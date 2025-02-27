rawpixel
Sugar cane workers, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
Editable men's t-shirt mockup fashion design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12352335/editable-mens-t-shirt-mockup-fashion-designView license
Man in a sugar-cane field during harvest, vicinity of Rio Piedras Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501741/man-sugar-cane-field-during-harvest-vicinity-rio-piedras-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain license
Men's polo shirt mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748407/mens-polo-shirt-mockup-editable-designView license
Sugar cane workers resting at the noon hour, Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502510/sugar-cane-workers-resting-the-noon-hour-rio-piedras-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain license
Man t-shirt editable mockup, apparel mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10663906/man-t-shirt-editable-mockup-apparel-mockupView license
Sugar cane worker and his woman, Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508026/sugar-cane-worker-and-his-woman-rio-piedras-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain license
Editable casual t-shirt mockup fashion design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12353719/editable-casual-t-shirt-mockup-fashion-designView license
Sugar cane workers resting, Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501728/sugar-cane-workers-resting-rio-piedras-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain license
Editable men's streetwear mockup fashion design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12378453/editable-mens-streetwear-mockup-fashion-designView license
Sugar cane workers resting, Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503470/sugar-cane-workers-resting-rio-piedras-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain license
Fashion eyewear, accessory apparel mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696455/fashion-eyewear-accessory-apparel-mockupView license
FSA borrower and participant in the sugar cane cooperative, Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503071/photo-image-plant-person-manFree Image from public domain license
Men's tank top mockup, editable Summer apparel design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408806/mens-tank-top-mockup-editable-summer-apparel-designView license
FSA borrower and participant in the sugar cane cooperative, Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506022/photo-image-plants-person-manFree Image from public domain license
Fashionable t-shirt mockup, editable casual wear
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10320204/fashionable-t-shirt-mockup-editable-casual-wearView license
Sugar cane workers, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503336/sugar-cane-workers-vicinity-rio-piedras-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain license
Editable men's crewneck mockup fashion design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12235933/editable-mens-crewneck-mockup-fashion-designView license
Farm Security Administration farmers working in a sugar cane field, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico. This is part of an…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503445/photo-image-dog-animal-plantsFree Image from public domain license
Men's long sleeve shirt mockup, editable product design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631605/mens-long-sleeve-shirt-mockup-editable-product-designView license
Farm Security Administration borrowers harvesting sugar cane cooperatively on a farm, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505663/photo-image-cow-animal-plantsFree Image from public domain license
Cowboy hat editable mockup, headwear apparel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11198605/cowboy-hat-editable-mockup-headwear-apparelView license
FSA borrower who is a member of a sugar cooperative, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503116/photo-image-face-shadow-personFree Image from public domain license
Happy black businessman, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14890667/happy-black-businessman-editable-designView license
Son of one of the FSA farmers on the Rio Piedras project who brought lunch to his father, working in the sugar cane field…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503080/photo-image-background-grass-faceFree Image from public domain license
Fashionable t-shirt mockup, editable casual wear
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10233522/fashionable-t-shirt-mockup-editable-casual-wearView license
Man in a sugar cane field during harvest, Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505577/man-sugar-cane-field-during-harvest-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain license
Men's mustard yellow shirt mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14717732/mens-mustard-yellow-shirt-mockup-editable-designView license
FSA borrower who is a member of a sugar cooperative, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503095/photo-image-blue-sky-plants-faceFree Image from public domain license
Man with binoculars illustration, live to wander text, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241789/man-with-binoculars-illustration-live-wander-text-editable-designView license
Crane at a "central" sugar cane gathering place, San Sebastian vicinity, Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502833/photo-image-construction-sky-personFree Image from public domain license
Editable plus-size t-shirt mockup fashion design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12358023/editable-plus-size-t-shirt-mockup-fashion-designView license
Farm Security Administration borrowers harvesting sugar cane cooperatively on a farm, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505373/photo-image-dog-blue-sky-grassFree Image from public domain license
Cheerful African American businessman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901039/cheerful-african-american-businessmanView license
Rice and papaya in the lunch of a sugar worker on a plantation, vicinity of Guanica, Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502457/photo-image-hands-person-manFree Image from public domain license
Creative innovative man png, light bulb editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781939/creative-innovative-man-png-light-bulb-editable-remixView license
FSA borrower who is a member of a sugar cooperative, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503121/photo-image-plant-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Editable plus-size t-shirt mockup fashion design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12213172/editable-plus-size-t-shirt-mockup-fashion-designView license
Farm Security Administration farmers working in a sugar cane field, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico. This is part of an…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503131/photo-image-jungle-plants-treeFree Image from public domain license
Vintage teacher, book education editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791396/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView license
Sugar cane land, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501726/sugar-cane-land-vicinity-rio-piedras-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain license