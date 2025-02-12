Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageplanepersondarkvintagetechnologyworld warpublic domainwomanA young woman employee of North American Aviation, Incorporated, working over the landing gear mechanism of a P-51 fighter plane, Inglewood, Calif. The mechanism resembles a small cannonView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 971 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 9048 x 7319 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWorking women poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640962/working-women-poster-templateView licenseA young woman employee of North American Aviation, Incorporated, working over the landing gear mechanism of a P-51 fighter…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506719/photo-image-plane-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day heroes poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640953/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView licensePunching rivet holes in a frame member for a B-25 bomber, the plant of North American Aviation, Inc., Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508653/photo-image-plant-face-frameFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641405/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseMetal parts are placed on masonite by this woman employee before they slide under the multi-ton hydropress, North American…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506077/photo-image-person-dark-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEmpowering women poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11490106/empowering-women-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseEmployees at North American Aviation, Incorporated, assembling the cowling on Allison motors for the P-51 fighter planes…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504142/photo-image-planes-people-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseStrong girls united poster template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719914/strong-girls-united-poster-template-editable-advertisementView licenseSwitch boxes on the firewalls of B-25 bombers are assembled by women workers at North American Aviation, Inc.'s Inglewood…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506327/photo-image-plant-face-personFree Image from public domain license3D airplane ticket booking lifestyle remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715503/airplane-ticket-booking-lifestyle-remix-editable-designView licenseTwo women employees of North American Aviation, Incorporated, assembling a section of a wing for a P-51 fighter planehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506218/photo-image-plane-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseWomen of power, editable flyer template for brandinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719350/women-power-editable-flyer-template-for-brandingView licenseWoman working on an airplane motor at North American Aviation, Inc., plant in Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503597/photo-image-plant-airplane-faceFree Image from public domain licenseWomen of power poster template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720213/women-power-poster-template-editable-advertisementView licenseAmerican mothers and sisters, like these women at the Douglas Aircraft Company, give important help in producing dependable…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508629/photo-image-hand-plant-planeFree Image from public domain licenseWomen of power email header template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720421/women-power-email-header-template-customizable-designView licensePart of the cowling for one of the motors for a B-25 bomber is assembled in the engine department of North American…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502132/photo-image-plant-airplane-personFree Image from public domain licenseStrong girls united email header template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720318/strong-girls-united-email-header-template-customizable-designView licenseThe careful hands of women are trained in precise aircraft engine installation duties at Douglas Aircraft Company, Long…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503836/photo-image-hands-airplane-personFree Image from public domain licenseWomen of power Twitter ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720671/women-power-twitter-template-editable-text-designView licenseAn A-20 bomber being riveted by a woman worker at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant at Long Beach, Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506771/photo-image-construction-plant-faceFree Image from public domain licenseEquality for women poster template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720264/equality-for-women-poster-template-editable-advertisementView licenseWomen are trained as engine mechanics in thorough Douglas training methods, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505255/photo-image-construction-person-beachFree Image from public domain licenseEquality for women, editable flyer template for brandinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719235/equality-for-women-editable-flyer-template-for-brandingView licenseWomen at work on C-47 Douglas cargo transport, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505567/photo-image-airplane-person-beachFree Image from public domain licenseStrong girls united Twitter ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720576/strong-girls-united-twitter-template-editable-text-designView licenseWomen are trained to do precise and vital engine installation detail in Douglas Aircraft Company plants, Long Beach, Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503352/photo-image-plants-person-beachFree Image from public domain licenseEquality for women Twitter ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720767/equality-for-women-twitter-template-editable-text-designView licenseIn North American's modern machine shop, another aircraft part is finished on a huge turret lathe, North American Aviation…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508128/photo-image-face-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseEquality for women email header template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720556/equality-for-women-email-header-template-customizable-designView licenseMaking wiring assemblies at a junction box on the fire wall for the right engine of a B-25 bomber, North American Aviation…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506107/photo-image-fire-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641346/d-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseAn employee in the drill-press section of North American's huge machine shop runs mounting holes in a large dural casting…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504620/photo-image-plant-plane-faceFree Image from public domain licenseWomen driving poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13184402/women-driving-poster-templateView licenseSheet metal parts are numbered with this pneumatic numbering machine in North American's sheet metal department, North…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503164/photo-image-people-building-manFree Image from public domain licenseEmpowering women Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10325226/empowering-women-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseP-51 ("Mustang") fighter plane in construction, North American Aviation, Inc., Los Angeles, Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7507055/photo-image-construction-plane-personFree Image from public domain licenseEmpowering women Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11490883/empowering-women-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseWomen become skilled shop technicians after careful training in the school at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant, Long…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503789/photo-image-plant-plane-personFree Image from public domain license