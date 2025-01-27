Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagesceneryplantvintagenaturepublic domainlandscapehillsgreenSugar cane fields on the north-west part of the island, St. Croix island, Virgin IslandsView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 853 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5403 x 3842 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarGreen mountain set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15132134/green-mountain-set-editable-design-elementView licenseSugar cane fields on the north-west part of the island, St. Croix island, Virgin Islandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501786/photo-image-scenery-plant-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable hill border element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15143751/editable-hill-border-element-setView licenseSugar cane land, Yabucoa Valley Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505387/sugar-cane-land-yabucoa-valley-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain licenseGreen mountain set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15132245/green-mountain-set-editable-design-elementView licenseSugar cane country, the Virgin Islandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506604/sugar-cane-country-the-virgin-islandsFree Image from public domain licenseGreen mountain set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15131991/green-mountain-set-editable-design-elementView licenseA cattle farm, vicinity of Christiansted, St. Croix, Virgin Islandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502518/cattle-farm-vicinity-christiansted-st-croix-virgin-islandsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Nature mountain design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322308/editable-nature-mountain-design-element-setView licenseCultivating sugar cane on the Virgin Islands Company land, vicinity of Bethlehem, St. Croixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502923/photo-image-cloud-grass-sceneryFree Image from public domain licenseGreen mountain set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15132133/green-mountain-set-editable-design-elementView licenseSugar farms along the northern coast, Saint Croix Island, Virgin Islandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503430/sugar-farms-along-the-northern-coast-saint-croix-island-virgin-islandsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable hill border element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15143638/editable-hill-border-element-setView licenseSt. Croix, Virgin Islandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501750/st-croix-virgin-islandsFree Image from public domain licenseGreen mountain set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15132246/green-mountain-set-editable-design-elementView licenseCultivating sugar cane on the Virgin Islands Company land, vicinity of Bethlehem, Saint Croixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501788/photo-image-clouds-plants-skyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable hill border element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15143763/editable-hill-border-element-setView licenseA farm road near one of the "villages" on the northern coast, St. Croix, Virgin Islandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503075/photo-image-palm-trees-scenery-plantFree Image from public domain licenseEditable hill border element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15143900/editable-hill-border-element-setView licenseSugar cane land, Yabucoa Valley Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503643/sugar-cane-land-yabucoa-valley-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable hill border element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15143829/editable-hill-border-element-setView licenseHouses on St. Croix island, Virgin Islandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501700/houses-st-croix-island-virgin-islandsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable hill border element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15143015/editable-hill-border-element-setView licenseCultivating sugar cane on the Virgin Islands Company land, vicinity of Bethlehem, St. Croixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501737/photo-image-plants-sky-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable hill border element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15143815/editable-hill-border-element-setView licenseThe coast of St. Thomas Virgin Islandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502738/the-coast-st-thomas-virgin-islandsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable hill border element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15143301/editable-hill-border-element-setView licenseField of a mountain farm along the Skyline Drive in Virginiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502055/field-mountain-farm-along-the-skyline-drive-virginiaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable hill border element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15143127/editable-hill-border-element-setView licenseCultivating sugar cane of the Virgin Islands Company land, vicinity of Bethlehem, St. Croixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506089/photo-image-background-scenery-skyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Nature mountain design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322187/editable-nature-mountain-design-element-setView licenseField of a mountain farm along the Skyline Drive in Virginiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503356/field-mountain-farm-along-the-skyline-drive-virginiaFree Image from public domain licenseRetro landscape borders design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16184922/retro-landscape-borders-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseFarm Security Administration borrower plowing his garden with one of the few plows used on the island, vicinity of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503586/photo-image-clouds-horse-animalFree Image from public domain licenseRetro landscape borders design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16185207/retro-landscape-borders-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseHarvesting sugar cane in a burned field, vicinity of Guanica, Puerto Rico. Burning the sugar cane gets rid of the dense…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502568/photo-image-cow-animals-leavesFree Image from public domain licenseSunflower hill plant nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661099/sunflower-hill-plant-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseCultivating tobacco at the Puerto Rico Reconstruction Administration experimental area, vicinity of Cayey, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508504/photo-image-scenery-buildings-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseDaytime sunflower hill nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661081/daytime-sunflower-hill-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseFarm in the vicinity of Van Buren, Aroostook County, Me.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506198/farm-the-vicinity-van-buren-aroostook-county-meFree Image from public domain license