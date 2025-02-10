Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefirepersonbuildingmansmokevintagefactoryworld warCasting a billet from an electric furnace, Chase Brass and Copper Co., Euclid, Ohio. Modern electric furnaces have helped considerably in speeding the production of brass and other copper alloys for national defense. Here the molten metal is poured or cast from the tilted furnace into a mold to form a billet. The billet later is worked into rods, tubes, wires or special shapes for a variety of usesView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 964 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 9094 x 7305 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEarth Day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13116901/earth-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseConversion. Copper and brass processing. Casting a billet from an electric furnace. Modern electric furnaces have helped…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12306752/image-person-factory-manFree Image from public domain licenseEarth fact sheet Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117079/earth-fact-sheet-instagram-post-templateView licenseConversion. Copper and brass processing. Casting a billet from an electric furnace. Modern electric furnaces have helped…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12302000/image-person-factory-manFree Image from public domain licenseOil spills Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14453037/oil-spills-instagram-post-templateView licenseElectric phosphate smelting furnace used in the making of elemental phosphorus in a TVA chemical plant in the Muscle Shoals…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503450/photo-image-plant-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseFire Safety poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543686/fire-safety-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseConversion. Copper and brass processing. Weighing brass scrap. The war program calls for the use of such vast amounts of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12306771/image-person-technology-hospitalFree Image from public domain licenseWorld peace day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777296/world-peace-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseA scene in a steel mill, Republic Steel, Youngstown, Ohio. Molten iron is blown in an Eastern Bessemer converter to change…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505740/photo-image-fire-vintage-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseStop air pollution Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907519/stop-air-pollution-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWhite-hot steel pours like water from a 35-ton electric furnace, Allegheny Ludlum Steele Corp., Brackenridge, Pa. The finest…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503494/photo-image-person-building-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHistory quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631285/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseLadle of molten iron is poured into an open hearth furnace for conversion into steel, Allegheny Ludlum Steele Corp.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503969/photo-image-moon-building-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAir pollution Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14037706/air-pollution-facebook-post-templateView licenseSlag run-off from one of the open hearth furnaces of a steel mills, Republic Steel Corp., Youngstown, Ohio. Slag is drawn…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505801/photo-image-fire-vintage-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseSay No to war Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537750/say-war-instagram-post-templateView licenseTVA chemical plant, electric furnace loaded with phosphate, vicinity of Muscle Shoals, Alabamahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503718/photo-image-plant-vintage-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction services Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10759474/construction-services-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBessemer converter (iron into steel), Allegheny Ludlum Steele Corp., Brackenridge, Pa.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504456/photo-image-fire-building-darkFree Image from public domain licenseEarth day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13138490/earth-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseConversion. Copper and brass processing. A mechanical feeder is here shown running billets of brass into an electric…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307058/image-technology-wood-factoryFree Image from public domain licensePollution Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14037842/pollution-facebook-post-templateView licenseLarge electric phosphate smelting furnace used in the making of elemental phosphorus in a TVA chemical plant in the Muscle…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508124/photo-image-construction-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseFrench climate protest, environment collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11896645/french-climate-protest-environment-collage-editable-designView licenseConversion. Copper and brass processing. Here is a stock of billets, or solid cylindrical brass or copper castings, which…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12107639/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAir pollution Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13138535/air-pollution-instagram-post-templateView licenseConversion. Copper and brass processing. The inside of a large brass and copper tube mill. Copper tubes are made in many…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12107317/image-art-vintage-airplanesFree Image from public domain licenseDisaster relief Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777363/disaster-relief-instagram-post-templateView licenseConversion. Copper and brass processing. The inside of a large brass and copper tube mill. Copper tubes are made in many…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12107331/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAlbum cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14368749/album-cover-templateView licenseConversion. Copper and brass processing. Coils of copper water tube. Large quantities of copper tube are needed by our Army…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12107326/image-background-art-patternFree Image from public domain licenseMake love not war Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451318/make-love-not-war-instagram-post-templateView licenseConversion. Copper and brass processing. Intermediate rolling operation on strip. Strip brass and copper, cast as thick…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241209/photo-image-person-technology-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseRegret quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632484/regret-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseConversion. Copper and brass processing. Gaging drawn brass bar. Brass or copper supplied in bars finds many uses in the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12107362/image-hand-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFirefighter service poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543687/firefighter-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThis sheet of synthetic rubber coming off the rolling mill at the plant is now ready for drying, B.F. Goodrich Co., Akron…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504271/photo-image-plant-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseCall for peace Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451296/call-for-peace-instagram-post-templateView licenseConversion. Copper and brass processing. This is the inlet end of a conveyor furnace. The rolls of strip brass and copper…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12306878/image-plants-person-airplaneFree Image from public domain license