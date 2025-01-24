Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImageplanttreelightpersonforestvintagenaturewaterLight tank going through water obstacle, Ft. Knox, Ky.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 963 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 9164 x 7356 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarPrincess playing harp fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664012/princess-playing-harp-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseM-4 tank crews of the United States, Ft. Knox, Ky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502961/m-4-tank-crews-the-united-states-ft-knox-kyFree Image from public domain licenseFairy princess fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663184/fairy-princess-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseM-3 tanks in action, Ft. Knox, Ky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505614/m-3-tanks-action-ft-knox-kyFree Image from public domain licenseHappy fairy fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663131/happy-fairy-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseM-3 tanks in action, Ft. Knox., Ky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505602/m-3-tanks-action-ft-knox-kyFree Image from public domain licenseFairyland woods fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662676/fairyland-woods-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseTank driver, Ft. Knox, Ky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503731/tank-driver-ft-knox-kyFree Image from public domain licenseWitch mysterious aura fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664693/witch-mysterious-aura-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseTank commander, Ft. Knox, Ky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504148/tank-commander-ft-knox-kyFree Image from public domain licenseWitch mysterious aura spooky halloween remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663865/witch-mysterious-aura-spooky-halloween-remix-editable-designView licenseGood man, good gun: a private of the armored forces does some practice shooting with a 30-calibre Browning machine gun, Fort…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503503/photo-image-face-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseElf warrior fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663169/elf-warrior-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseM-3 tanks in action, Ft. Knox, Ky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505520/m-3-tanks-action-ft-knox-kyFree Image from public domain licenseVintage mountain landscape background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749976/vintage-mountain-landscape-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseM-4 tank line, Ft. Knox, Ky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503221/m-4-tank-line-ft-knox-kyFree Image from public domain licenseHawaii poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12380596/hawaii-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseM-3 tank and crew using small arms, Ft. Knox, Ky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508560/m-3-tank-and-crew-using-small-arms-ft-knox-kyFree Image from public domain licenseMineral water label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14477347/mineral-water-label-template-editable-designView licenseAn M-3 tank in action, Ft. Knox, Ky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508153/m-3-tank-action-ft-knox-kyFree Image from public domain licenseFairy & unicorn in enchanted forest fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663195/fairy-unicorn-enchanted-forest-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseHalftrack infantryman with Garand rifle, Ft. Knox, Ky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503350/halftrack-infantryman-with-garand-rifle-ft-knox-kyFree Image from public domain licenseFairy in enchanted forest fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663564/fairy-enchanted-forest-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseM-3 tanks and crews, Ft. Knox, Ky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503835/m-3-tanks-and-crews-ft-knox-kyFree Image from public domain licenseWoodland elf fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663279/woodland-elf-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseM-3 tank, Ft. Knox, Ky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508196/m-3-tank-ft-knox-kyFree Image from public domain licenseNature travel poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8808014/nature-travel-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseM-3 tanks in action, Ft. Knox, Ky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508672/m-3-tanks-action-ft-knox-kyFree Image from public domain licenseVintage toucan bird illustration editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14328020/vintage-toucan-bird-illustration-editable-design-community-remixView licenseLight tanks, Fort Knox, Ky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505717/light-tanks-fort-knox-kyFree Image from public domain licenseFlying saucer UFO , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790346/flying-saucer-ufo-editable-oil-paintingView licenseLight tank, Ft. Knox, Ky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503765/light-tank-ft-knox-kyFree Image from public domain licenseBird winter animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12672556/bird-winter-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseParade of M-4 (General Sherman) and M-3 (General Grant) tanks in training maneuvers, Ft. Knox, Ky. Note the lower design of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506244/photo-image-vintage-design-world-warFree Image from public domain licenseMagical forest portal door fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663574/magical-forest-portal-door-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseCrewman of an M-3 tank, Ft. Knox, Ky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506182/crewman-m-3-tank-ft-knox-kyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable blurred lake backdrophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12164014/editable-blurred-lake-backdropView licenseM-3 tanks in action, Ft. Knox, Ky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505468/m-3-tanks-action-ft-knox-kyFree Image from public domain licenseFrog animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661378/frog-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseA young soldier of the armored forces holds and sights his Garand rifle like an old timer, Fort Knox, Ky. He likes the piece…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503724/photo-image-people-vintage-world-warFree Image from public domain license