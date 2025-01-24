Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefirevintagefactoryworld warpublic domainfireplaceflameliquid metalSlag run-off from one of the open hearth furnaces of a steel mills, Republic Steel Corp., Youngstown, Ohio. Slag is drawn off the furnace just before the molten steel is poured into ladles for ingottingView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 965 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7457 x 9276 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBonfire Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14570753/bonfire-instagram-post-templateView licenseLadle of molten iron is poured into an open hearth furnace for conversion into steel, Allegheny Ludlum Steele Corp.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503969/photo-image-moon-building-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFire flame effect, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418061/fire-flame-effect-editable-design-element-setView licenseSlag run-off from open hearth furnace, Republic Steel Corp., Youngstown, Ohiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506136/slag-run-off-from-open-hearth-furnace-republic-steel-corp-youngstown-ohioFree Image from public domain licenseFire flame effect, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418059/fire-flame-effect-editable-design-element-setView licenseA scene in a steel mill, Republic Steel, Youngstown, Ohio. Molten iron is blown in an Eastern Bessemer converter to change…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505740/photo-image-fire-vintage-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseFire flame effect, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418058/fire-flame-effect-editable-design-element-setView licenseBessemer converter (iron into steel), Allegheny Ludlum Steele Corp., Brackenridge, Pa.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504456/photo-image-fire-building-darkFree Image from public domain licenseFire flame effect element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994674/fire-flame-effect-element-editable-design-setView licenseA battery of 1,000 and 2,000 pound furnaces roaring threats to the Axis. These are rotary, oil-fired melting furnaces at…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506718/photo-image-fire-building-darkFree Image from public domain licenseFire flame effect, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418077/fire-flame-effect-editable-design-element-setView licenseWhite-hot steel pours like water from a 35-ton electric furnace, Allegheny Ludlum Steele Corp., Brackenridge, Pa. The finest…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503494/photo-image-person-building-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFire flame effect, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418073/fire-flame-effect-editable-design-element-setView licenseCasting a billet from an electric furnace, Chase Brass and Copper Co., Euclid, Ohio. Modern electric furnaces have helped…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505708/photo-image-fire-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseFire flame effect element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994568/fire-flame-effect-element-editable-design-setView licenseOwens-Corning Fiberglas Corp., Toledo, Ohio. Intense heat is needed to melt the inorganic ingredients of the batch from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506706/photo-image-light-building-darkFree Image from public domain licenseFire flame effect, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418072/fire-flame-effect-editable-design-element-setView licenseElectric phosphate smelting furnace used in the making of elemental phosphorus in a TVA chemical plant in the Muscle Shoals…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503450/photo-image-plant-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseBonfire Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14568124/bonfire-instagram-post-templateView licenseA scene in a steel mill, Republic Steel Mill, Youngstown, Ohio. Molten iron is blown in an Eastern Bessemer converter to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506055/photo-image-fire-dark-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFire flame effect, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418057/fire-flame-effect-editable-design-element-setView licenseLarge electric phosphate smelting furnace used in the making of elemental phosphorus in a TVA chemical plant in the Muscle…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508124/photo-image-construction-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseBonfire night Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571903/bonfire-night-instagram-post-templateView licenseBack into production go these carloads of scrap metal, Allegheny Ludlum Steele Corp., Brackenridge, Pa. The melting of alloy…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502140/photo-image-clouds-blue-skyFree Image from public domain licenseFire flame effect, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418066/fire-flame-effect-editable-design-element-setView licenseA large electric phosphate smelting furnace used in the making of elemental phosphorus in a TVA chemical plant in the Muscle…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503190/photo-image-plant-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseFire flame effect element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994618/fire-flame-effect-element-editable-design-setView licenseHuge drop hammers work day and night forming sheet metal parts for United Nations bombers and fighters at the North American…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506911/photo-image-plant-plane-personFree Image from public domain licenseFire flame effect, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418068/fire-flame-effect-editable-design-element-setView licenseTVA chemical plant, electric furnace loaded with phosphate, vicinity of Muscle Shoals, Alabamahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503718/photo-image-plant-vintage-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseFire flame effect, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15417999/fire-flame-effect-editable-design-element-setView licenseElectric phosphate smelting furnace used to make elemental phosphorus in a TVA chemical plant in the vicinity of Muscle…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508838/photo-image-plant-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseFire flame effect, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418065/fire-flame-effect-editable-design-element-setView licenseOwens-Corning Fiberglas Corporation, Toledo, Ohio. Side view of a glass furnace melting the carefully compounded batch…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506261/photo-image-construction-house-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseBonfire night Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14568911/bonfire-night-instagram-post-templateView licenseCapping and inspecting tubing: two women are shown capping and inspecting tubing which goes into the manufacture of the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503427/photo-image-plane-people-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseFire flame effect element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994656/fire-flame-effect-element-editable-design-setView licenseBlast furnaces and iron ore at the Carnegie-Illinois Steel Corporation mills, Etna, Pennsylvaniahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508193/photo-image-plant-building-smokeFree Image from public domain licenseSay No to war Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537750/say-war-instagram-post-templateView licenseA large electric phosphate smelting furnace used to make elemental phosphorus in a TVA chemical plant in the vicinity of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503538/photo-image-plant-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license