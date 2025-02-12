rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Greasing a locomotive in the roundhouse at Proviso () yard, C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's, Chicago…
Save
Edit Image
facepersonmandarkvintageworld warpublic domainportrait
Humanitarian day Instagram post template, editable text
Humanitarian day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466704/humanitarian-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Working on the boiler of a locomotive at the 40th Street shops of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad…
Working on the boiler of a locomotive at the 40th Street shops of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506488/photo-image-person-building-manFree Image from public domain license
History quote Facebook story template
History quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631285/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Working on the cylinder of a locomotive at the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, 40th Street shops…
Working on the cylinder of a locomotive at the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, 40th Street shops…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503338/photo-image-person-man-vintageFree Image from public domain license
D-Day invasion poster template
D-Day invasion poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640374/d-day-invasion-poster-templateView license
Greasing a locomotive at the 40th Street shops of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad
Greasing a locomotive at the 40th Street shops of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506498/photo-image-hand-face-peopleFree Image from public domain license
D-day anniversary poster template
D-day anniversary poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640176/d-day-anniversary-poster-templateView license
In the roundhouse at a yard of the Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western railroad, Chicago, Ill.
In the roundhouse at a yard of the Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western railroad, Chicago, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504911/photo-image-steam-building-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Regret quote Facebook story template
Regret quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632484/regret-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
In the roundhouse at a Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western Railroad yard, Chicago, Ill.
In the roundhouse at a Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western Railroad yard, Chicago, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508076/photo-image-fire-steam-lightFree Image from public domain license
Make love not war Instagram post template
Make love not war Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451318/make-love-not-war-instagram-post-templateView license
Section of a locomotive frame, which will be welded to replace a broken locomotive frame, Chicago, Ill. Workman is…
Section of a locomotive frame, which will be welded to replace a broken locomotive frame, Chicago, Ill. Workman is…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503368/photo-image-frame-wooden-personFree Image from public domain license
Call for peace Instagram post template
Call for peace Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451296/call-for-peace-instagram-post-templateView license
Locomotive lubrication chart in the laboratory of the Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western Railroad. The laboratory…
Locomotive lubrication chart in the laboratory of the Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western Railroad. The laboratory…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506637/photo-image-face-person-manFree Image from public domain license
Army reserve blog banner template, editable text
Army reserve blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539598/army-reserve-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Spreading asbestos mixture on boiler of a locomotive at the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, 40th Street…
Spreading asbestos mixture on boiler of a locomotive at the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, 40th Street…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508538/photo-image-dog-construction-animalFree Image from public domain license
Memorial day Instagram post template
Memorial day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640849/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Thomas Madrigal greasing a locomotive in the roundhouse, Rock Island R.R., Blue Island, Ill.
Thomas Madrigal greasing a locomotive in the roundhouse, Rock Island R.R., Blue Island, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506935/photo-image-person-building-manFree Image from public domain license
Military service blog banner template, editable text
Military service blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539584/military-service-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Melrose Park (near Chicago), Ill, C&NWRR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad. William London has been a railroad worker…
Melrose Park (near Chicago), Ill, C&NWRR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad. William London has been a railroad worker…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505762/photo-image-face-person-manFree Image from public domain license
Hiring Instagram story template, editable text
Hiring Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508553/hiring-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Welder at the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad locomotive shops, 40th Street shops, Chicago, Ill.
Welder at the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad locomotive shops, 40th Street shops, Chicago, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505781/photo-image-background-baseball-faceFree Image from public domain license
Hiring poster template, editable text and design
Hiring poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508521/hiring-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
A welder who works in the round-house at the Chicago and Northwestern Railroad's Proviso yard
A welder who works in the round-house at the Chicago and Northwestern Railroad's Proviso yard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508649/photo-image-house-building-darkFree Image from public domain license
D-Day anniversary festival Instagram post template
D-Day anniversary festival Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640777/d-day-anniversary-festival-instagram-post-templateView license
Two employees at the roundhouse at Proviso yard, C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, Chicago, Ill.
Two employees at the roundhouse at Proviso yard, C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, Chicago, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503475/photo-image-face-people-menFree Image from public domain license
Shopping time Instagram post template, editable text
Shopping time Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723802/shopping-time-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
A young worker at the C & NW RR 40th Street shops, Chicago, Ill.
A young worker at the C & NW RR 40th Street shops, Chicago, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502156/young-worker-the-40th-street-shops-chicago-illFree Image from public domain license
Hiring blog banner template, editable text
Hiring blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508477/hiring-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Working on a locomotive at the 40th Street shop of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, Chicago, Ill.
Working on a locomotive at the 40th Street shop of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, Chicago, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508189/photo-image-steam-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
No to war blog banner template
No to war blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038938/war-blog-banner-templateView license
Switchman throwing a switch at C & NW RR's i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's Proviso yard, Chicago, Ill.
Switchman throwing a switch at C & NW RR's i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's Proviso yard, Chicago, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505824/photo-image-person-man-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Artisan grocer Instagram post template, editable text
Artisan grocer Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9616316/artisan-grocer-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Working on a switch engine at the 40th Street shops of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, Chicago, Ill.
Working on a switch engine at the 40th Street shops of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, Chicago, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505980/photo-image-steam-person-manFree Image from public domain license
History quote Facebook story template
History quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632488/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Sam Cell, working on the truck of a car at the rip tracks of C & NW RR's i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's Proviso…
Sam Cell, working on the truck of a car at the rip tracks of C & NW RR's i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's Proviso…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508094/photo-image-person-man-darkFree Image from public domain license
Vote now Instagram poster template, editable text and design
Vote now Instagram poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587479/vote-now-instagram-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Frederick Batt, brakeman, on the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, at Proviso yard, Chicago, Ill.
Frederick Batt, brakeman, on the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, at Proviso yard, Chicago, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505771/photo-image-face-people-manFree Image from public domain license
Hiring Instagram post template, editable text
Hiring Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11926857/hiring-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Joseph Klesken washing up after a day's work at the rip tracks at Proviso yards of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North…
Joseph Klesken washing up after a day's work at the rip tracks at Proviso yards of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502162/photo-image-hand-face-personFree Image from public domain license