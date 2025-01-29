Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagecloudsskylightpersonvintagedustworld warpublic domainLight tanks, Fort Knox, Ky.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 962 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 9103 x 7295 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarD-Day invasion poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640374/d-day-invasion-poster-templateView licenseTank commander, Ft. Knox, Ky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504148/tank-commander-ft-knox-kyFree Image from public domain licenseNow all together poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738633/png-7th-war-loan-now-all-together-1945-vintage-poster-cc-beall-america-americanView licenseAn M-3 tank in action, Ft. Knox, Ky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508153/m-3-tank-action-ft-knox-kyFree Image from public domain licenseWorking women poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640962/working-women-poster-templateView licenseM-3 tanks in action, Ft. Knox, Ky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505614/m-3-tanks-action-ft-knox-kyFree Image from public domain licenseD-day anniversary poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640176/d-day-anniversary-poster-templateView licenseM-3 tanks in action, Ft. Knox, Ky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508672/m-3-tanks-action-ft-knox-kyFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640659/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseM-3 and M4 tank company at bivouac, Ft. Knox, Ky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505579/m-3-and-tank-company-bivouac-ft-knox-kyFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day heroes poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640953/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView licenseParade of M-4 (General Sherman) and M-3 (General Grant) tanks in training maneuvers, Ft. Knox, Ky. Note the lower design of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506244/photo-image-vintage-design-world-warFree Image from public domain licensePoetry quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631455/poetry-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseThe crew of an M-3 tank learn all the ways of causing trouble for the Axis with a 75-mm. gun, a 37-mm. gun and four machine…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506250/photo-image-background-clouds-skyFree Image from public domain licenseAnzac day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640325/anzac-day-poster-templateView licenseM-3 tanks and crews, Ft. Knox, Ky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503835/m-3-tanks-and-crews-ft-knox-kyFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day invasion poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641208/d-day-invasion-poster-templateView licenseTank commander, Ft. Knox, Ky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503813/tank-commander-ft-knox-kyFree Image from public domain licenseViolence kills peace grows quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630807/violence-kills-peace-grows-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseTank driver, Ft. Knox, Ky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503731/tank-driver-ft-knox-kyFree Image from public domain licenseNo to war poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11994590/war-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseM-3 tank, Ft. Knox, Ky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508196/m-3-tank-ft-knox-kyFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day heroes poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640701/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView licenseBrowning machine gunner, Ft. Knox, Ky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502119/browning-machine-gunner-ft-knox-kyFree Image from public domain licenseAnzac day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640702/anzac-day-poster-templateView licenseM-3 tank and crew using small arms, Ft. Knox, Ky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508560/m-3-tank-and-crew-using-small-arms-ft-knox-kyFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day & Normandy battle Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640534/d-day-normandy-battle-instagram-post-templateView licenseM-4 tank, Ft. Knox, Ky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502128/m-4-tank-ft-knox-kyFree Image from public domain licenseNo to war Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11911095/war-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseM-3 tanks in action, Ft. Knox, Ky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505520/m-3-tanks-action-ft-knox-kyFree Image from public domain licenseHistory & inspirational quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630803/history-inspirational-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseTank commander, Ft. Knox, Ky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505565/tank-commander-ft-knox-kyFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639999/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseLight tank, Ft. Knox, Ky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503765/light-tank-ft-knox-kyFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639784/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseGood man, good gun: a private of the armored forces does some practice shooting with a 30-calibre Browning machine gun, Fort…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503503/photo-image-face-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseStop war Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640328/stop-war-instagram-post-templateView licenseCrewman of an M-3 tank, Ft. Knox, Ky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506182/crewman-m-3-tank-ft-knox-kyFree Image from public domain licenseRegret quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632484/regret-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseLight tank going through water obstacle, Ft. Knox, Ky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505951/light-tank-going-through-water-obstacle-ft-knox-kyFree Image from public domain license