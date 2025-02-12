Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageplantplanefacepersonfruitvintagefactoryworld warClerk in one of the stock rooms of North American Aviation, Inc., checking to see if the proper numbers of parts were received and placed in the proper bin, Inglewood, Calif. This plant produces the battle-tested B-25 ("Billy Mitchell") bomber, used in General Doolittle's raid on Tokyo, and the P-51 ("Mustang") fighter plane which was first brought into prominence by the British raid on DieppeView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 975 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 9154 x 7437 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641405/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseHuge drop hammers work day and night forming sheet metal parts for United Nations bombers and fighters at the North American…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506911/photo-image-plant-plane-personFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641346/d-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseEmployees on the "Sunshine" assembly line at North American's plant put the finishing touches on another B-25 bomber…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503340/photo-image-plant-plane-personFree Image from public domain licensePrint factory poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11817809/print-factory-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBomb bay gasoline tanks for long flights of B-25 bombers await assembly in the plant of North American Aviation, Inc.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508208/photo-image-plant-plane-personFree Image from public domain licenseWorld peace day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10386992/world-peace-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAn employee in the drill-press section of North American's huge machine shop runs mounting holes in a large dural casting…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504620/photo-image-plant-plane-faceFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640659/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseMembers of the experimental staff at the North American Aviation, Inc., plant, observe wind tunnel tests on an accurate…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503519/photo-image-plant-plane-woodenFree Image from public domain licensePoetry quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631455/poetry-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseAn experimental scale model of the B-25 plane is prepared for wind tunnel tests in the plant of the North American Aviation…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506780/photo-image-plant-plane-woodenFree Image from public domain licensePrint factory Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11817811/print-factory-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseMen and women make efficient operating teams on riveting and other jobs at the Douglas Aircraft plant, Long Beach, Calif.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506202/photo-image-construction-plant-planeFree Image from public domain licensePrint factory blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11817814/print-factory-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseOperating a hand drill at North American Aviation, Inc., a woman is working in the control surface department assembling a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503955/photo-image-hand-plane-faceFree Image from public domain licensePrint factory Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11249065/print-factory-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseSwitch boxes on the firewalls of B-25 bombers are assembled by women workers at North American Aviation, Inc.'s Inglewood…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506327/photo-image-plant-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseAnzac day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640325/anzac-day-poster-templateView licenseLunchtime brings a few minutes of rest for these women workers of the assembly line at Douglas Aircraft Company's plant…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503262/photo-image-background-plant-planeFree Image from public domain licenseNo to war poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11954904/war-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTwo assembly line workers at the Long Beach, Calif., plant of Douglas Aircraft Company enjoy a well-earned lunch period…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503773/photo-image-background-plant-faceFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day invasion poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641208/d-day-invasion-poster-templateView licenseA young woman employee of North American Aviation, Incorporated, working over the landing gear mechanism of a P-51 fighter…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506719/photo-image-plane-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseViolence kills peace grows quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630807/violence-kills-peace-grows-quote-facebook-story-templateView licensePunching rivet holes in a frame member for a B-25 bomber, the plant of North American Aviation, Inc., Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508653/photo-image-plant-face-frameFree Image from public domain licenseNo to war Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11911095/war-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePart of the cowling for one of the motors for a B-25 bomber is assembled in the engine department of North American…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502132/photo-image-plant-airplane-personFree Image from public domain licenseHistory & inspirational quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630803/history-inspirational-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseP-51 "Mustang" fighter in flight, Inglewood, Calif. The "Mustang", built by North American Aviation, Incorporated, is the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7507998/photo-image-plane-sky-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639999/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseA fast, hard-hitting new A-20 i.e., B-25 attack bomber is brought for a test hop to the flight line at the Long Beach…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506078/photo-image-plant-airplane-personFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639784/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseA young woman employee of North American Aviation, Incorporated, working over the landing gear mechanism of a P-51 fighter…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505686/photo-image-plane-person-darkFree Image from public domain licenseStop war Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640328/stop-war-instagram-post-templateView licenseMetal parts are placed on masonite by this woman employee before they slide under the multi-ton hydropress, North American…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506077/photo-image-person-dark-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseRegret quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632484/regret-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseCowling and control rods are added to motors for North American B-25 bombers as they move down the assembly line, North…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505628/photo-image-person-building-manFree Image from public domain licenseNo to war Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943961/war-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRiveting team working on the cockpit shell of a B-25 i.e. C-47 bomber at the plant of North American Aviation, Inc.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505632/photo-image-construction-plant-airplaneFree Image from public domain license