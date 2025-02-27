Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagebackgroundfaceskypersonmenshirtvintagepublic domainSugar cane workers, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto RicoView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 851 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5460 x 3870 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable men's t-shirt mockup fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12352335/editable-mens-t-shirt-mockup-fashion-designView licenseMan in a sugar-cane field during harvest, vicinity of Rio Piedras Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501741/man-sugar-cane-field-during-harvest-vicinity-rio-piedras-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain licenseMen's polo shirt mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748407/mens-polo-shirt-mockup-editable-designView licenseSugar cane workers resting at the noon hour, Rio Piedras, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502510/sugar-cane-workers-resting-the-noon-hour-rio-piedras-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain licenseMan t-shirt editable mockup, apparel mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10663906/man-t-shirt-editable-mockup-apparel-mockupView licenseSugar cane worker and his woman, Rio Piedras, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508026/sugar-cane-worker-and-his-woman-rio-piedras-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable casual t-shirt mockup fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12353719/editable-casual-t-shirt-mockup-fashion-designView licenseSugar cane workers resting, Rio Piedras, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501728/sugar-cane-workers-resting-rio-piedras-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable men's streetwear mockup fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12378453/editable-mens-streetwear-mockup-fashion-designView licenseSugar cane workers resting, Rio Piedras, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503470/sugar-cane-workers-resting-rio-piedras-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain licenseFashion eyewear, accessory apparel mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696455/fashion-eyewear-accessory-apparel-mockupView licenseFSA borrower and participant in the sugar cane cooperative, Rio Piedras, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503071/photo-image-plant-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseMen's tank top mockup, editable Summer apparel designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408806/mens-tank-top-mockup-editable-summer-apparel-designView licenseFSA borrower and participant in the sugar cane cooperative, Rio Piedras, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506022/photo-image-plants-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseFashionable t-shirt mockup, editable casual wearhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10320204/fashionable-t-shirt-mockup-editable-casual-wearView licenseSugar cane workers, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503336/sugar-cane-workers-vicinity-rio-piedras-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable men's crewneck mockup fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12235933/editable-mens-crewneck-mockup-fashion-designView licenseFarm Security Administration farmers working in a sugar cane field, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico. This is part of an…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503445/photo-image-dog-animal-plantsFree Image from public domain licenseMen's long sleeve shirt mockup, editable product designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631605/mens-long-sleeve-shirt-mockup-editable-product-designView licenseFarm Security Administration borrowers harvesting sugar cane cooperatively on a farm, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505663/photo-image-cow-animal-plantsFree Image from public domain licenseCowboy hat editable mockup, headwear apparelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11198605/cowboy-hat-editable-mockup-headwear-apparelView licenseFSA borrower who is a member of a sugar cooperative, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503116/photo-image-face-shadow-personFree Image from public domain licenseHappy black businessman, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14890667/happy-black-businessman-editable-designView licenseSon of one of the FSA farmers on the Rio Piedras project who brought lunch to his father, working in the sugar cane field…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503080/photo-image-background-grass-faceFree Image from public domain licenseFashionable t-shirt mockup, editable casual wearhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10233522/fashionable-t-shirt-mockup-editable-casual-wearView licenseMan in a sugar cane field during harvest, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505577/man-sugar-cane-field-during-harvest-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain licenseMen's mustard yellow shirt mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14717732/mens-mustard-yellow-shirt-mockup-editable-designView licenseFSA borrower who is a member of a sugar cooperative, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503095/photo-image-blue-sky-plants-faceFree Image from public domain licenseMan with binoculars illustration, live to wander text, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241789/man-with-binoculars-illustration-live-wander-text-editable-designView licenseCrane at a "central" sugar cane gathering place, San Sebastian vicinity, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502833/photo-image-construction-sky-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable plus-size t-shirt mockup fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12358023/editable-plus-size-t-shirt-mockup-fashion-designView licenseFarm Security Administration borrowers harvesting sugar cane cooperatively on a farm, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505373/photo-image-dog-blue-sky-grassFree Image from public domain licenseCheerful African American businessmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901039/cheerful-african-american-businessmanView licenseRice and papaya in the lunch of a sugar worker on a plantation, vicinity of Guanica, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502457/photo-image-hands-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseCreative innovative man png, light bulb editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781939/creative-innovative-man-png-light-bulb-editable-remixView licenseFSA borrower who is a member of a sugar cooperative, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503121/photo-image-plant-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable plus-size t-shirt mockup fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12213172/editable-plus-size-t-shirt-mockup-fashion-designView licenseFarm Security Administration farmers working in a sugar cane field, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico. This is part of an…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503131/photo-image-jungle-plants-treeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791396/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView licenseSugar cane land, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501726/sugar-cane-land-vicinity-rio-piedras-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain license