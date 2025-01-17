rawpixel
Students at Washington High School at class, training for specific contributions to the war effort, Los Angeles, Calif.…
Military service Instagram post template, editable text
Students at Washington High School at class, training for specific contributions to the war effort, Los Angeles, Calif.
Violence kills peace grows quote Instagram post template
Students at Washington High School at class, training for specific contributions to the war effort, Los Angeles, Calif.
Honoring soldiers Instagram post template, editable text
Learning how to determine latitude by using a sextant is Senta Osoling, student at Polytechnic High School, Los Angeles…
Make love not war quote Instagram post template
Women are trained to do precise and vital engine installation detail in Douglas Aircraft Company plants, Long Beach, Calif.
Life quote Facebook story template
Cowling and control rods are added to motors for North American B-25 bombers as they move down the assembly line, North…
History & inspirational quote Facebook story template
Riveting team working on the cockpit shell of a B-25 i.e. C-47 bomber at the plant of North American Aviation, Inc.…
Violence kills peace grows quote Facebook story template
Boys trained in the fundamentals of navigation may become technicians in the armed service, Los Angeles, Calif. Thomas…
History quote Facebook story template
Making wiring assemblies at a junction box on the fire wall for the right engine of a B-25 bomber, North American Aviation…
History quote Facebook story template
An A-20 bomber being riveted by a woman worker at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant at Long Beach, Calif.
D-Day invasion Instagram post template
Women are trained as engine mechanics in thorough Douglas training methods, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.
D-Day heroes Instagram post template
Woman at work on motor, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.
Army reserve poster template
Part of the cowling for one of the motors for a B-25 bomber is assembled in the engine department of North American…
Thanks for serving Instagram post template
P-51 ("Mustang") fighter plane in construction, North American Aviation, Inc., Los Angeles, Calif.
Military service blog banner template, editable text
Two assembly line workers at the Long Beach, Calif., plant of Douglas Aircraft Company enjoy a well-earned lunch period…
D-day anniversary poster template
Flexible performance of C-47 transport planes is due in part to their two 1,200 horsepower radial engines and to their three…
Army reserve blog banner template, editable text
Boys trained in the fundamentals of navigation may become technicians in the armed service, Los Angeles, Calif. Thomas…
Make love not war Instagram post template
A young woman employee of North American Aviation, Incorporated, working over the landing gear mechanism of a P-51 fighter…
Regret quote Facebook story template
Women at work on C-47 Douglas cargo transport, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.
Empowering women poster template, editable text & design
The careful hands of women are trained in precise aircraft engine installation duties at Douglas Aircraft Company, Long…
Call for peace Instagram post template
An experimental scale model of the B-25 plane is prepared for wind tunnel tests in the plant of North American Aviation…
