Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonmandarkvintageworld warpublic domainportraitGreasing a locomotive in the roundhouse at Proviso () yard, C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's, Chicago, Ill.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 936 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6101 x 7819 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHumanitarian day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466704/humanitarian-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWorking on the boiler of a locomotive at the 40th Street shops of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506488/photo-image-person-building-manFree Image from public domain licenseHistory quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631285/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseWorking on the cylinder of a locomotive at the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, 40th Street shops…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503338/photo-image-person-man-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day invasion poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640374/d-day-invasion-poster-templateView licenseGreasing a locomotive at the 40th Street shops of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroadhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506498/photo-image-hand-face-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseD-day anniversary poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640176/d-day-anniversary-poster-templateView licenseIn the roundhouse at a yard of the Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western railroad, Chicago, Ill.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504911/photo-image-steam-building-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseRegret quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632484/regret-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseIn the roundhouse at a Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western Railroad yard, Chicago, Ill.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508076/photo-image-fire-steam-lightFree Image from public domain licenseMake love not war Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451318/make-love-not-war-instagram-post-templateView licenseSection of a locomotive frame, which will be welded to replace a broken locomotive frame, Chicago, Ill. Workman is…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503368/photo-image-frame-wooden-personFree Image from public domain licenseCall for peace Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451296/call-for-peace-instagram-post-templateView licenseLocomotive lubrication chart in the laboratory of the Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western Railroad. The laboratory…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506637/photo-image-face-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseArmy reserve blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539598/army-reserve-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseSpreading asbestos mixture on boiler of a locomotive at the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, 40th Street…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508538/photo-image-dog-construction-animalFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640849/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseThomas Madrigal greasing a locomotive in the roundhouse, Rock Island R.R., Blue Island, Ill.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506935/photo-image-person-building-manFree Image from public domain licenseMilitary service blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539584/military-service-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseMelrose Park (near Chicago), Ill, C&NWRR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad. William London has been a railroad worker…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505762/photo-image-face-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseHiring Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508553/hiring-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseWelder at the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad locomotive shops, 40th Street shops, Chicago, Ill.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505781/photo-image-background-baseball-faceFree Image from public domain licenseHiring poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508521/hiring-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA welder who works in the round-house at the Chicago and Northwestern Railroad's Proviso yardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508649/photo-image-house-building-darkFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day anniversary festival Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640777/d-day-anniversary-festival-instagram-post-templateView licenseTwo employees at the roundhouse at Proviso yard, C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, Chicago, Ill.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503475/photo-image-face-people-menFree Image from public domain licenseShopping time Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723802/shopping-time-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA young worker at the C & NW RR 40th Street shops, Chicago, Ill.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502156/young-worker-the-40th-street-shops-chicago-illFree Image from public domain licenseHiring blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508477/hiring-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseWorking on a locomotive at the 40th Street shop of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, Chicago, Ill.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508189/photo-image-steam-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseNo to war blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038938/war-blog-banner-templateView licenseSwitchman throwing a switch at C & NW RR's i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's Proviso yard, Chicago, Ill.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505824/photo-image-person-man-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseArtisan grocer Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9616316/artisan-grocer-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWorking on a switch engine at the 40th Street shops of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, Chicago, Ill.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505980/photo-image-steam-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseHistory quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632488/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseSam Cell, working on the truck of a car at the rip tracks of C & NW RR's i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's Proviso…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508094/photo-image-person-man-darkFree Image from public domain licenseVote now Instagram poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587479/vote-now-instagram-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFrederick Batt, brakeman, on the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, at Proviso yard, Chicago, Ill.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505771/photo-image-face-people-manFree Image from public domain licenseHiring Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11926857/hiring-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJoseph Klesken washing up after a day's work at the rip tracks at Proviso yards of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502162/photo-image-hand-face-personFree Image from public domain license