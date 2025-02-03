Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagesteampersonmandarkvintagenatureworld warpublic domainWorking on a switch engine at the 40th Street shops of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, Chicago, Ill.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 920 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7920 x 6071 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHistory quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631285/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseWorking on a locomotive at the 40th Street shop of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, Chicago, Ill.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508189/photo-image-steam-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day invasion poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640374/d-day-invasion-poster-templateView licenseGreasing a locomotive at the 40th Street shops of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroadhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506498/photo-image-hand-face-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseD-day anniversary poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640176/d-day-anniversary-poster-templateView licenseWorking on the boiler of a locomotive at the 40th Street shops of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506187/photo-image-steam-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseMake love not war Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451318/make-love-not-war-instagram-post-templateView licenseWorking on the cab of a locomotive brought in for repair at the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, 40th…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504350/photo-image-airplane-steam-personFree Image from public domain licenseRegret quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632484/regret-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseSection of a locomotive frame, which will be welded to replace a broken locomotive frame, Chicago, Ill. Workman is…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503368/photo-image-frame-wooden-personFree Image from public domain licenseCall for peace Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451296/call-for-peace-instagram-post-templateView licenseGreasing a locomotive in the roundhouse at Proviso () yard, C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's, Chicago…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505985/photo-image-face-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseHumanitarian day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466704/humanitarian-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA young worker at the C & NW RR 40th Street shops, Chicago, Ill.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502156/young-worker-the-40th-street-shops-chicago-illFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640849/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseChicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western railroad locomotive shops, Chicago, Ill.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508643/photo-image-steam-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseHiring Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508553/hiring-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseIn the roundhouse at a Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western Railroad yard, Chicago, Ill.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508076/photo-image-fire-steam-lightFree Image from public domain licenseMen's style poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10711068/mens-style-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseWorking on the boiler of a locomotive at the 40th Street shops of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506488/photo-image-person-building-manFree Image from public domain licenseHiring poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508521/hiring-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGeneral view of the hump yard at Proviso yard, C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, Chicago, Ill.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505616/photo-image-steam-smoke-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day anniversary festival Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640777/d-day-anniversary-festival-instagram-post-templateView licenseWorking on the cylinder of a locomotive at the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, 40th Street shops…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503338/photo-image-person-man-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseNo to war blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038938/war-blog-banner-templateView licenseLocomotive lubrication chart in the laboratory of the Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western Railroad. The laboratory…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506637/photo-image-face-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseHiring blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508477/hiring-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseC & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, working on a locomotive at the 40th Street railroad shops, Chicago, Ill.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505114/photo-image-person-vintage-world-warFree Image from public domain licenseHistory quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632488/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseC. & N.W. R.R., women wipers employed at the roundhouse cleaning one of the giant "H" class locomotives, Clinton, Iowahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502227/photo-image-steam-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseWorld peace day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777296/world-peace-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseIllinois Central R.R., Chicago, Ill. Vernon Brower, riding the foot board of a diesel switch engine at the South Water…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7507104/photo-image-moon-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseMen's style post template, editable text for social mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10091649/mens-style-post-template-editable-text-for-social-mediaView licenseWomen wipers of the Chicago and North Western Railroad cleaning one of the giant "H" class locomotives, Clinton, Iowa. Mrs.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506365/photo-image-steam-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseMen's style Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10711066/mens-style-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseIn the roundhouse at a yard of the Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western railroad, Chicago, Ill.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504911/photo-image-steam-building-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCasual wear fashion poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10711193/casual-wear-fashion-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseA train pulling out of the freight house at C & NW RR's Proviso() yard, Chicago, Ill.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506140/photo-image-steam-house-smokeFree Image from public domain licenseVote now Instagram poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587479/vote-now-instagram-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWorker inspecting a locomotive on a pit in the roundhouse at the C & NW RR's i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502193/photo-image-dark-vintage-world-warFree Image from public domain license