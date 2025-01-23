rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Houses and factories
Save
Edit Image
cloudsskyhousesbuildingsmokevintagefactorypublic domain
Air pollution, global warming, digital remix, editable design
Air pollution, global warming, digital remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589979/air-pollution-global-warming-digital-remix-editable-designView license
Houses and factories
Houses and factories
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502514/houses-and-factoriesFree Image from public domain license
Factory pollution, global warming, digital remix, editable design
Factory pollution, global warming, digital remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9587801/factory-pollution-global-warming-digital-remix-editable-designView license
Industrial town in Massachusetts, possibly New Bedford
Industrial town in Massachusetts, possibly New Bedford
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502421/industrial-town-massachusetts-possibly-new-bedfordFree Image from public domain license
Soil pollution Instagram post template
Soil pollution Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667869/soil-pollution-instagram-post-templateView license
Near the waterfront, New Bedford, Mass.
Near the waterfront, New Bedford, Mass.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502964/near-the-waterfront-new-bedford-massFree Image from public domain license
Factory pollution, global warming, digital remix, editable design
Factory pollution, global warming, digital remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9592528/factory-pollution-global-warming-digital-remix-editable-designView license
Industrial area in Massachusetts, possibly around New Bedford
Industrial area in Massachusetts, possibly around New Bedford
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7500939/industrial-area-massachusetts-possibly-around-new-bedfordFree Image from public domain license
Air pollution, global warming, digital remix, editable design
Air pollution, global warming, digital remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9592546/air-pollution-global-warming-digital-remix-editable-designView license
Lowell, Mass., street
Lowell, Mass., street
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502097/lowell-mass-streetFree Image from public domain license
Architecture logo template, editable business branding text and design
Architecture logo template, editable business branding text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12695490/architecture-logo-template-editable-business-branding-text-and-designView license
Douglas Shoe Factory, Spark St., Brockton, Mass.
Douglas Shoe Factory, Spark St., Brockton, Mass.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502407/douglas-shoe-factory-spark-st-brockton-massFree Image from public domain license
Home interior logo template, editable text
Home interior logo template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11971712/home-interior-logo-template-editable-textView license
Smoke stacks
Smoke stacks
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503903/smoke-stacksFree Image from public domain license
Home interior logo template, editable text
Home interior logo template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11971807/home-interior-logo-template-editable-textView license
Flour mill, Caldwell, Idaho
Flour mill, Caldwell, Idaho
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505247/flour-mill-caldwell-idahoFree Image from public domain license
Architecture logo template, editable business branding text and design
Architecture logo template, editable business branding text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12695497/architecture-logo-template-editable-business-branding-text-and-designView license
Abandoned brick plant near Muskogee, Oklahoma
Abandoned brick plant near Muskogee, Oklahoma
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502767/abandoned-brick-plant-near-muskogee-oklahomaFree Image from public domain license
Air pollution Facebook post template
Air pollution Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14037706/air-pollution-facebook-post-templateView license
Detail of industrial building in Mass.
Detail of industrial building in Mass.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502519/detail-industrial-building-massFree Image from public domain license
Pollution quote Facebook post template
Pollution quote Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631772/pollution-quote-facebook-post-templateView license
Blast furnaces and iron ore at the Carnegie-Illinois Steel Corporation mills, Etna, Pennsylvania
Blast furnaces and iron ore at the Carnegie-Illinois Steel Corporation mills, Etna, Pennsylvania
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508193/photo-image-plant-building-smokeFree Image from public domain license
Factory poster template, editable text and design
Factory poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11528015/factory-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Hanna furnaces of the Great Lakes Steel Corporation, Detroit, Mich. Coal pusher apparatus with coal storage
Hanna furnaces of the Great Lakes Steel Corporation, Detroit, Mich. Coal pusher apparatus with coal storage
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508843/photo-image-plant-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Earth fact sheet Instagram post template
Earth fact sheet Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117079/earth-fact-sheet-instagram-post-templateView license
Connecticut town, probably Stonington, on the sea.
Connecticut town, probably Stonington, on the sea.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506051/connecticut-town-probably-stonington-the-seaFree Image from public domain license
Pollution Facebook post template
Pollution Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14037842/pollution-facebook-post-templateView license
Southland Paper mill, Kraft (chemical) pulp used in making newsprint, Lufkin, Texas
Southland Paper mill, Kraft (chemical) pulp used in making newsprint, Lufkin, Texas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505083/photo-image-paper-blue-skyFree Image from public domain license
Stop pollution Instagram post template
Stop pollution Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667873/stop-pollution-instagram-post-templateView license
Grain elevators, Caldwell, Idaho
Grain elevators, Caldwell, Idaho
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505934/grain-elevators-caldwell-idahoFree Image from public domain license
Floating building, editable vintage balloons. Remixed by rawpixel.
Floating building, editable vintage balloons. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9342099/floating-building-editable-vintage-balloons-remixed-rawpixelView license
Houses in Saint Croix island, city of Christiansted, Virgin Islands. Catholic i.e. Anglican church in the background
Houses in Saint Croix island, city of Christiansted, Virgin Islands. Catholic i.e. Anglican church in the background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503571/photo-image-background-clouds-plantFree Image from public domain license
Earth Day Instagram post template
Earth Day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13116901/earth-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Amarillo, Texas, general view, Santa Fe R.R. trip
Amarillo, Texas, general view, Santa Fe R.R. trip
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504379/amarillo-texas-general-view-santa-rr-tripFree Image from public domain license
Air pollution campaign Instagram post template
Air pollution campaign Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14536632/air-pollution-campaign-instagram-post-templateView license
Connecticut town, probably Stonington, on the sea
Connecticut town, probably Stonington, on the sea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508681/connecticut-town-probably-stonington-the-seaFree Image from public domain license
Climate change, global warming, digital remix, editable design
Climate change, global warming, digital remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590250/climate-change-global-warming-digital-remix-editable-designView license
Southland Paper mill, Kraft (chemical) pulp used in making newsprint, Lufkin, Texas
Southland Paper mill, Kraft (chemical) pulp used in making newsprint, Lufkin, Texas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505418/photo-image-paper-blue-sky-constructionFree Image from public domain license
Architecture logo template, editable business branding text and design
Architecture logo template, editable business branding text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12695504/architecture-logo-template-editable-business-branding-text-and-designView license
Copper mining and sulfuric acid plant, Copperhill, Tenn.
Copper mining and sulfuric acid plant, Copperhill, Tenn.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502666/copper-mining-and-sulfuric-acid-plant-copperhill-tennFree Image from public domain license