rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Welder at work on Douglas Dam, Tenn. (TVA)
Save
Edit Image
constructionwoodpersonmanvintageworld warpublic domainclothing
History quote Facebook story template
History quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631285/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
"Big Pete" Ramagos, rigger at work on dam (TVA) Douglas Dam, Tenn.
"Big Pete" Ramagos, rigger at work on dam (TVA) Douglas Dam, Tenn.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506782/big-pete-ramagos-rigger-work-dam-tva-douglas-dam-tennFree Image from public domain license
Construction services Instagram post template, editable text
Construction services Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10759474/construction-services-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Gas welding a joint in a line of spiral pipe at the TVA's new Douglas Dam on the French Broad River, Tenn. This dam will be…
Gas welding a joint in a line of spiral pipe at the TVA's new Douglas Dam on the French Broad River, Tenn. This dam will be…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503522/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Regret quote Facebook story template
Regret quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632484/regret-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Carpenter at work on Douglas Dam, Tennessee (TVA)
Carpenter at work on Douglas Dam, Tennessee (TVA)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505619/carpenter-work-douglas-dam-tennessee-tvaFree Image from public domain license
No to war blog banner template
No to war blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038938/war-blog-banner-templateView license
Welder making boilers for a ship, Combustion Engineering Co., Chattanooga, Tenn.
Welder making boilers for a ship, Combustion Engineering Co., Chattanooga, Tenn.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503443/photo-image-person-smoke-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Make love not war Instagram post template
Make love not war Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451318/make-love-not-war-instagram-post-templateView license
A carpenter at the TVA's new Douglas dam on the French Broad River, Tenn. This dam will be 161 feet high and 1,682 feet ong…
A carpenter at the TVA's new Douglas dam on the French Broad River, Tenn. This dam will be 161 feet high and 1,682 feet ong…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506260/photo-image-background-clouds-blue-skyFree Image from public domain license
Call for peace Instagram post template
Call for peace Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451296/call-for-peace-instagram-post-templateView license
Construction at Douglas Dam (TVA), Tenn.
Construction at Douglas Dam (TVA), Tenn.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506738/construction-douglas-dam-tva-tennFree Image from public domain license
Construction safety first poster template
Construction safety first poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874026/construction-safety-first-poster-templateView license
Welder making boilers for a ship, Combustion Engineering Co., Chattanooga, Tenn.
Welder making boilers for a ship, Combustion Engineering Co., Chattanooga, Tenn.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502805/photo-image-person-vintage-world-warFree Image from public domain license
Memorial day Instagram post template
Memorial day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640849/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Construction of Douglas Dam, TVA
Construction of Douglas Dam, TVA
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503997/construction-douglas-dam-tvaFree Image from public domain license
Construction safety first poster template, editable text and design
Construction safety first poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12504869/construction-safety-first-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Welder making boilers for a ship, Combustion Engineering Co., Chattanooga, Tenn.
Welder making boilers for a ship, Combustion Engineering Co., Chattanooga, Tenn.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506301/photo-image-fire-person-manFree Image from public domain license
Construction safety first blog banner template, editable text
Construction safety first blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467386/construction-safety-first-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Construction work at the TVA's Douglas Dam, Tenn.
Construction work at the TVA's Douglas Dam, Tenn.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7507082/construction-work-the-tvas-douglas-dam-tennFree Image from public domain license
Construction safety first Instagram post template, editable text
Construction safety first Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12504866/construction-safety-first-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Construction at TVA's Douglas Dam, Tenn.
Construction at TVA's Douglas Dam, Tenn.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502138/construction-tvas-douglas-dam-tennFree Image from public domain license
Construction safety first Instagram story template, editable text
Construction safety first Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12504871/construction-safety-first-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Crane operator at TVA's Douglas Dam, Tennessee
Crane operator at TVA's Douglas Dam, Tennessee
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503784/crane-operator-tvas-douglas-dam-tennesseeFree Image from public domain license
Hiring Instagram story template, editable text
Hiring Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508553/hiring-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Electric phosphate smelting furnace used to make elemental phosphorus in a TVA chemical plant in the vicinity of Muscle…
Electric phosphate smelting furnace used to make elemental phosphorus in a TVA chemical plant in the vicinity of Muscle…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508838/photo-image-plant-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Hiring poster template, editable text and design
Hiring poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508521/hiring-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Generator works at the winding of a generator stator in a new addition to TVA's hydroelectric plant at Wilson Dam, Sheffield…
Generator works at the winding of a generator stator in a new addition to TVA's hydroelectric plant at Wilson Dam, Sheffield…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506192/photo-image-plant-face-personFree Image from public domain license
D-Day anniversary festival Instagram post template
D-Day anniversary festival Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640777/d-day-anniversary-festival-instagram-post-templateView license
Welders making boilers for a ship, Combustion Engineering Co., Chattanooga, Tenn.
Welders making boilers for a ship, Combustion Engineering Co., Chattanooga, Tenn.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508549/photo-image-face-people-manFree Image from public domain license
D-Day invasion poster template
D-Day invasion poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640374/d-day-invasion-poster-templateView license
Construction work at the TVA's Douglas Dam, Tenn.
Construction work at the TVA's Douglas Dam, Tenn.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506841/construction-work-the-tvas-douglas-dam-tennFree Image from public domain license
Hiring blog banner template, editable text
Hiring blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508477/hiring-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Excavating within the log cofferdam during an early stage of construction, Douglas Dam, Tenn.
Excavating within the log cofferdam during an early stage of construction, Douglas Dam, Tenn.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503375/photo-image-construction-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
D-day anniversary poster template
D-day anniversary poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640176/d-day-anniversary-poster-templateView license
Early stage of construction work at the TVA's Douglas Dam, Tenn. In the background is a log coffer dam
Early stage of construction work at the TVA's Douglas Dam, Tenn. In the background is a log coffer dam
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505635/photo-image-background-construction-personFree Image from public domain license
Thanks for serving Instagram post template
Thanks for serving Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640984/thanks-for-serving-instagram-post-templateView license
Early stages of construction work at the TVA's Douglas Dam, Tenn.
Early stages of construction work at the TVA's Douglas Dam, Tenn.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7507047/early-stages-construction-work-the-tvas-douglas-dam-tennFree Image from public domain license
History quote Facebook story template
History quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632488/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
This husky member of a construction crew building a new 33,000-volt electric power line into Fort Knox is performing an…
This husky member of a construction crew building a new 33,000-volt electric power line into Fort Knox is performing an…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504560/photo-image-construction-plant-faceFree Image from public domain license