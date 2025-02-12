Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonvintageworld warpublic domainportraitclothingblueLorena Craig is cowler under civil service at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, TexasView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 980 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 9215 x 7529 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWorking women poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640962/working-women-poster-templateView licenseLorena Craig is a cowler under civil service at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503325/photo-image-face-person-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day heroes poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640953/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView licenseWith a woman's determination, Lorena Craig takes over a man-size job, Corpus Christi, Texas. Before she came to work at the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504479/photo-image-face-people-manFree Image from public domain licenseNo to war Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943961/war-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMrs. Cora Ann Bowen (left) works as a cowler at the Naval Air Base; Mrs. Eloise J. Ellis is a senior supervisor in the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505067/photo-image-face-person-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseStand for peace, woman protest remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944750/stand-for-peace-woman-protest-remix-editable-designView licenseBowen and Olsen, a riveter and her supervisor, in the Assembly and Repair Dept. at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504213/photo-image-clouds-airplane-skyFree Image from public domain licenseStrong girls united poster template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719914/strong-girls-united-poster-template-editable-advertisementView licenseWomen are contributing their skills to the nation's needs by keeping our country's planes in top-notch fighting condition…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508086/photo-image-planes-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640659/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseMrs. Eloise J. Ellis, senior supervisor in the Assembly and Repairs Dept. of the Naval Air Base, talking with one of the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502233/photo-image-airplane-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseEmpowering women poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11490106/empowering-women-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseOyida Peaks riveting as part of her NYA training to become a mechanic at the Naval Air Base, in the Assembly and Repair…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502278/photo-image-face-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licensePoetry quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631455/poetry-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseWorking on a plane at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504606/working-plane-the-naval-air-base-corpus-christi-texasFree Image from public domain licenseWomen of power, editable flyer template for brandinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719350/women-power-editable-flyer-template-for-brandingView licenseMrs. Eloise J. Ellis has been appointed by civil service to be senior supervisor in the Assembly and Repairs Department at…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504411/photo-image-face-person-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWomen of power poster template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720213/women-power-poster-template-editable-advertisementView licenseSailor mechanic fueling a plane at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506714/sailor-mechanic-fueling-plane-the-naval-air-base-corpus-christi-texasFree Image from public domain licenseStrong girls united email header template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720318/strong-girls-united-email-header-template-customizable-designView licenseA sailor mechanic refueling a plane at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502331/photo-image-plane-sky-personFree Image from public domain licenseWomen of power email header template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720421/women-power-email-header-template-customizable-designView licenseBowen, a riveter, and Olsen, her supervisor, in the Assembly and Repair Dept. at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506443/photo-image-airplane-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseWomen of power Twitter ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720671/women-power-twitter-template-editable-text-designView licenseThis sailor mechanic is inspecting a PBY plane at the Naval Air Base in Corpus Christi, Texas. The ship had been…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508060/photo-image-plane-sky-personFree Image from public domain licenseEquality for women poster template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720264/equality-for-women-poster-template-editable-advertisementView licenseStarting a propeller at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502301/starting-propeller-the-naval-air-base-corpus-christi-texasFree Image from public domain licenseEquality for women, editable flyer template for brandinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719235/equality-for-women-editable-flyer-template-for-brandingView licenseAv. Cadet Thanas at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508139/av-cadet-thanas-the-naval-air-base-corpus-christi-texasFree Image from public domain licenseStrong girls united Twitter ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720576/strong-girls-united-twitter-template-editable-text-designView licenseWorking on a plane at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504872/working-plane-the-naval-air-base-corpus-christi-texasFree Image from public domain licenseWorld peace day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511643/world-peace-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFueling a plane at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505667/fueling-plane-the-naval-air-base-corpus-christi-texasFree Image from public domain licenseNo more war Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956225/more-war-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFueling a plane at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508068/fueling-plane-the-naval-air-base-corpus-christi-texasFree Image from public domain licenseAnzac day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640325/anzac-day-poster-templateView licenseAssembly and Repairs Dept. mechanic Mary Josephine Farley works on a Wright Whirlwind motor, Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7507088/photo-image-face-person-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641405/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseMrs. Virginia Davis, a riveter in the assembly and repair department of the Naval Air Base, supervises Chas. Potter, a NYA…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506383/photo-image-face-people-manFree Image from public domain license