rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Farm Security Administration borrowers harvesting sugar cane cooperatively on a farm, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
Save
Edit Image
cowanimalplantsskypersonvintagenaturetropical
PNG Nature & travel in hexagon shape mockup element, transparent background
PNG Nature & travel in hexagon shape mockup element, transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9194980/png-nature-travel-hexagon-shape-mockup-element-transparent-backgroundView license
FSA borrower and participant in the sugar cane cooperative, Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
FSA borrower and participant in the sugar cane cooperative, Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506022/photo-image-plants-person-manFree Image from public domain license
Vintage mountain landscape background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage mountain landscape background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749976/vintage-mountain-landscape-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Farm Security Administration farmers working in a sugar cane field, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico. This is part of an…
Farm Security Administration farmers working in a sugar cane field, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico. This is part of an…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503445/photo-image-dog-animal-plantsFree Image from public domain license
3D dairy cow at a farm editable remix
3D dairy cow at a farm editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397160/dairy-cow-farm-editable-remixView license
FSA borrower and participant in the sugar cane cooperative, Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
FSA borrower and participant in the sugar cane cooperative, Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503071/photo-image-plant-person-manFree Image from public domain license
African safari background, wild animal digital paint
African safari background, wild animal digital paint
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12044069/african-safari-background-wild-animal-digital-paintView license
Farm Security Administration borrowers harvesting sugar cane cooperatively on a farm, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
Farm Security Administration borrowers harvesting sugar cane cooperatively on a farm, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505373/photo-image-dog-blue-sky-grassFree Image from public domain license
3D farmer and dairy cow, agriculture editable remix
3D farmer and dairy cow, agriculture editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397202/farmer-and-dairy-cow-agriculture-editable-remixView license
FSA borrower and member of Yauco tomato cooperative, planting tomatoes on his farm in the hills, vicinity of Yauco, Puerto…
FSA borrower and member of Yauco tomato cooperative, planting tomatoes on his farm in the hills, vicinity of Yauco, Puerto…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503607/photo-image-plant-person-manFree Image from public domain license
3D farmer and dairy cow, agriculture editable remix
3D farmer and dairy cow, agriculture editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458712/farmer-and-dairy-cow-agriculture-editable-remixView license
Man in a sugar cane field during harvest, Puerto Rico
Man in a sugar cane field during harvest, Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505577/man-sugar-cane-field-during-harvest-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain license
African buffalo animal wildlife nature remix, editable design
African buffalo animal wildlife nature remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661847/african-buffalo-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView license
Farm Security Administration borrower cultivating his sugar cane field, vicinity of Frederiksted, St. Croix, Virgin Islands.…
Farm Security Administration borrower cultivating his sugar cane field, vicinity of Frederiksted, St. Croix, Virgin Islands.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505525/photo-image-background-plant-skyFree Image from public domain license
Student png sticker, mixed media editable design
Student png sticker, mixed media editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8707267/student-png-sticker-mixed-media-editable-designView license
Harvesting sugar cane in a burned field, vicinity of Guanica, Puerto Rico. Burning the sugar cane gets rid of the dense…
Harvesting sugar cane in a burned field, vicinity of Guanica, Puerto Rico. Burning the sugar cane gets rid of the dense…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502568/photo-image-cow-animals-leavesFree Image from public domain license
3D farmer with cow, agriculture editable remix
3D farmer with cow, agriculture editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12398200/farmer-with-cow-agriculture-editable-remixView license
FSA borrower and member of Yauco tomato cooperative, planting tomatoes on his farm in the hills, vicinity of Yauco, Puerto…
FSA borrower and member of Yauco tomato cooperative, planting tomatoes on his farm in the hills, vicinity of Yauco, Puerto…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505989/photo-image-plants-person-manFree Image from public domain license
Abstract education background, cow-headed student remixed media
Abstract education background, cow-headed student remixed media
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7606059/abstract-education-background-cow-headed-student-remixed-mediaView license
Farm Security Administration borrower, vicinity of Frederiksted, St. Croix, Virgin Islands
Farm Security Administration borrower, vicinity of Frederiksted, St. Croix, Virgin Islands
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503573/photo-image-clouds-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Egypt Instagram post template, editable text
Egypt Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12377811/egypt-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Small farms in the southwest, Puerto Rico
Small farms in the southwest, Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505975/small-farms-the-southwest-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain license
African buffalo animal wildlife nature remix, editable design
African buffalo animal wildlife nature remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661817/african-buffalo-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView license
FSA borrower who is a member of a sugar cooperative, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
FSA borrower who is a member of a sugar cooperative, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503116/photo-image-face-shadow-personFree Image from public domain license
Cow cattle domestic animal nature remix, editable design
Cow cattle domestic animal nature remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661556/cow-cattle-domestic-animal-nature-remix-editable-designView license
FSA borrower and member of Yauco tomato cooperative, planting tomatoes on his farm in the hills, vicinity of Yauco, Puerto…
FSA borrower and member of Yauco tomato cooperative, planting tomatoes on his farm in the hills, vicinity of Yauco, Puerto…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505591/photo-image-plants-trees-personFree Image from public domain license
3D Asian rice farmer, agriculture editable remix
3D Asian rice farmer, agriculture editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12393935/asian-rice-farmer-agriculture-editable-remixView license
Farm Security Administration farmers working in a sugar cane field, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico. This is part of an…
Farm Security Administration farmers working in a sugar cane field, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico. This is part of an…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503131/photo-image-jungle-plants-treeFree Image from public domain license
3D dairy cow farm, agriculture editable remix
3D dairy cow farm, agriculture editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397052/dairy-cow-farm-agriculture-editable-remixView license
Sugar cane worker in the rich field, vicinity of Guanica, Puerto Rico
Sugar cane worker in the rich field, vicinity of Guanica, Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503141/sugar-cane-worker-the-rich-field-vicinity-guanica-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain license
Cow reading png sticker, mixed media editable design
Cow reading png sticker, mixed media editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8707294/cow-reading-png-sticker-mixed-media-editable-designView license
FSA borrower who is a member of a sugar cooperative, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
FSA borrower who is a member of a sugar cooperative, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503121/photo-image-plant-face-personFree Image from public domain license
African buffalo animal wildlife nature remix, editable design
African buffalo animal wildlife nature remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661391/african-buffalo-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView license
FSA borrower in her garden, Puerto Rico
FSA borrower in her garden, Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505360/fsa-borrower-her-garden-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10414704/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView license
Crane at a "central" sugar cane gathering place, San Sebastian vicinity, Puerto Rico
Crane at a "central" sugar cane gathering place, San Sebastian vicinity, Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502833/photo-image-construction-sky-personFree Image from public domain license
African buffalo animal wildlife nature remix, editable design
African buffalo animal wildlife nature remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661554/african-buffalo-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView license
Sugar cane workers resting, Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
Sugar cane workers resting, Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503470/sugar-cane-workers-resting-rio-piedras-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain license
Cattle domestic animal nature remix, editable design
Cattle domestic animal nature remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661550/cattle-domestic-animal-nature-remix-editable-designView license
FSA borrower in a sugar-cane field, Puerto Rico
FSA borrower in a sugar-cane field, Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506065/fsa-borrower-sugar-cane-field-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain license