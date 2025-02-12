rawpixel
Lathe operator machining parts for transport planes at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth, Texas
A lathe operator machining parts for transport planes at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth, Texas
A lathe operator machining parts for transport planes at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth, Texas
Beulah Faith, 20, used to be sales clerk in department store, reaming tools for transport on lathe machine, Consolidated…
Beulah Faith, 20, used to be sales clerk in department store, reaming tools for transport on lathe machine, Consolidated…
Mary Louise Stepan, 21, used to be a waitress. She has a brother in the air corps. She is working on transport parts in the…
Mary Louise Stepan, 21, used to be a waitress. She has a brother in the air corps. She is working on transport parts in the…
Drilling a wing bulkhead for a transport plane at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth, Texas
Drilling a wing bulkhead for a transport plane at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth, Texas
Rita Rodriguey,
Rita Rodriguey,
Drilling a wing bulkhead for a transport plane at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth, Texas
Drilling a wing bulkhead for a transport plane at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth, Texas
Drilling a wing bulkhead for a transport plane at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth, Texas
Drilling a wing bulkhead for a transport plane at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth, Texas
Putting the nose section of a mighty transport plane in place in the fuselage mating fixture at the Consolidated Aircraft…
Putting the nose section of a mighty transport plane in place in the fuselage mating fixture at the Consolidated Aircraft…
A mating operation on a transport plane just before it comes to the pre-assembly line at the Consolidated Aircraft…
A mating operation on a transport plane just before it comes to the pre-assembly line at the Consolidated Aircraft…
Drilling a wing bulkhead for a transport plane at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth, Texas
Drilling a wing bulkhead for a transport plane at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth, Texas
Putting the nose section of a mighty transport plane in place in the fuselage mating fixture at the Consolidated Aircraft…
Putting the nose section of a mighty transport plane in place in the fuselage mating fixture at the Consolidated Aircraft…
Lowering an engine in place in assembling a transport plane in a Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth, Texas
Lowering an engine in place in assembling a transport plane in a Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth, Texas
Lowering an engine in place in assembling a C-87 transport plane at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth…
Lowering an engine in place in assembling a C-87 transport plane at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth…
A hydraulic mechanic greasing the landing gear of a transport, before the plane leaves the last station on the assembly line…
A hydraulic mechanic greasing the landing gear of a transport, before the plane leaves the last station on the assembly line…
Installing oxygen flask racks above the flight deck of a C-87 transport at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort…
Installing oxygen flask racks above the flight deck of a C-87 transport at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort…
Consolidated transport planes being loaded, Consolidated Aircraft Corp., Fort Worth, Texas
Consolidated transport planes being loaded, Consolidated Aircraft Corp., Fort Worth, Texas
Riveter at work on Consolidated bomber, Consolidated Aircraft Corp., Fort Worth, Texas
Riveter at work on Consolidated bomber, Consolidated Aircraft Corp., Fort Worth, Texas
Fitting the tail of a transport plane to the wing center section in the fuselage mating fixture at the Consolidated Aircraft…
Fitting the tail of a transport plane to the wing center section in the fuselage mating fixture at the Consolidated Aircraft…
Helen Bray, who left school to become a mechanic at a western aircraft plant, is making an emplanage section on a new…
Helen Bray, who left school to become a mechanic at a western aircraft plant, is making an emplanage section on a new…
Metal tubing at the Consolidated Aircraft Corp. plant, Fort Worth, Texas
Metal tubing at the Consolidated Aircraft Corp. plant, Fort Worth, Texas