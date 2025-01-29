Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagesceneryplanttreesskyforestvintagemountainnatureLooking north from the Sangre de Cristo Mountains above Penasco, New MexicoView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 977 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 9144 x 7448 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMountain landscape border background, vintage nature illustration by Friedrich Carl von Scheidlin. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708738/png-art-blank-space-borderView licenseSangre de Cristo Mountainhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504829/sangre-cristo-mountainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage mountain landscape background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749976/vintage-mountain-landscape-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSangre de Cristo Mountains, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508169/sangre-cristo-mountains-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseMountain landscape border background, vintage nature illustration by Friedrich Carl von Scheidlin. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708737/png-art-blank-space-borderView licenseLooking north from the Sangre de Cristo Mountains above Penasco, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7509027/looking-north-from-the-sangre-cristo-mountains-above-penasco-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseMountain peak element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000068/mountain-peak-element-set-editable-designView licenseSangre de Cristo Mts., N.M.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508063/sangre-cristo-mts-nmFree Image from public domain licenseLandscape watercolor element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003020/landscape-watercolor-element-set-editable-designView licenseSangre de Cristo Mountain, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502310/sangre-cristo-mountain-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseLandscape watercolor element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003026/landscape-watercolor-element-set-editable-designView licenseMoreno Valley, Colfax County, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506341/moreno-valley-colfax-county-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseSwan couple animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661681/swan-couple-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseMoreno Valley, Colfax County, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506046/moreno-valley-colfax-county-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseLandscape watercolor element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003021/landscape-watercolor-element-set-editable-designView licenseMoreno Valley, Colfax County, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504407/moreno-valley-colfax-county-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseBear hunting animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661665/bear-hunting-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseSangre de Cristo Mt., New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504545/sangre-cristo-mt-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseOriental Pied Hornbill flying nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661660/oriental-pied-hornbill-flying-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseMoreno Valley, Colfax County, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505760/moreno-valley-colfax-county-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseVulture fly animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661726/vulture-fly-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseMoreno Valley, Colfax County, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508075/moreno-valley-colfax-county-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseLandscape watercolor element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003018/landscape-watercolor-element-set-editable-designView licenseSangre de Cristo Mountains, looking north into Coloradohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508182/sangre-cristo-mountains-looking-north-into-coloradoFree Image from public domain licenseNature holiday flyer template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331546/nature-holiday-flyer-template-editable-text-designView licenseQuesta vicinity, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504793/questa-vicinity-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseWanderlust aesthetic poster template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18786567/wanderlust-aesthetic-poster-template-editable-textView licenseTrampas, Taos County, New Mexico, a Spanish-American village in the foothills of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains dating back…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506924/photo-image-scenery-trees-skyFree Image from public domain licenseWildlife mountain goat nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661878/wildlife-mountain-goat-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseVista westward over the Rio Grande valley from the foothills of the Sangre de Cristos Mountains near Questa, Taos County…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508627/photo-image-cloud-sunset-sceneryFree Image from public domain licenseRed squirrel animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661485/red-squirrel-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseValley of Chacon, Mora County, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502243/valley-chacon-mora-county-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseWolf howling coyote nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661510/wolf-howling-coyote-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseChacon, Moro Co., New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506320/chacon-moro-co-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseRainforest hiking nature poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14560405/rainforest-hiking-nature-poster-templateView licenseMoreno Valley, Colfax County, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504723/moreno-valley-colfax-county-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseWolf howling coyote nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661637/wolf-howling-coyote-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseVista northward into Coloradohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504505/vista-northward-into-coloradoFree Image from public domain licenseLandscape watercolor element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003027/landscape-watercolor-element-set-editable-designView licensePlaza of Costilla, near the Colorado line, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504700/plaza-costilla-near-the-colorado-line-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain license