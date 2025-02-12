Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageplaneskyvintageworld war iipublic domainlineusaaircraftA C-87 transport plane, just off the assembly line, at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation field, Fort Worth, TexasView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 972 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 9033 x 7315 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640659/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseLoading new transport planes at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503852/photo-image-plant-planes-skyFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641405/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseConsolidated transport planes being loaded, Consolidated Aircraft Corp., Fort Worth, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503695/photo-image-clouds-planes-skyFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641346/d-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseTransport plane takes off on test flight, Consolidated Aircraft Corp., Fort Worth, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505833/photo-image-animal-plane-skyFree Image from public domain licenseHistory quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631285/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseGetting a nose door ready to put on a C-87 transport plane at the end of the assembly line at the Consolidated Aircraft…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503528/photo-image-plant-plane-personFree Image from public domain licenseRemembering our soldiers Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639139/remembering-our-soldiers-instagram-post-templateView licenseA mating operation on a transport plane just before it comes to the pre-assembly line at the Consolidated Aircraft…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508236/photo-image-construction-plant-planeFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14638586/d-day-poster-templateView licenseAviation cadets in training at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504232/aviation-cadets-training-the-naval-air-base-corpus-christi-texasFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day heroes Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14638991/d-day-heroes-instagram-post-templateView licenseDrilling a wing bulkhead for a transport plane at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502150/photo-image-plant-plane-faceFree Image from public domain licenseAnzac day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640325/anzac-day-poster-templateView licenseRiveter at work on Consolidated bomber, Consolidated Aircraft Corp., Fort Worth, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503920/photo-image-face-person-swordFree Image from public domain licenseD-day anniversary Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640607/d-day-anniversary-instagram-post-templateView licenseFitting the tail of a transport plane to the wing center section in the fuselage mating fixture at the Consolidated Aircraft…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505642/photo-image-construction-plant-planeFree Image from public domain licenseThanks for serving Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640984/thanks-for-serving-instagram-post-templateView licenseHelen Bray, who left school to become a mechanic at a western aircraft plant, is making an emplanage section on a new…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508520/photo-image-construction-plant-planeFree Image from public domain licenseNo more nuclear weapons Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514359/more-nuclear-weapons-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRiveters at work on fuselage of Liberator Bomber, Consolidated Aircraft Corp., Fort Worth, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503309/photo-image-space-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseHistory quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631292/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseFrances Eggleston, aged 23, came from Oklahoma, used to do office work. 