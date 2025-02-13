rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Servicing one of the floodlights that turn night into day at the big construction operations for a new steel plant which…
Save
Edit Image
constructionplantfaceskylightpersonmanvintage
Construction services Facebook post template
Construction services Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063978/construction-services-facebook-post-templateView license
Servicing one of the floodlights that turn night into day at the big construction operations for a new steel plant which…
Servicing one of the floodlights that turn night into day at the big construction operations for a new steel plant which…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508867/photo-image-construction-plant-faceFree Image from public domain license
Construction worker Instagram post template
Construction worker Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640811/construction-worker-instagram-post-templateView license
Steel and concrete go into place rapidly as a new steel mill takes form, Columbia Steel Co., Geneva, Utah. The new plant…
Steel and concrete go into place rapidly as a new steel mill takes form, Columbia Steel Co., Geneva, Utah. The new plant…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505957/photo-image-construction-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Construction Facebook post template
Construction Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063979/construction-facebook-post-templateView license
Columbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Serving one of the floodlights that turn night into day at the big construction…
Columbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Serving one of the floodlights that turn night into day at the big construction…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12308179/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Safety vest mockup, editable design
Safety vest mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14088444/safety-vest-mockup-editable-designView license
Columbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Steel and concrete go into place rapidly as a new steel mill takes form. The new…
Columbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Steel and concrete go into place rapidly as a new steel mill takes form. The new…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339918/image-plant-person-skyFree Image from public domain license
3D construction worker holding tablet editable remix
3D construction worker holding tablet editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397114/construction-worker-holding-tablet-editable-remixView license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Columbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Steel and concrete go into place rapidly as a…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Columbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Steel and concrete go into place rapidly as a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339668/image-cloud-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Real estate, investment photo collage, editable design
Real estate, investment photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11917911/real-estate-investment-photo-collage-editable-designView license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Columbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Steel and concrete go into place rapidly as a…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Columbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Steel and concrete go into place rapidly as a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339946/image-plant-person-skyFree Image from public domain license
Construction company Instagram post template
Construction company Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874531/construction-company-instagram-post-templateView license
Constructing a building on the site of a new steel mill which will soon turn out steel for the war needs, Columbia Steel…
Constructing a building on the site of a new steel mill which will soon turn out steel for the war needs, Columbia Steel…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505073/photo-image-construction-scenery-woodenFree Image from public domain license
Editable 3D handyman building a house cartoon illustration
Editable 3D handyman building a house cartoon illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12129925/editable-handyman-building-house-cartoon-illustrationView license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Columbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Steel and concrete go into place rapidly as a…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Columbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Steel and concrete go into place rapidly as a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338971/image-plant-people-skyFree Image from public domain license
Editable diverse professional engineering design element set
Editable diverse professional engineering design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15331025/editable-diverse-professional-engineering-design-element-setView license
Columbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Steel and concrete go into place rapidly as a new steel mill takes form. The new…
Columbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Steel and concrete go into place rapidly as a new steel mill takes form. The new…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339023/image-plant-people-skyFree Image from public domain license
3D happy construction worker and customers editable remix
3D happy construction worker and customers editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12453850/happy-construction-worker-and-customers-editable-remixView license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Columbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Steel and concrete go into place rapidly as a…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Columbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Steel and concrete go into place rapidly as a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339662/image-plant-people-skyFree Image from public domain license
Construction services Instagram post template
Construction services Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874605/construction-services-instagram-post-templateView license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Columbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Steel and concrete go into place rapidly as a…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Columbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Steel and concrete go into place rapidly as a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338975/image-plant-person-skyFree Image from public domain license
Community Facebook post template
Community Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14065143/community-facebook-post-templateView license
Columbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Steel and concrete go into place rapidly as a new steel mill takes form. The new…
Columbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Steel and concrete go into place rapidly as a new steel mill takes form. The new…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339931/image-plant-person-skyFree Image from public domain license
Urban planning poster template, editable text and design
Urban planning poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11829705/urban-planning-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Columbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Steel and concrete go into place rapidly as a…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Columbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Steel and concrete go into place rapidly as a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339324/image-plant-people-skyFree Image from public domain license
Editable poster mockup, house plan design
Editable poster mockup, house plan design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203347/editable-poster-mockup-house-plan-designView license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Columbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Bulldozer used in grading during the…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Columbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Bulldozer used in grading during the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12308113/image-person-public-domain-natureFree Image from public domain license
3D construction worker with cement truck editable remix
3D construction worker with cement truck editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12394326/construction-worker-with-cement-truck-editable-remixView license
Columbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Steel and concrete go into place rapidly as a new steel mill takes form. The new…
Columbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Steel and concrete go into place rapidly as a new steel mill takes form. The new…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338968/image-plant-people-skyFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Effect
Vintage Effect
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537315/vintage-effectView license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Columbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Steel and concrete go into place rapidly as a…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Columbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Steel and concrete go into place rapidly as a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339913/image-dog-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Construction service poster template
Construction service poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874147/construction-service-poster-templateView license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Columbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Setting a pipe with a derrick during the…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Columbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Setting a pipe with a derrick during the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339653/image-person-public-domain-factoryFree Image from public domain license
General contractor Instagram post template
General contractor Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14819372/general-contractor-instagram-post-templateView license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Columbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Bulldozer used in grading during the…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Columbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Bulldozer used in grading during the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307823/image-person-public-domain-manFree Image from public domain license
Construction service Instagram post template
Construction service Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14819371/construction-service-instagram-post-templateView license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Columbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Setting a pipe with a derrick during the…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Columbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Setting a pipe with a derrick during the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338992/image-person-sky-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Professional construction Instagram post template, editable text
Professional construction Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12683001/professional-construction-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Columbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Bulldozer used in grading during the construction of a new steel mill which will…
Columbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Bulldozer used in grading during the construction of a new steel mill which will…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12308117/image-person-public-domain-natureFree Image from public domain license