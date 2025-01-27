rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Sugar cane fields on the north-west part of the island, St. Croix island, Virgin Islands
Save
Edit Image
sceneryplantvintagenaturepublic domainlandscapehillsgreen
Green mountain set, editable design element
Green mountain set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15132134/green-mountain-set-editable-design-elementView license
Sugar cane fields on the north-west part of the island, St. Croix island, Virgin Islands
Sugar cane fields on the north-west part of the island, St. Croix island, Virgin Islands
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501786/photo-image-scenery-plant-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable hill border element set
Editable hill border element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15143751/editable-hill-border-element-setView license
Sugar cane land, Yabucoa Valley Puerto Rico
Sugar cane land, Yabucoa Valley Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505387/sugar-cane-land-yabucoa-valley-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain license
Green mountain set, editable design element
Green mountain set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15132245/green-mountain-set-editable-design-elementView license
Sugar cane country, the Virgin Islands
Sugar cane country, the Virgin Islands
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506604/sugar-cane-country-the-virgin-islandsFree Image from public domain license
Green mountain set, editable design element
Green mountain set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15131991/green-mountain-set-editable-design-elementView license
A cattle farm, vicinity of Christiansted, St. Croix, Virgin Islands
A cattle farm, vicinity of Christiansted, St. Croix, Virgin Islands
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502518/cattle-farm-vicinity-christiansted-st-croix-virgin-islandsFree Image from public domain license
Editable Nature mountain design element set
Editable Nature mountain design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322308/editable-nature-mountain-design-element-setView license
Cultivating sugar cane on the Virgin Islands Company land, vicinity of Bethlehem, St. Croix
Cultivating sugar cane on the Virgin Islands Company land, vicinity of Bethlehem, St. Croix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502923/photo-image-cloud-grass-sceneryFree Image from public domain license
Green mountain set, editable design element
Green mountain set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15132133/green-mountain-set-editable-design-elementView license
Sugar farms along the northern coast, Saint Croix Island, Virgin Islands
Sugar farms along the northern coast, Saint Croix Island, Virgin Islands
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503430/sugar-farms-along-the-northern-coast-saint-croix-island-virgin-islandsFree Image from public domain license
Editable hill border element set
Editable hill border element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15143638/editable-hill-border-element-setView license
St. Croix, Virgin Islands
St. Croix, Virgin Islands
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501750/st-croix-virgin-islandsFree Image from public domain license
Green mountain set, editable design element
Green mountain set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15132246/green-mountain-set-editable-design-elementView license
Cultivating sugar cane on the Virgin Islands Company land, vicinity of Bethlehem, Saint Croix
Cultivating sugar cane on the Virgin Islands Company land, vicinity of Bethlehem, Saint Croix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501788/photo-image-clouds-plants-skyFree Image from public domain license
Editable hill border element set
Editable hill border element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15143763/editable-hill-border-element-setView license
A farm road near one of the "villages" on the northern coast, St. Croix, Virgin Islands
A farm road near one of the "villages" on the northern coast, St. Croix, Virgin Islands
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503075/photo-image-palm-trees-scenery-plantFree Image from public domain license
Editable hill border element set
Editable hill border element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15143900/editable-hill-border-element-setView license
Sugar cane land, Yabucoa Valley Puerto Rico
Sugar cane land, Yabucoa Valley Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503643/sugar-cane-land-yabucoa-valley-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain license
Editable hill border element set
Editable hill border element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15143829/editable-hill-border-element-setView license
Houses on St. Croix island, Virgin Islands
Houses on St. Croix island, Virgin Islands
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501700/houses-st-croix-island-virgin-islandsFree Image from public domain license
Editable hill border element set
Editable hill border element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15143015/editable-hill-border-element-setView license
Cultivating sugar cane on the Virgin Islands Company land, vicinity of Bethlehem, St. Croix
Cultivating sugar cane on the Virgin Islands Company land, vicinity of Bethlehem, St. Croix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501737/photo-image-plants-sky-personFree Image from public domain license
Editable hill border element set
Editable hill border element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15143815/editable-hill-border-element-setView license
The coast of St. Thomas Virgin Islands
The coast of St. Thomas Virgin Islands
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502738/the-coast-st-thomas-virgin-islandsFree Image from public domain license
Editable hill border element set
Editable hill border element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15143301/editable-hill-border-element-setView license
Field of a mountain farm along the Skyline Drive in Virginia
Field of a mountain farm along the Skyline Drive in Virginia
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502055/field-mountain-farm-along-the-skyline-drive-virginiaFree Image from public domain license
Editable hill border element set
Editable hill border element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15143127/editable-hill-border-element-setView license
Cultivating sugar cane of the Virgin Islands Company land, vicinity of Bethlehem, St. Croix
Cultivating sugar cane of the Virgin Islands Company land, vicinity of Bethlehem, St. Croix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506089/photo-image-background-scenery-skyFree Image from public domain license
Editable Nature mountain design element set
Editable Nature mountain design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322187/editable-nature-mountain-design-element-setView license
Field of a mountain farm along the Skyline Drive in Virginia
Field of a mountain farm along the Skyline Drive in Virginia
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503356/field-mountain-farm-along-the-skyline-drive-virginiaFree Image from public domain license
Retro landscape borders design element set, editable design
Retro landscape borders design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16184922/retro-landscape-borders-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Farm Security Administration borrower plowing his garden with one of the few plows used on the island, vicinity of…
Farm Security Administration borrower plowing his garden with one of the few plows used on the island, vicinity of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503586/photo-image-clouds-horse-animalFree Image from public domain license
Retro landscape borders design element set, editable design
Retro landscape borders design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16185207/retro-landscape-borders-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Harvesting sugar cane in a burned field, vicinity of Guanica, Puerto Rico. Burning the sugar cane gets rid of the dense…
Harvesting sugar cane in a burned field, vicinity of Guanica, Puerto Rico. Burning the sugar cane gets rid of the dense…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502568/photo-image-cow-animals-leavesFree Image from public domain license
Sunflower hill plant nature remix, editable design
Sunflower hill plant nature remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661099/sunflower-hill-plant-nature-remix-editable-designView license
Cultivating tobacco at the Puerto Rico Reconstruction Administration experimental area, vicinity of Cayey, Puerto Rico
Cultivating tobacco at the Puerto Rico Reconstruction Administration experimental area, vicinity of Cayey, Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508504/photo-image-scenery-buildings-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Daytime sunflower hill nature remix, editable design
Daytime sunflower hill nature remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661081/daytime-sunflower-hill-nature-remix-editable-designView license
Farm in the vicinity of Van Buren, Aroostook County, Me.
Farm in the vicinity of Van Buren, Aroostook County, Me.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506198/farm-the-vicinity-van-buren-aroostook-county-meFree Image from public domain license