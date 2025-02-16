rawpixel
Bill Stagg, homesteader, with pinto beans, Pie Town, New Mexico
Green impact blog banner template
Bill Stagg turning up his beans, Pie Town, New Mexico. He will next pile them for curing
Sustainable living Instagram post template
Son of Jim Norris, homesteader, tying corn into bundles, Pie Town, New Mexico
Save energy blog banner template
Pinto beans, main crop at Pie Town, New Mexico
Better planet Instagram story template, editable text
Bill Stagg turning up pinto beans, Pie Town, New Mexico
Save the earth quote Facebook post template
Mrs. Jim Norris with homegrown cabbage, one of the many vegetables which the homesteaders grow in abundance, Pie Town, New…
Save the planet poster template, editable design
Mrs. Norris with homegrown cabbage, one of the many vegetables which the homesteaders grow in abundance, Pie Town, New Mexico
Better planet Instagram post template, editable text
Jim Norris, homesteader, cutting a head of cabbage, Pie Town, New Mexico
Earth day inspiration template
Japanese-American camp, war emergency evacuation, Tule Lake Relocation Center, Newell, Calif.
Protect our planet Instagram post template
Jack Whinery and Jim Norris, homesteaders, looking at roots of stalk of corn, Pie Town, New Mexico
Now or never blog banner template
Mr. Leatherman, homesteader, tying up cauliflower, Pie Town, New Mexico
Flower quote Facebook post template
FSA borrower and participant in the sugar cane cooperative, Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
Earth day & tree Instagram post template, editable social media design
Jack Whinery, homesteader, repairing fence which he built with slabs, Pie Town, New Mexico
Now or never Instagram post template
Harvesting corn, Pie Town, New Mexico
Editable save the earth, environmental conservation illustration design
Field of beans and farmstead of Bill Stagg, homesteader, Pie Town, New Mexico
Planet quote Facebook post template
Harvesting new corn from the field of Jim Norris, Pie Town, New Mexico
Science fiction book cover template
Jim Norris, homesteader, Pie Town, New Mexico
Better planet Instagram post template, editable text
FSA borrower and member of Yauco tomato cooperative, planting tomatoes on his farm in the hills, vicinity of Yauco, Puerto…
Vintage hand holding globe, environment collage illustration editable design
Farm Security Administration farmers working in a sugar cane field, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico. This is part of an…
Vintage hand holding globe, environment collage illustration editable design
Migrant laborers from New Jersey picking beans near Homestead, Florida. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
History of life poster template
FSA borrower and participant in the sugar cane cooperative, Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
