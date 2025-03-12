Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepotted plantplantfacebookswoodenpeoplefruitartRural school children, San Augustine County, TexasView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 930 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6122 x 7900 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable barn wooden shelf design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15198055/editable-barn-wooden-shelf-design-element-setView licenseRural school children, San Augustine County, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506346/rural-school-children-san-augustine-county-texasFree Image from public domain licenseMoney auditing, aesthetic illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552088/money-auditing-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView licenseRural school children, San Augustine County, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504464/rural-school-children-san-augustine-county-texasFree Image from public domain licenseMoney auditing, aesthetic illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12579178/money-auditing-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView licenseDr. Schreiber of San Augustine giving a typhoid innoculation at a rural school, San Augustine County, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7507025/photo-image-face-people-manFree Image from public domain licenseMoney auditing, aesthetic illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552094/money-auditing-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView licenseRural school children, San Augustine County, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506259/rural-school-children-san-augustine-county-texasFree Image from public domain licenseMoney auditing, aesthetic illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12579245/money-auditing-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView licenseRural school girl, San Augustine County, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502225/rural-school-girl-san-augustine-county-texasFree Image from public domain licenseMoney auditing, aesthetic illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552066/money-auditing-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView licenseChildren in rural school. San Augustine County, Texas. Girl in center has hookworm by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12110081/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMoney auditing, aesthetic illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552054/money-auditing-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView licenseChildren in rural school. San Augustine County, Texas. Boy on left has hookworm. The hookworm infestation of rural children…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12175072/image-face-paper-personFree Image from public domain licenseCookbook cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650015/cookbook-cover-template-editable-designView licenseChildren in rural school. San Augustine County, Texas by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12173957/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMoney auditing, aesthetic illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12579167/money-auditing-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView licenseChildren of H.H. Tripp wrapping presents for Christmas. Near Dickens, Iowa. Tripp operates his mother's farm by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12107923/image-plant-christmas-personFree Image from public domain licenseMoney auditing, aesthetic illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12579261/money-auditing-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView licenseHigh school students. San Augustine, Texas by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12144942/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMoney auditing png element, aesthetic illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511973/money-auditing-png-element-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView licenseSchool in rural area. San Augustine County, Texas. Hookworm infestation is high in this county by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12145202/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable barn wooden shelf design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15197628/editable-barn-wooden-shelf-design-element-setView licenseMr. Jorgenson reading in his living room near Crosby. Divide County, North Dakota by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12146828/image-frame-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseAsian man holding houseplant, hobby editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10301250/asian-man-holding-houseplant-hobby-editable-remixView licenseLiving room in a home. Chicago, Illinois by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12109716/image-frame-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseCookbook Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14730729/cookbook-instagram-story-templateView licenseWife of tenant purchase client and her mother-in-law. Maricopa County, Arizona by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12148764/image-face-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licenseCookbook Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14730728/cookbook-instagram-post-templateView licenseChildren asleep on bed during square dance, McIntosh County, Okla.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506613/children-asleep-bed-during-square-dance-mcintosh-county-oklaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable barn wooden shelf design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15197608/editable-barn-wooden-shelf-design-element-setView licensePrimary Sunday school class. San Augustine, Texas by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12108908/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable barn wooden shelf design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15197358/editable-barn-wooden-shelf-design-element-setView licenseStudents in agricultural class. High school, San Augustine, Texas by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12109209/image-person-art-bookFree Image from public domain licenseAsian man holding houseplant png, hobby editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10232512/asian-man-holding-houseplant-png-hobby-editable-remixView licenseRural schoolchildren. Williams County, North Dakota by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12148040/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCookbook blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14730727/cookbook-blog-banner-templateView licenseScene at square dance, McIntosh county, Oklahomahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502552/scene-square-dance-mcintosh-county-oklahomaFree Image from public domain licenseAsian man holding houseplant, hobby editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10301009/asian-man-holding-houseplant-hobby-editable-remixView licenseStudy class in library. High school, San Augustine, Texas by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12145195/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license