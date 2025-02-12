Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefirevintagefactoryworld warpublic domainflamesusametalA scene in a steel mill, Republic Steel, Youngstown, Ohio. Molten iron is blown in an Eastern Bessemer converter to change it to steel for war essentialsView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 967 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7417 x 9204 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSay No to war Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537750/say-war-instagram-post-templateView licenseA scene in a steel mill, Republic Steel Mill, Youngstown, Ohio. 