buildings design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9618328/editable-smart-city-editable-wireframe-buildings-designView license
Lowering an engine in place in assembling a C-87 transport plane at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503344/photo-image-plant-plane-personFree Image from public domain license
Construction services Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11520172/construction-services-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Drilling a wing bulkhead for a transport plane at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth, Texas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7509033/photo-image-plant-plane-faceFree Image from public domain license
Safety vest mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14088444/safety-vest-mockup-editable-designView license
Drilling a wing bulkhead for a transport plane at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth, Texas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506630/photo-image-plant-plane-faceFree Image from public domain license
Editable poster mockup, house plan design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203347/editable-poster-mockup-house-plan-designView license
Working inside fuselage of a Liberator Bomber, Consolidated Aircraft Corp., Fort Worth, Texas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503460/photo-image-face-person-manFree Image from public domain license