Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageplantspersonmanvintagenaturepublic domainlandscapeclothingDay laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss. DeltaView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 839 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5446 x 3807 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDay-laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506491/day-laborers-picking-cotton-near-clarksdale-missFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9505238/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDay laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505273/day-laborers-picking-cotton-near-clarksdale-missFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9531166/man-holding-gavel-editable-justice-scale-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDay laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502643/day-laborers-picking-cotton-near-clarksdale-missFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseDay laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss. Deltahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502395/day-laborers-picking-cotton-near-clarksdale-miss-deltaFree Image from public domain licenseFashionable t-shirt mockup, editable casual wearhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10233522/fashionable-t-shirt-mockup-editable-casual-wearView licenseDay laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7500859/day-laborers-picking-cotton-near-clarksdale-missFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9527258/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseDay laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502670/day-laborers-picking-cotton-near-clarksdale-missFree Image from public domain licenseWorld book day Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14394793/world-book-day-facebook-post-templateView licenseDay laborers picking cotton, near Clarksdale, Miss.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505898/day-laborers-picking-cotton-near-clarksdale-missFree Image from public domain licenseChild's reading Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14394823/childs-reading-facebook-post-templateView licenseDay laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502400/day-laborers-picking-cotton-near-clarksdale-missFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDay laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502714/day-laborers-picking-cotton-near-clarksdale-missFree Image from public domain licenseViking man character fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663680/viking-man-character-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseDay laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502843/day-laborers-picking-cotton-near-clarksdale-missFree Image from public domain licenseSamurai master fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664374/samurai-master-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseDay laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7500886/day-laborers-picking-cotton-near-clarksdale-missFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collection poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874419/vintage-collection-poster-templateView licenseDay laborers picking cotton, near Clarksdale, Miss.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501082/day-laborers-picking-cotton-near-clarksdale-missFree Image from public domain licenseDigital farming Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451208/digital-farming-facebook-post-templateView licenseDay laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502649/day-laborers-picking-cotton-near-clarksdale-missFree Image from public domain licenseVintage LGBTQ+ collage element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14988911/vintage-lgbtq-collage-element-set-remixView licenseMarcella Plantation, Mileston, Miss.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505344/marcella-plantation-mileston-missFree Image from public domain license3D Man mower a garden illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12235339/man-mower-garden-illustration-editable-designView licenseBurley tobacco is placed on sticks to wilt after cutting, before it is taken into the brn for drying and curing, on the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502954/photo-image-leaf-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseEnglish education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9523207/png-aesthetic-alert-alphabetView licenseTaking Burley tobacco in from the fields after it had been cut, to dry and cure in the barn, on the Russell Spears' farm…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505407/photo-image-horse-animal-personFree Image from public domain licenseClient review post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590963/client-review-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseTaking burley tobacco in from the fields, after it has been cut to dry and cure in the barn, on the Russell Spears' farm…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502990/photo-image-horse-animal-treesFree Image from public domain licenseReforestation program poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13272852/reforestation-program-poster-templateView licenseBayou Bourbeau plantation operated by Bayou Bourbeau Farmstead Association, a cooperative established through the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501084/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-landscapeFree Image from public domain licenseFarmer holding chicken, agriculture, editable paper craft collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520741/farmer-holding-chicken-agriculture-editable-paper-craft-collageView licensefishing in creek near cotton plantations outside Belzoni, Miss. Deltahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505417/fishing-creek-near-cotton-plantations-outside-belzoni-miss-deltaFree Image from public domain licenseCute old couple doodle computer wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9576991/cute-old-couple-doodle-computer-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseChopping cotton, Greene County, Ga.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502974/chopping-cotton-greene-county-gaFree Image from public domain license