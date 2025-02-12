rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Section of the batch house at a plant of the Owens-Corning Fiberglass Corporation, Toledo, Ohio. In the bins are stored the…
Save
Edit Image
planthousebuildingsmokevintagefactoryworld warpublic domain
Welcome home Facebook post template, editable design
Welcome home Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10112149/welcome-home-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Section of the batch house at a plant of the Owens-Corning Fiberglas Corporation, Toledo, Ohio. In the bins are stored the…
Section of the batch house at a plant of the Owens-Corning Fiberglas Corporation, Toledo, Ohio. In the bins are stored the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508527/photo-image-plant-house-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Air pollution Facebook post template
Air pollution Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14037706/air-pollution-facebook-post-templateView license
Section of the batch house at a plant of the Owens-Corning Fiberglas Corporation, Toledo, Ohio. In the bins are stored the…
Section of the batch house at a plant of the Owens-Corning Fiberglas Corporation, Toledo, Ohio. In the bins are stored the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504372/photo-image-plant-sky-houseFree Image from public domain license
Pollution Facebook post template
Pollution Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14037842/pollution-facebook-post-templateView license
Owens-Corning Fiberglas Corp., Toledo, Ohio. Intense heat is needed to melt the inorganic ingredients of the batch from…
Owens-Corning Fiberglas Corp., Toledo, Ohio. Intense heat is needed to melt the inorganic ingredients of the batch from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506706/photo-image-light-building-darkFree Image from public domain license
Construction services Instagram post template, editable text
Construction services Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10759474/construction-services-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Busy stacks give evidence of all-out war production effort at a plant of Owens-Corning Fiberglass Corporation, Akron, Ohio
Busy stacks give evidence of all-out war production effort at a plant of Owens-Corning Fiberglass Corporation, Akron, Ohio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504368/photo-image-cloud-plant-skyFree Image from public domain license
Climate change quote Facebook post template
Climate change quote Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631734/climate-change-quote-facebook-post-templateView license
Owens-Corning Fiberglas Corp., Akron, Ohio
Owens-Corning Fiberglas Corp., Akron, Ohio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504566/owens-corning-fiberglas-corp-akron-ohioFree Image from public domain license
Stop air pollution, French, environment collage, editable design
Stop air pollution, French, environment collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11896357/stop-air-pollution-french-environment-collage-editable-designView license
Owens-Corning Fiberglas Corporation, Toledo, Ohio. Side view of a glass furnace melting the carefully compounded batch…
Owens-Corning Fiberglas Corporation, Toledo, Ohio. Side view of a glass furnace melting the carefully compounded batch…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506261/photo-image-construction-house-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Stop air pollution, French, environment collage, editable design
Stop air pollution, French, environment collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11910103/stop-air-pollution-french-environment-collage-editable-designView license
TVA chemical plant, where elemental phosphorus is made, vicinity of Muscle Shoals, Alabama
TVA chemical plant, where elemental phosphorus is made, vicinity of Muscle Shoals, Alabama
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503359/photo-image-plant-building-smokeFree Image from public domain license
French climate protest, environment collage, editable design
French climate protest, environment collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11896652/french-climate-protest-environment-collage-editable-designView license
Blast furnaces and iron ore at the Carnegie-Illinois Steel Corporation mills, Etna, Pennsylvania
Blast furnaces and iron ore at the Carnegie-Illinois Steel Corporation mills, Etna, Pennsylvania
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508193/photo-image-plant-building-smokeFree Image from public domain license
Smart factory Instagram post template, editable text
Smart factory Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614982/smart-factory-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
A scene in a steel mill, Republic Steel, Youngstown, Ohio. Molten iron is blown in an Eastern Bessemer converter to change…
A scene in a steel mill, Republic Steel, Youngstown, Ohio. Molten iron is blown in an Eastern Bessemer converter to change…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505740/photo-image-fire-vintage-factoryFree Image from public domain license
French climate protest, environment collage, editable design
French climate protest, environment collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11909970/french-climate-protest-environment-collage-editable-designView license
Smoke stacks
Smoke stacks
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506241/smoke-stacksFree Image from public domain license
PNG element stop air pollution, French, environment collage, editable design
PNG element stop air pollution, French, environment collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11896619/png-element-stop-air-pollution-french-environment-collage-editable-designView license
Eight generator units in the generator room of a new addition to TVA's hydroelectric plant at Wilson Dam, Sheffield…
Eight generator units in the generator room of a new addition to TVA's hydroelectric plant at Wilson Dam, Sheffield…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506728/photo-image-plant-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
PNG element French climate protest, environment collage, editable design
PNG element French climate protest, environment collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11896558/png-element-french-climate-protest-environment-collage-editable-designView license
Smoke stacks
Smoke stacks
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506233/smoke-stacksFree Image from public domain license
PNG element French climate protest, environment collage, editable design
PNG element French climate protest, environment collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11896583/png-element-french-climate-protest-environment-collage-editable-designView license
Bomb bay gasoline tanks for long flights of B-25 bombers await assembly in the plant of North American Aviation, Inc.…
Bomb bay gasoline tanks for long flights of B-25 bombers await assembly in the plant of North American Aviation, Inc.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508208/photo-image-plant-plane-personFree Image from public domain license
Stop air pollution, American, environment collage, editable design
Stop air pollution, American, environment collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903746/stop-air-pollution-american-environment-collage-editable-designView license
A battery of 1,000 and 2,000 pound furnaces roaring threats to the Axis. These are rotary, oil-fired melting furnaces at…
A battery of 1,000 and 2,000 pound furnaces roaring threats to the Axis. These are rotary, oil-fired melting furnaces at…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506718/photo-image-fire-building-darkFree Image from public domain license
French climate protest, environment collage, editable design
French climate protest, environment collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11909971/french-climate-protest-environment-collage-editable-designView license
Electric phosphate smelting furnace used in the making of elemental phosphorus in a TVA chemical plant in the Muscle Shoals…
Electric phosphate smelting furnace used in the making of elemental phosphorus in a TVA chemical plant in the Muscle Shoals…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503450/photo-image-plant-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Architecture logo template, editable business branding text and design
Architecture logo template, editable business branding text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12695490/architecture-logo-template-editable-business-branding-text-and-designView license
A large electric phosphate smelting furnace used in the making of elemental phosphorus in a TVA chemical plant in the Muscle…
A large electric phosphate smelting furnace used in the making of elemental phosphorus in a TVA chemical plant in the Muscle…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503190/photo-image-plant-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Home interior logo template, editable text
Home interior logo template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11971712/home-interior-logo-template-editable-textView license
TVA chemical plant, electric furnace loaded with phosphate, vicinity of Muscle Shoals, Alabama
TVA chemical plant, electric furnace loaded with phosphate, vicinity of Muscle Shoals, Alabama
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503718/photo-image-plant-vintage-factoryFree Image from public domain license
No more nuclear weapons Instagram post template, editable text
No more nuclear weapons Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514359/more-nuclear-weapons-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Smoke stacks
Smoke stacks
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503792/smoke-stacksFree Image from public domain license
French climate protest, environment collage, editable design
French climate protest, environment collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11896645/french-climate-protest-environment-collage-editable-designView license
Switchyard at TVA's Wilson Dam hydroelectric plant, vicinity of Sheffield, Ala., 260 miles above the mouth of the Tennessee…
Switchyard at TVA's Wilson Dam hydroelectric plant, vicinity of Sheffield, Ala., 260 miles above the mouth of the Tennessee…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503786/photo-image-grid-plant-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Home interior logo template, editable text
Home interior logo template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11971807/home-interior-logo-template-editable-textView license
Ladle of molten iron is poured into an open hearth furnace for conversion into steel, Allegheny Ludlum Steele Corp.…
Ladle of molten iron is poured into an open hearth furnace for conversion into steel, Allegheny Ludlum Steele Corp.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503969/photo-image-moon-building-vintageFree Image from public domain license