Working on a switch engine at the 40th Street shops of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, Chicago, Ill.
History quote Facebook story template
Working on a locomotive at the 40th Street shop of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, Chicago, Ill.
D-Day invasion poster template
Greasing a locomotive at the 40th Street shops of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad
D-day anniversary poster template
Working on the boiler of a locomotive at the 40th Street shops of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad…
Make love not war Instagram post template
Working on the cab of a locomotive brought in for repair at the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, 40th…
Regret quote Facebook story template
Section of a locomotive frame, which will be welded to replace a broken locomotive frame, Chicago, Ill. Workman is…
Call for peace Instagram post template
Greasing a locomotive in the roundhouse at Proviso () yard, C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's, Chicago…
Humanitarian day Instagram post template, editable text
A young worker at the C & NW RR 40th Street shops, Chicago, Ill.
Memorial day Instagram post template
Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western railroad locomotive shops, Chicago, Ill.
Hiring Instagram story template, editable text
In the roundhouse at a Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western Railroad yard, Chicago, Ill.
Men's style poster template, editable text & design
Working on the boiler of a locomotive at the 40th Street shops of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad…
Hiring poster template, editable text and design
General view of the hump yard at Proviso yard, C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, Chicago, Ill.
D-Day anniversary festival Instagram post template
Working on the cylinder of a locomotive at the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, 40th Street shops…
No to war blog banner template
Locomotive lubrication chart in the laboratory of the Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western Railroad. The laboratory…
Hiring blog banner template, editable text
C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, working on a locomotive at the 40th Street railroad shops, Chicago, Ill.
History quote Facebook story template
C. & N.W. R.R., women wipers employed at the roundhouse cleaning one of the giant "H" class locomotives, Clinton, Iowa
World peace day Instagram post template
Illinois Central R.R., Chicago, Ill. Vernon Brower, riding the foot board of a diesel switch engine at the South Water…
Men's style post template, editable text for social media
Women wipers of the Chicago and North Western Railroad cleaning one of the giant "H" class locomotives, Clinton, Iowa. Mrs.…
Men's style Instagram story template, editable text
In the roundhouse at a yard of the Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western railroad, Chicago, Ill.
Casual wear fashion poster template, editable text & design
A train pulling out of the freight house at C & NW RR's Proviso() yard, Chicago, Ill.
Vote now Instagram poster template, editable text and design
Worker inspecting a locomotive on a pit in the roundhouse at the C & NW RR's i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's…
