General view of part of the Bensenville freight yard of the Chicago, Milwaukee, St. Paul and Pacific Railroad, Bensenville, Ill.
Free for Personal and Business use
Public Domain
U.S. Gov Works
JPEG
Low Resolution 1200 x 931 px
High Resolution (HD) 7758 x 6020 px | 300 dpi 