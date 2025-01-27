rawpixel
F.W. Hunter, Army test pilot, Douglas Aircraft Company plant at Long Beach, Calif.
Lieutenant "Mike" Hunter, Army pilot assigned to Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506151/photo-image-sunglasses-airplane-personFree Image from public domain license
Flexible performance of C-47 transport planes is due in part to their two 1,200 horsepower radial engines and to their three…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503630/photo-image-planes-sky-personFree Image from public domain license
American mothers and sisters, like these women at the Douglas Aircraft Company, give important help in producing dependable…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508629/photo-image-hand-plant-planeFree Image from public domain license
Girl inspector confers with a worker as she makes a a careful check of center wings for C-47 transport planes, Douglas…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502570/photo-image-planes-face-bookFree Image from public domain license
Girl inspectors at the Long Beach, Calif., plant of Douglas Aircraft Company make a careful check of center wings for C-47…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504639/photo-image-plant-planes-personFree Image from public domain license
The kind of man Hitler wishes we didn't have. A bomber pilot, captain in a bombardment squadron, just before he climbs…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506165/photo-image-background-plane-faceFree Image from public domain license
Capping and inspecting tubing: two women are shown capping and inspecting tubing which goes into the manufacture of the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503427/photo-image-plane-people-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Servicing an A-20 bomber, Langley Field, Va.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508254/servicing-a-20-bomber-langley-field-vaFree Image from public domain license
Two women workers are shown capping and inspecting tubing which goes into the manufacture of the "Vengeance" (A-31) dive…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503900/photo-image-plane-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Men and women make efficient operating teams on riveting and other jobs at the Douglas Aircraft plant, Long Beach, Calif.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506202/photo-image-construction-plant-planeFree Image from public domain license
A fast, hard-hitting new A-20 i.e., B-25 attack bomber is brought for a test hop to the flight line at the Long Beach…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506078/photo-image-plant-airplane-personFree Image from public domain license
Two assembly line workers at the Long Beach, Calif., plant of Douglas Aircraft Company enjoy a well-earned lunch period…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503773/photo-image-background-plant-faceFree Image from public domain license
An A-20 bomber being riveted by a woman worker at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant at Long Beach, Calif.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506771/photo-image-construction-plant-faceFree Image from public domain license
Women workers install fixtures and assemblies to a tail fuselage section of a B-17F bomber at the Douglas Aircraft Company…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503749/photo-image-face-person-beachFree Image from public domain license
Here's our mission. A combat crew receives final instructions just before taking off in a mighty YB-17 bomber from a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502124/photo-image-sunset-face-skyFree Image from public domain license
Women at work on C-47 Douglas cargo transport, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505567/photo-image-airplane-person-beachFree Image from public domain license
A noontime rest for a full-fledged assembly worker at the Long Beach, Calif., plant of Douglas Aircraft Company. Nacelle…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506742/photo-image-background-plant-airplaneFree Image from public domain license
Riveting team working on the cockpit shell of a B-25 i.e. C-47 bomber at the plant of North American Aviation, Inc.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505632/photo-image-construction-plant-airplaneFree Image from public domain license
Women workers install fixtures and assemblies to a tail fuselage section of a B-17 bomber at the Douglas Aircraft Company…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503199/photo-image-construction-plant-faceFree Image from public domain license
P-51 "Mustang" fighter in flight, Inglewood, Calif. The "Mustang", built by North American Aviation, Incorporated, is the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7507998/photo-image-plane-sky-vintageFree Image from public domain license