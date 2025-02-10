rawpixel
Casting a billet from an electric furnace, Chase Brass and Copper Co., Euclid, Ohio. Modern electric furnaces have helped…
Earth Day Instagram post template
Conversion. Copper and brass processing. Casting a billet from an electric furnace. Modern electric furnaces have helped…
Earth fact sheet Instagram post template
Conversion. Copper and brass processing. Casting a billet from an electric furnace. Modern electric furnaces have helped…
Oil spills Instagram post template
Electric phosphate smelting furnace used in the making of elemental phosphorus in a TVA chemical plant in the Muscle Shoals…
Fire Safety poster template, editable text and design
Conversion. Copper and brass processing. Weighing brass scrap. The war program calls for the use of such vast amounts of…
World peace day Instagram post template
A scene in a steel mill, Republic Steel, Youngstown, Ohio. Molten iron is blown in an Eastern Bessemer converter to change…
Stop air pollution Instagram post template, editable text
White-hot steel pours like water from a 35-ton electric furnace, Allegheny Ludlum Steele Corp., Brackenridge, Pa. The finest…
History quote Facebook story template
Ladle of molten iron is poured into an open hearth furnace for conversion into steel, Allegheny Ludlum Steele Corp.…
Air pollution Facebook post template
Slag run-off from one of the open hearth furnaces of a steel mills, Republic Steel Corp., Youngstown, Ohio. Slag is drawn…
Say No to war Instagram post template
TVA chemical plant, electric furnace loaded with phosphate, vicinity of Muscle Shoals, Alabama
Construction services Instagram post template, editable text
Bessemer converter (iron into steel), Allegheny Ludlum Steele Corp., Brackenridge, Pa.
Earth day Instagram post template
Conversion. Copper and brass processing. A mechanical feeder is here shown running billets of brass into an electric…
Pollution Facebook post template
Large electric phosphate smelting furnace used in the making of elemental phosphorus in a TVA chemical plant in the Muscle…
French climate protest, environment collage, editable design
Conversion. Copper and brass processing. Here is a stock of billets, or solid cylindrical brass or copper castings, which…
Air pollution Instagram post template
Conversion. Copper and brass processing. The inside of a large brass and copper tube mill. Copper tubes are made in many…
Disaster relief Instagram post template
Conversion. Copper and brass processing. The inside of a large brass and copper tube mill. Copper tubes are made in many…
Album cover template
Conversion. Copper and brass processing. Coils of copper water tube. Large quantities of copper tube are needed by our Army…
Make love not war Instagram post template
Conversion. Copper and brass processing. Intermediate rolling operation on strip. Strip brass and copper, cast as thick…
Regret quote Facebook story template
Conversion. Copper and brass processing. Gaging drawn brass bar. Brass or copper supplied in bars finds many uses in the…
Firefighter service poster template, editable text and design
This sheet of synthetic rubber coming off the rolling mill at the plant is now ready for drying, B.F. Goodrich Co., Akron…
Call for peace Instagram post template
Conversion. Copper and brass processing. This is the inlet end of a conveyor furnace. The rolls of strip brass and copper…
