Students at Washington High School at class, training for specific contributions to the war effort, Los Angeles, Calif. Ralph Angar, instructor, explains propeller characteristics to students in the aeronautics class Students at Washington High School at class, training for specific contributions to the war effort, Los Angeles, Calif.
Learning how to determine latitude by using a sextant is Senta Osoling, student at Polytechnic High School, Los Angeles
Women are trained to do precise and vital engine installation detail in Douglas Aircraft Company plants, Long Beach, Calif.
Cowling and control rods are added to motors for North American B-25 bombers as they move down the assembly line, North American Aviation
Riveting team working on the cockpit shell of a B-25 i.e. C-47 bomber at the plant of North American Aviation, Inc.
Boys trained in the fundamentals of navigation may become technicians in the armed service, Los Angeles, Calif. Thomas Making wiring assemblies at a junction box on the fire wall for the right engine of a B-25 bomber, North American Aviation
An A-20 bomber being riveted by a woman worker at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant at Long Beach, Calif.
Women are trained as engine mechanics in thorough Douglas training methods, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.
Woman at work on motor, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.
Part of the cowling for one of the motors for a B-25 bomber is assembled in the engine department of North American Aviation
P-51 ("Mustang") fighter plane in construction, North American Aviation, Inc., Los Angeles, Calif.
Two assembly line workers at the Long Beach, Calif., plant of Douglas Aircraft Company enjoy a well-earned lunch period
Flexible performance of C-47 transport planes is due in part to their two 1,200 horsepower radial engines and to their three A young woman employee of North American Aviation, Incorporated, working over the landing gear mechanism of a P-51 fighter
Women at work on C-47 Douglas cargo transport, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.
The careful hands of women are trained in precise aircraft engine installation duties at Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach
An experimental scale model of the B-25 plane is prepared for wind tunnel tests in the plant of North American Aviation