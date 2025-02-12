rawpixel
Lorena Craig is cowler under civil service at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
Lorena Craig is a cowler under civil service at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
With a woman's determination, Lorena Craig takes over a man-size job, Corpus Christi, Texas. Before she came to work at the…
Mrs. Cora Ann Bowen (left) works as a cowler at the Naval Air Base; Mrs. Eloise J. Ellis is a senior supervisor in the…
Bowen and Olsen, a riveter and her supervisor, in the Assembly and Repair Dept. at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
Women are contributing their skills to the nation's needs by keeping our country's planes in top-notch fighting condition…
Mrs. Eloise J. Ellis, senior supervisor in the Assembly and Repairs Dept. of the Naval Air Base, talking with one of the…
Oyida Peaks riveting as part of her NYA training to become a mechanic at the Naval Air Base, in the Assembly and Repair…
Working on a plane at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
Mrs. Eloise J. Ellis has been appointed by civil service to be senior supervisor in the Assembly and Repairs Department at…
Sailor mechanic fueling a plane at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
A sailor mechanic refueling a plane at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
Bowen, a riveter, and Olsen, her supervisor, in the Assembly and Repair Dept. at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
This sailor mechanic is inspecting a PBY plane at the Naval Air Base in Corpus Christi, Texas. The ship had been…
Starting a propeller at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
Av. Cadet Thanas at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
Working on a plane at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
Fueling a plane at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
Fueling a plane at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
Assembly and Repairs Dept. mechanic Mary Josephine Farley works on a Wright Whirlwind motor, Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi…
Mrs. Virginia Davis, a riveter in the assembly and repair department of the Naval Air Base, supervises Chas. Potter, a NYA…
