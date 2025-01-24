rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Slag run-off from one of the open hearth furnaces of a steel mills, Republic Steel Corp., Youngstown, Ohio. Slag is drawn…
Save
Edit Image
firevintagefactoryworld warpublic domainfireplaceflameliquid metal
Bonfire Instagram post template
Bonfire Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14570753/bonfire-instagram-post-templateView license
Ladle of molten iron is poured into an open hearth furnace for conversion into steel, Allegheny Ludlum Steele Corp.…
Ladle of molten iron is poured into an open hearth furnace for conversion into steel, Allegheny Ludlum Steele Corp.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503969/photo-image-moon-building-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Fire flame effect, editable design element set
Fire flame effect, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418061/fire-flame-effect-editable-design-element-setView license
Slag run-off from open hearth furnace, Republic Steel Corp., Youngstown, Ohio
Slag run-off from open hearth furnace, Republic Steel Corp., Youngstown, Ohio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506136/slag-run-off-from-open-hearth-furnace-republic-steel-corp-youngstown-ohioFree Image from public domain license
Fire flame effect, editable design element set
Fire flame effect, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418059/fire-flame-effect-editable-design-element-setView license
A scene in a steel mill, Republic Steel, Youngstown, Ohio. Molten iron is blown in an Eastern Bessemer converter to change…
A scene in a steel mill, Republic Steel, Youngstown, Ohio. Molten iron is blown in an Eastern Bessemer converter to change…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505740/photo-image-fire-vintage-factoryFree Image from public domain license
Fire flame effect, editable design element set
Fire flame effect, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418058/fire-flame-effect-editable-design-element-setView license
Bessemer converter (iron into steel), Allegheny Ludlum Steele Corp., Brackenridge, Pa.
Bessemer converter (iron into steel), Allegheny Ludlum Steele Corp., Brackenridge, Pa.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504456/photo-image-fire-building-darkFree Image from public domain license
Fire flame effect element, editable design set
Fire flame effect element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994674/fire-flame-effect-element-editable-design-setView license
A battery of 1,000 and 2,000 pound furnaces roaring threats to the Axis. These are rotary, oil-fired melting furnaces at…
A battery of 1,000 and 2,000 pound furnaces roaring threats to the Axis. These are rotary, oil-fired melting furnaces at…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506718/photo-image-fire-building-darkFree Image from public domain license
Fire flame effect, editable design element set
Fire flame effect, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418077/fire-flame-effect-editable-design-element-setView license
White-hot steel pours like water from a 35-ton electric furnace, Allegheny Ludlum Steele Corp., Brackenridge, Pa. The finest…
White-hot steel pours like water from a 35-ton electric furnace, Allegheny Ludlum Steele Corp., Brackenridge, Pa. The finest…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503494/photo-image-person-building-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Fire flame effect, editable design element set
Fire flame effect, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418073/fire-flame-effect-editable-design-element-setView license
Casting a billet from an electric furnace, Chase Brass and Copper Co., Euclid, Ohio. Modern electric furnaces have helped…
Casting a billet from an electric furnace, Chase Brass and Copper Co., Euclid, Ohio. Modern electric furnaces have helped…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505708/photo-image-fire-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Fire flame effect element, editable design set
Fire flame effect element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994568/fire-flame-effect-element-editable-design-setView license
Owens-Corning Fiberglas Corp., Toledo, Ohio. Intense heat is needed to melt the inorganic ingredients of the batch from…
Owens-Corning Fiberglas Corp., Toledo, Ohio. Intense heat is needed to melt the inorganic ingredients of the batch from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506706/photo-image-light-building-darkFree Image from public domain license
Fire flame effect, editable design element set
Fire flame effect, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418072/fire-flame-effect-editable-design-element-setView license
Electric phosphate smelting furnace used in the making of elemental phosphorus in a TVA chemical plant in the Muscle Shoals…
Electric phosphate smelting furnace used in the making of elemental phosphorus in a TVA chemical plant in the Muscle Shoals…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503450/photo-image-plant-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Bonfire Instagram post template
Bonfire Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14568124/bonfire-instagram-post-templateView license
A scene in a steel mill, Republic Steel Mill, Youngstown, Ohio. Molten iron is blown in an Eastern Bessemer converter to…
A scene in a steel mill, Republic Steel Mill, Youngstown, Ohio. Molten iron is blown in an Eastern Bessemer converter to…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506055/photo-image-fire-dark-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Fire flame effect, editable design element set
Fire flame effect, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418057/fire-flame-effect-editable-design-element-setView license
Large electric phosphate smelting furnace used in the making of elemental phosphorus in a TVA chemical plant in the Muscle…
Large electric phosphate smelting furnace used in the making of elemental phosphorus in a TVA chemical plant in the Muscle…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508124/photo-image-construction-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Bonfire night Instagram post template
Bonfire night Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571903/bonfire-night-instagram-post-templateView license
Back into production go these carloads of scrap metal, Allegheny Ludlum Steele Corp., Brackenridge, Pa. The melting of alloy…
Back into production go these carloads of scrap metal, Allegheny Ludlum Steele Corp., Brackenridge, Pa. The melting of alloy…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502140/photo-image-clouds-blue-skyFree Image from public domain license
Fire flame effect, editable design element set
Fire flame effect, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418066/fire-flame-effect-editable-design-element-setView license
A large electric phosphate smelting furnace used in the making of elemental phosphorus in a TVA chemical plant in the Muscle…
A large electric phosphate smelting furnace used in the making of elemental phosphorus in a TVA chemical plant in the Muscle…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503190/photo-image-plant-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Fire flame effect element, editable design set
Fire flame effect element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994618/fire-flame-effect-element-editable-design-setView license
Huge drop hammers work day and night forming sheet metal parts for United Nations bombers and fighters at the North American…
Huge drop hammers work day and night forming sheet metal parts for United Nations bombers and fighters at the North American…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506911/photo-image-plant-plane-personFree Image from public domain license
Fire flame effect, editable design element set
Fire flame effect, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418068/fire-flame-effect-editable-design-element-setView license
TVA chemical plant, electric furnace loaded with phosphate, vicinity of Muscle Shoals, Alabama
TVA chemical plant, electric furnace loaded with phosphate, vicinity of Muscle Shoals, Alabama
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503718/photo-image-plant-vintage-factoryFree Image from public domain license
Fire flame effect, editable design element set
Fire flame effect, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15417999/fire-flame-effect-editable-design-element-setView license
Electric phosphate smelting furnace used to make elemental phosphorus in a TVA chemical plant in the vicinity of Muscle…
Electric phosphate smelting furnace used to make elemental phosphorus in a TVA chemical plant in the vicinity of Muscle…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508838/photo-image-plant-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Fire flame effect, editable design element set
Fire flame effect, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418065/fire-flame-effect-editable-design-element-setView license
Owens-Corning Fiberglas Corporation, Toledo, Ohio. Side view of a glass furnace melting the carefully compounded batch…
Owens-Corning Fiberglas Corporation, Toledo, Ohio. Side view of a glass furnace melting the carefully compounded batch…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506261/photo-image-construction-house-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Bonfire night Instagram post template
Bonfire night Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14568911/bonfire-night-instagram-post-templateView license
Capping and inspecting tubing: two women are shown capping and inspecting tubing which goes into the manufacture of the…
Capping and inspecting tubing: two women are shown capping and inspecting tubing which goes into the manufacture of the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503427/photo-image-plane-people-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Fire flame effect element, editable design set
Fire flame effect element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994656/fire-flame-effect-element-editable-design-setView license
Blast furnaces and iron ore at the Carnegie-Illinois Steel Corporation mills, Etna, Pennsylvania
Blast furnaces and iron ore at the Carnegie-Illinois Steel Corporation mills, Etna, Pennsylvania
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508193/photo-image-plant-building-smokeFree Image from public domain license
Say No to war Instagram post template
Say No to war Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537750/say-war-instagram-post-templateView license
A large electric phosphate smelting furnace used to make elemental phosphorus in a TVA chemical plant in the vicinity of…
A large electric phosphate smelting furnace used to make elemental phosphorus in a TVA chemical plant in the vicinity of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503538/photo-image-plant-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license