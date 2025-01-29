rawpixel
Looking down on a parking lot from the rear of the Fisher Building, Detroit, Mich.
Looking east toward Rackham Building, Detroit, Mich.
Looking north on Woodward Ave., from the Maccabees Building with the Fisher Building at the far left, and the Wardell Hotel…
Looking south from the Maccabees Building with the Detroit skyline in the distance, Detroit, Mich.
Traffic at 5:30 on Second Avenue, Detroit, Mich.
Hanna furnaces of the Great Lakes Steel Corporation, Detroit, Mich. Coal tower atop coal ovens
Looking west from the Maccabees Building
Flag, Detroit, Mich.
Coke being pushed into a quenching car, Hanna furnaces of the Great Lakes Steel Corporation, Detroit, Mich.
Hanna furnaces of the Great Lakes Steel Coporation, stock pile of coal and iron ore, Detroit, Mich.
Coal feeders on tip of coke ovens, Hanna furnaces of the Great Lakes Steel Corporation, Detroit, Mich.
Hanna furnaces of the Great Lakes Steel Corporation, Detroit, Mich. Cleaning out loose coke after removing a door…
Hanna furnaces of the Great Lakes Steel Corporation, Detroit, Mich. General view showing tank which stores gas from the coke…
Hanna furnaces of the Great Lakes Steel Corporation, Detroit, Mich. Coal tower atop coke ovens
Hanna furnaces of the Great Lakes Steel Corporation, Detroit, Mich. Coal pusher apparatus with coal storage
Birmingham (near Detroit), Michigan. Kitchen utensils hanging below a spice rack with mint, caraway, thyme, and sage jars
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Detroit Michigan. Lobby of the Fisher Building]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Detroit Michigan. Lobby of the Fisher Building. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Detroit, Michigan. Spectators watching news flashes in a window. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Detroit, Michigan. War worker and child]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Detroit, Michigan. War worker and child. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
