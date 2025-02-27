Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagevintagenaturedollarwaterpublic domainlandscaperoadsunited statesRocks and stream along the Million Dollar Highway, Ouray County, ColoradoView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 846 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5537 x 3905 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarTravel booking poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10111360/travel-booking-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseMillion dollar highway U.S. 550 is cut through massive rocks in Ouray County, Coloradohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505268/photo-image-cloud-scenery-plantFree Image from public domain licenseRoad safety Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924940/road-safety-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Box canyon near Ouray, Colorado] by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12109304/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseRoad trip essentials poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10111429/road-trip-essentials-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseFree public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6058278/free-public-domain-cc0-photoFree Image from public domain licenseVacation poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11853267/vacation-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBox canyon near Ouray, Colorado by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12166799/box-canyon-near-ouray-colorado-russell-leeFree Image from public domain licenseCoin money saving background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199390/coin-money-saving-background-editable-designView licenseMountain view along the "Million Dollar Highway" in Ouray County, between Silverton and Ouray, high in the San Juan…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/582477/carol-highsmiths-colorado-photographFree Image from public domain licenseFourth of July Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18358502/fourth-july-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMountain streams in Ouray County, Colorado run yellow because of the tailings from the gold millshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502728/photo-image-scenery-plant-treesFree Image from public domain licenseDriving lessons Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924939/driving-lessons-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLooking down the valley toward Ouray from the Camp Bird Mine, Ouray County, Colorado.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502699/photo-image-blue-sky-scenery-plantFree Image from public domain licenseJourney quote Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11863207/journey-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMarker at Red Mountain Pass on the Million Dollar Highway. Ouray County, Colorado by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12143997/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSnow removal service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10173427/snow-removal-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFarmland in the vicinity of Mt. Sneffels, Ouray County, Coloradohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502973/farmland-the-vicinity-mt-sneffels-ouray-county-coloradoFree Image from public domain licenseNature adventure Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14776737/nature-adventure-instagram-post-templateView licenseDetail of the mill at the Camp Bird Mine, Ouray County, Coloradohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501489/detail-the-mill-the-camp-bird-mine-ouray-county-coloradoFree Image from public domain licenseBook cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14442826/book-cover-templateView licenseFarmland in the vicinity of Mt. Sneffels, Ouray County, Coloradohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502490/farmland-the-vicinity-mt-sneffels-ouray-county-coloradoFree Image from public domain licenseAwesome road trip Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11863172/awesome-road-trip-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMill at the Camp Bird Mine, Ouray County, Coloradohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505495/mill-the-camp-bird-mine-ouray-county-coloradoFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas car insurance Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543252/christmas-car-insurance-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMill at the Camp Bird Mine, Ouray County, Coloradohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505961/mill-the-camp-bird-mine-ouray-county-coloradoFree Image from public domain licenseTravel booking Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10109435/travel-booking-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePNG Canyon landscape nature outdoors.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15548347/png-canyon-landscape-nature-outdoorsView licenseTravel booking Facebook story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10111331/travel-booking-facebook-story-template-editable-designView licenseFree public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5941001/free-public-domain-cc0-photoFree Image from public domain licenseTravel booking blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10111342/travel-booking-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseGreene Co., Ga., eroded farm landhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503644/greene-co-ga-eroded-farm-landFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn quote Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11537570/autumn-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFree public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5942697/free-public-domain-cc0-photoFree Image from public domain licenseArchitecture summit Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443677/architecture-summit-instagram-post-templateView licenseGreene Co., Ga., eroded farm landhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508047/greene-co-ga-eroded-farm-landFree Image from public domain licenseRoad trip essentials Facebook story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10111418/road-trip-essentials-facebook-story-template-editable-designView licenseOuray, Coloradohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502436/ouray-coloradoFree Image from public domain licenseRoad trip essentials post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9824050/road-trip-essentials-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseFarmland in the vicinity of Mt. Sneffels, Ouray County, Coloradohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505300/farmland-the-vicinity-mt-sneffels-ouray-county-coloradoFree Image from public domain license