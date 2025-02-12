rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
A young woman employee of North American Aviation, Incorporated, working over the landing gear mechanism of a P-51 fighter…
Save
Edit Image
planepersondarkvintagetechnologyworld warpublic domainwoman
Working women poster template
Working women poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640962/working-women-poster-templateView license
A young woman employee of North American Aviation, Incorporated, working over the landing gear mechanism of a P-51 fighter…
A young woman employee of North American Aviation, Incorporated, working over the landing gear mechanism of a P-51 fighter…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506719/photo-image-plane-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
D-Day heroes poster template
D-Day heroes poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640953/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView license
Punching rivet holes in a frame member for a B-25 bomber, the plant of North American Aviation, Inc., Calif.
Punching rivet holes in a frame member for a B-25 bomber, the plant of North American Aviation, Inc., Calif.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508653/photo-image-plant-face-frameFree Image from public domain license
Memorial day Instagram post template
Memorial day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641405/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Metal parts are placed on masonite by this woman employee before they slide under the multi-ton hydropress, North American…
Metal parts are placed on masonite by this woman employee before they slide under the multi-ton hydropress, North American…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506077/photo-image-person-dark-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Empowering women poster template, editable text & design
Empowering women poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11490106/empowering-women-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Employees at North American Aviation, Incorporated, assembling the cowling on Allison motors for the P-51 fighter planes…
Employees at North American Aviation, Incorporated, assembling the cowling on Allison motors for the P-51 fighter planes…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504142/photo-image-planes-people-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Strong girls united poster template, editable advertisement
Strong girls united poster template, editable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719914/strong-girls-united-poster-template-editable-advertisementView license
Switch boxes on the firewalls of B-25 bombers are assembled by women workers at North American Aviation, Inc.'s Inglewood…
Switch boxes on the firewalls of B-25 bombers are assembled by women workers at North American Aviation, Inc.'s Inglewood…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506327/photo-image-plant-face-personFree Image from public domain license
3D airplane ticket booking lifestyle remix, editable design
3D airplane ticket booking lifestyle remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715503/airplane-ticket-booking-lifestyle-remix-editable-designView license
Two women employees of North American Aviation, Incorporated, assembling a section of a wing for a P-51 fighter plane
Two women employees of North American Aviation, Incorporated, assembling a section of a wing for a P-51 fighter plane
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506218/photo-image-plane-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Women of power, editable flyer template for branding
Women of power, editable flyer template for branding
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719350/women-power-editable-flyer-template-for-brandingView license
Woman working on an airplane motor at North American Aviation, Inc., plant in Calif.
Woman working on an airplane motor at North American Aviation, Inc., plant in Calif.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503597/photo-image-plant-airplane-faceFree Image from public domain license
Women of power poster template, editable advertisement
Women of power poster template, editable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720213/women-power-poster-template-editable-advertisementView license
American mothers and sisters, like these women at the Douglas Aircraft Company, give important help in producing dependable…
American mothers and sisters, like these women at the Douglas Aircraft Company, give important help in producing dependable…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508629/photo-image-hand-plant-planeFree Image from public domain license
Women of power email header template, customizable design
Women of power email header template, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720421/women-power-email-header-template-customizable-designView license
Part of the cowling for one of the motors for a B-25 bomber is assembled in the engine department of North American…
Part of the cowling for one of the motors for a B-25 bomber is assembled in the engine department of North American…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502132/photo-image-plant-airplane-personFree Image from public domain license
Strong girls united email header template, customizable design
Strong girls united email header template, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720318/strong-girls-united-email-header-template-customizable-designView license
The careful hands of women are trained in precise aircraft engine installation duties at Douglas Aircraft Company, Long…
The careful hands of women are trained in precise aircraft engine installation duties at Douglas Aircraft Company, Long…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503836/photo-image-hands-airplane-personFree Image from public domain license
Women of power Twitter ad template, editable text & design
Women of power Twitter ad template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720671/women-power-twitter-template-editable-text-designView license
An A-20 bomber being riveted by a woman worker at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant at Long Beach, Calif.
An A-20 bomber being riveted by a woman worker at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant at Long Beach, Calif.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506771/photo-image-construction-plant-faceFree Image from public domain license
Equality for women poster template, editable advertisement
Equality for women poster template, editable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720264/equality-for-women-poster-template-editable-advertisementView license
Women are trained as engine mechanics in thorough Douglas training methods, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.
Women are trained as engine mechanics in thorough Douglas training methods, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505255/photo-image-construction-person-beachFree Image from public domain license
Equality for women, editable flyer template for branding
Equality for women, editable flyer template for branding
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719235/equality-for-women-editable-flyer-template-for-brandingView license
Women at work on C-47 Douglas cargo transport, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.
Women at work on C-47 Douglas cargo transport, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505567/photo-image-airplane-person-beachFree Image from public domain license
Strong girls united Twitter ad template, editable text & design
Strong girls united Twitter ad template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720576/strong-girls-united-twitter-template-editable-text-designView license
Women are trained to do precise and vital engine installation detail in Douglas Aircraft Company plants, Long Beach, Calif.
Women are trained to do precise and vital engine installation detail in Douglas Aircraft Company plants, Long Beach, Calif.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503352/photo-image-plants-person-beachFree Image from public domain license
Equality for women Twitter ad template, editable text & design
Equality for women Twitter ad template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720767/equality-for-women-twitter-template-editable-text-designView license
In North American's modern machine shop, another aircraft part is finished on a huge turret lathe, North American Aviation…
In North American's modern machine shop, another aircraft part is finished on a huge turret lathe, North American Aviation…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508128/photo-image-face-person-manFree Image from public domain license
Equality for women email header template, customizable design
Equality for women email header template, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720556/equality-for-women-email-header-template-customizable-designView license
Making wiring assemblies at a junction box on the fire wall for the right engine of a B-25 bomber, North American Aviation…
Making wiring assemblies at a junction box on the fire wall for the right engine of a B-25 bomber, North American Aviation…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506107/photo-image-fire-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
D-Day Instagram post template
D-Day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641346/d-day-instagram-post-templateView license
An employee in the drill-press section of North American's huge machine shop runs mounting holes in a large dural casting…
An employee in the drill-press section of North American's huge machine shop runs mounting holes in a large dural casting…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504620/photo-image-plant-plane-faceFree Image from public domain license
Women driving poster template
Women driving poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13184402/women-driving-poster-templateView license
Sheet metal parts are numbered with this pneumatic numbering machine in North American's sheet metal department, North…
Sheet metal parts are numbered with this pneumatic numbering machine in North American's sheet metal department, North…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503164/photo-image-people-building-manFree Image from public domain license
Empowering women Instagram post template, editable text
Empowering women Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10325226/empowering-women-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
P-51 ("Mustang") fighter plane in construction, North American Aviation, Inc., Los Angeles, Calif.
P-51 ("Mustang") fighter plane in construction, North American Aviation, Inc., Los Angeles, Calif.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7507055/photo-image-construction-plane-personFree Image from public domain license
Empowering women Instagram story template, editable text
Empowering women Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11490883/empowering-women-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Women become skilled shop technicians after careful training in the school at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant, Long…
Women become skilled shop technicians after careful training in the school at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant, Long…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503789/photo-image-plant-plane-personFree Image from public domain license