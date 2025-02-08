Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagehorsetreesskypersonmanvintagepublic domaincowboy hatMr. Leatherman, homesteader, shooting hawks which have been carrying away his chickens, Pie Town, New MexicoView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 858 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3927 x 5495 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFarmer's lifestyle, agriculture editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9391018/farmers-lifestyle-agriculture-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Mr. Leatherman shoots a chicken hawk which has been bothering his chickens. Pie Town…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12150598/image-dog-cow-plantFree Image from public domain licenseFarmer's lifestyle, agriculture editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9391345/farmers-lifestyle-agriculture-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMr. Leatherman shoots a chicken hawk which has been bothering his chickens. Pie Town, New Mexico by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12143731/image-plant-people-artFree Image from public domain license3D cowboy riding horse editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12464807/cowboy-riding-horse-editable-remixView licenseFaro and Doris Caudill, homesteaders, Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502440/faro-and-doris-caudill-homesteaders-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseFarmer's lifestyle, agriculture editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9391115/farmers-lifestyle-agriculture-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Jack Whinery fencing with handsplit rails on his homestead at Pie Town, New Mexico] by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12150402/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseFarmer's lifestyle png, agriculture editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9390914/farmers-lifestyle-png-agriculture-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMr. Leatherman, homesteader, with his work burros in front of his barn, Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502048/photo-image-dog-horse-animalsFree Image from public domain license3D cowboy riding horse editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397062/cowboy-riding-horse-editable-remixView licenseMr. Leatherman, homesteader, coming out of his dugout home, Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505426/photo-image-trees-sky-woodenFree Image from public domain licenseFarmer's lifestyle, agriculture editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9360495/farmers-lifestyle-agriculture-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMr. Leatherman, homesteader, tying up cauliflower, Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505377/mr-leatherman-homesteader-tying-cauliflower-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseCowboys and horses Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14436350/cowboys-and-horses-instagram-post-templateView licensePie Town, New Mexico. A community settled by about 200 migrant Texas and Oklahoma farmers who filed homestead claims. Faro…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12149122/image-face-plant-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding academy Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542175/horse-riding-academy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJim Norris, homesteader, Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506057/jim-norris-homesteader-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseCowboys and horses Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12509895/cowboys-and-horses-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMan shooting with rifle. Free public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6032580/photo-image-public-domain-person-freeFree Image from public domain licenseCowboy riding horse, editable aesthetic illustration remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12369145/cowboy-riding-horse-editable-aesthetic-illustration-remixView licenseLes Thomas, homesteader, Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501714/les-thomas-homesteader-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseCowboy hat editable mockup, headwear apparelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11198605/cowboy-hat-editable-mockup-headwear-apparelView licenseHomesteader feeding his daughter at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fair free barbequehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503042/homesteader-feeding-his-daughter-the-pie-town-new-mexico-fair-free-barbequeFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14436856/horse-riding-instagram-post-templateView licenseSugar cane workers resting at the noon hour, Rio Piedras, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502510/sugar-cane-workers-resting-the-noon-hour-rio-piedras-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain licenseHorse Insurance Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428727/horse-insurance-facebook-post-templateView licenseMr. Leatherman studies some literature on electric fencing. Pie Town, New Mexico by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12170015/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCowboy adventure Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428694/cowboy-adventure-facebook-post-templateView licensePNG Cartoon cowboy aiming rifle.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/19021358/png-cartoon-cowboy-aiming-rifleView licenseHorse riding Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12509535/horse-riding-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBurros pulling cart which Mr. Leatherman, homesteader, is driving. Pie Town, New Mexico by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12145078/image-person-art-horseFree Image from public domain licenseTourist backpacker in forest, editable aesthetic illustration remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538500/tourist-backpacker-forest-editable-aesthetic-illustration-remixView licenseJack Whinery, homesteader, repairing fence which he built with slabs, Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506288/photo-image-construction-trees-faceFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428632/horse-riding-facebook-post-templateView licensePartridge Shootinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9205811/partridge-shootingFree Image from public domain licenseCowboy adventure Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14436234/cowboy-adventure-instagram-post-templateView licenseMr. Leatherman starting for home in his burro-drawn cart. The handles of the cart belong to a homemade terracing implement…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12171040/image-person-art-skyFree Image from public domain license3D farmer using smart technology editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12395598/farmer-using-smart-technology-editable-remixView licenseSugar cane workers resting, Rio Piedras, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501728/sugar-cane-workers-resting-rio-piedras-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain license