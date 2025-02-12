Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageplanthousebuildingsmokevintagefactoryworld warpublic domainSection of the batch house at a plant of the Owens-Corning Fiberglass Corporation, Toledo, Ohio. In the bins are stored the raw materials for the batch from which fiberglass materials vital to the war effort are producedView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 843 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5481 x 3849 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWelcome home Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10112149/welcome-home-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseSection of the batch house at a plant of the Owens-Corning Fiberglas Corporation, Toledo, Ohio. In the bins are stored the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508527/photo-image-plant-house-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseAir pollution Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14037706/air-pollution-facebook-post-templateView licenseSection of the batch house at a plant of the Owens-Corning Fiberglas Corporation, Toledo, Ohio. In the bins are stored the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504372/photo-image-plant-sky-houseFree Image from public domain licensePollution Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14037842/pollution-facebook-post-templateView licenseOwens-Corning Fiberglas Corp., Toledo, Ohio. Intense heat is needed to melt the inorganic ingredients of the batch from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506706/photo-image-light-building-darkFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction services Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10759474/construction-services-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBusy stacks give evidence of all-out war production effort at a plant of Owens-Corning Fiberglass Corporation, Akron, Ohiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504368/photo-image-cloud-plant-skyFree Image from public domain licenseClimate change quote Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631734/climate-change-quote-facebook-post-templateView licenseOwens-Corning Fiberglas Corp., Akron, Ohiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504566/owens-corning-fiberglas-corp-akron-ohioFree Image from public domain licenseStop air pollution, French, environment collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11896357/stop-air-pollution-french-environment-collage-editable-designView licenseOwens-Corning Fiberglas Corporation, Toledo, Ohio. Side view of a glass furnace melting the carefully compounded batch…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506261/photo-image-construction-house-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseStop air pollution, French, environment collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11910103/stop-air-pollution-french-environment-collage-editable-designView licenseTVA chemical plant, where elemental phosphorus is made, vicinity of Muscle Shoals, Alabamahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503359/photo-image-plant-building-smokeFree Image from public domain licenseFrench climate protest, environment collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11896652/french-climate-protest-environment-collage-editable-designView licenseBlast furnaces and iron ore at the Carnegie-Illinois Steel Corporation mills, Etna, Pennsylvaniahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508193/photo-image-plant-building-smokeFree Image from public domain licenseSmart factory Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614982/smart-factory-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA scene in a steel mill, Republic Steel, Youngstown, Ohio. Molten iron is blown in an Eastern Bessemer converter to change…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505740/photo-image-fire-vintage-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseFrench climate protest, environment collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11909970/french-climate-protest-environment-collage-editable-designView licenseSmoke stackshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506241/smoke-stacksFree Image from public domain licensePNG element stop air pollution, French, environment collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11896619/png-element-stop-air-pollution-french-environment-collage-editable-designView licenseEight generator units in the generator room of a new addition to TVA's hydroelectric plant at Wilson Dam, Sheffield…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506728/photo-image-plant-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licensePNG element French climate protest, environment collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11896558/png-element-french-climate-protest-environment-collage-editable-designView licenseSmoke stackshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506233/smoke-stacksFree Image from public domain licensePNG element French climate protest, environment collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11896583/png-element-french-climate-protest-environment-collage-editable-designView licenseBomb bay gasoline tanks for long flights of B-25 bombers await assembly in the plant of North American Aviation, Inc.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508208/photo-image-plant-plane-personFree Image from public domain licenseStop air pollution, American, environment collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903746/stop-air-pollution-american-environment-collage-editable-designView licenseA battery of 1,000 and 2,000 pound furnaces roaring threats to the Axis. These are rotary, oil-fired melting furnaces at…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506718/photo-image-fire-building-darkFree Image from public domain licenseFrench climate protest, environment collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11909971/french-climate-protest-environment-collage-editable-designView licenseElectric phosphate smelting furnace used in the making of elemental phosphorus in a TVA chemical plant in the Muscle Shoals…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503450/photo-image-plant-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseArchitecture logo template, editable business branding text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12695490/architecture-logo-template-editable-business-branding-text-and-designView licenseA large electric phosphate smelting furnace used in the making of elemental phosphorus in a TVA chemical plant in the Muscle…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503190/photo-image-plant-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseHome interior logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11971712/home-interior-logo-template-editable-textView licenseTVA chemical plant, electric furnace loaded with phosphate, vicinity of Muscle Shoals, Alabamahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503718/photo-image-plant-vintage-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseNo more nuclear weapons Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514359/more-nuclear-weapons-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSmoke stackshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503792/smoke-stacksFree Image from public domain licenseFrench climate protest, environment collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11896645/french-climate-protest-environment-collage-editable-designView licenseSwitchyard at TVA's Wilson Dam hydroelectric plant, vicinity of Sheffield, Ala., 260 miles above the mouth of the Tennessee…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503786/photo-image-grid-plant-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseHome interior logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11971807/home-interior-logo-template-editable-textView licenseLadle of molten iron is poured into an open hearth furnace for conversion into steel, Allegheny Ludlum Steele Corp.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503969/photo-image-moon-building-vintageFree Image from public domain license