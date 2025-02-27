rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Low flying planes from which dust or insecticide is spread onto crops by men who "follow the season" up the east coast…
Save
Edit Image
planespersonmenvintagedustpublic domainunited statesaircraft
Study in USA, education photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903504/study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView license
Civil Air Patrol Base, Bar Harbor, Maine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504902/civil-air-patrol-base-bar-harbor-maineFree Image from public domain license
Study in USA, education photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11918979/study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView license
Civil Air Patrol Base, Bar Harbor, Maine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508854/civil-air-patrol-base-bar-harbor-maineFree Image from public domain license
PNG element study in USA, education photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11898212/png-element-study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView license
Civil Air Patrol Base, Bar Harbor, Maine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504339/civil-air-patrol-base-bar-harbor-maineFree Image from public domain license
Cargo delivery, freight shipping photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903521/cargo-delivery-freight-shipping-photo-collage-editable-designView license
Civil Air Patrol Base, Bar Harbor, Maine. Ground crew making overhaul of a patrol plane. Coastal Patrol #20
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505710/photo-image-plane-sky-personFree Image from public domain license
PNG element USA travel, plane tourism collage illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11852732/png-element-usa-travel-plane-tourism-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Civil Air Patrol Base, Bar Harbor, Maine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505942/civil-air-patrol-base-bar-harbor-maineFree Image from public domain license
Cargo delivery, freight shipping photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11918998/cargo-delivery-freight-shipping-photo-collage-editable-designView license
"Duster" plane spraying insecticide over a field of beans. The mechanic in the foreground indicates the outside limit of the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12317983/image-cloud-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
PNG element cargo delivery, freight shipping photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11898244/png-element-cargo-delivery-freight-shipping-photo-collage-editable-designView license
Civil Air Patrol Base, Bar Harbor, Maine. Ground crew making a routine overhaul of a patrol plane at base headquarters of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504660/photo-image-plane-sky-personFree Image from public domain license
Fly with us Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12829186/fly-with-instagram-post-templateView license
Airplane spraying insecticide in an effort to kill malaria mosquitos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11365785/airplane-spraying-insecticide-effort-kill-malaria-mosquitosFree Image from public domain license
Fly now poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11899085/fly-now-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Loading "dust" (insect spray) into plane of agricultural crop spraying outfit. This…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12324069/image-person-sky-planesFree Image from public domain license
Private jet Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940693/private-jet-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Civil Air Patrol Base, Bar Harbor, Maine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508833/civil-air-patrol-base-bar-harbor-maineFree Image from public domain license
Mental health poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11782325/mental-health-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Civil Air Patrol Base, Bar Harbor, Maine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503862/civil-air-patrol-base-bar-harbor-maineFree Image from public domain license
Mindfulness poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11782330/mindfulness-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Civil Air Patrol Base, Bar Harbor, Maine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503873/civil-air-patrol-base-bar-harbor-maineFree Image from public domain license
Memorial day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640867/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Civil Air Patrol Base, Bar Harbor, Maine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508234/civil-air-patrol-base-bar-harbor-maineFree Image from public domain license
Study abroad counseling Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940733/study-abroad-counseling-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Civil Air Patrol Base, Bar Harbor, Maine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502270/civil-air-patrol-base-bar-harbor-maineFree Image from public domain license
Vintage hits Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986352/vintage-hits-facebook-post-templateView license
Cultivating a field, Seabrook Farm, Bridgeton, N.J.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505685/cultivating-field-seabrook-farm-bridgeton-njFree Image from public domain license
Go vote poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956666/vote-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
TVA Malaria Control: Aerial dusting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11434012/tva-malaria-control-aerial-dustingFree Image from public domain license
Belize travel, stamp tourism collage illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11912855/belize-travel-stamp-tourism-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Loading "dust" (insect spray) into plane of agricultural crop spraying outfit. This particular group of flying insect…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12109233/image-person-art-horseFree Image from public domain license
Belize travel, stamp tourism collage illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11912916/belize-travel-stamp-tourism-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Civil Air Patrol Base, Bar Harbor, Maine. Ground crew making overhaul of a patrol plane. Coastal Patrol #20
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506421/photo-image-planes-sky-personFree Image from public domain license
American flag Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9627801/american-flag-instagram-post-templateView license
Bean fields, Seabrook Farm, Bridgeton, N.J.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505930/bean-fields-seabrook-farm-bridgeton-njFree Image from public domain license
Travel journal Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986380/travel-journal-facebook-post-templateView license
Civil Air Patrol Base, Bar Harbor, Maine. Flying field of Coastal Patrol #20
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508041/civil-air-patrol-base-bar-harbor-maine-flying-field-coastal-patrol-20Free Image from public domain license